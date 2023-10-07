Content Advisory

This site covers sensitive topics such as war crimes and contains many detailed images of injured or dead people.

TürkçeEnglish
en
AA Kitap

President Erdoğan is holding a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Nov. 17, 2023
Berlin-Germany
(AA - Halil Sağırkaya)

As Türkiye, our goal is the establishment of an environment where calm and security prevail, in which Israelis and Palestinians can coexist peacefully. I firmly believe that everyone should take responsibility for ensuring a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. (...)

As is known, unfortunately, 13,000 Palestinian children, women, and elderly people have been killed so far. Moreover, there is almost nothing left of Gaza; it has been razed to the ground. (...) These are not [aligned with the principles found] in the Torah; you simply can’t do [any of these]. (...) But, as we see here, how can it be that these children are shot? How can it be that they are killed in hospitals? (...)

If we passively stand by with our hands, arms, and tongues tied, we cannot account for this inaction before history.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
President of Türkiye

Introduction

The assaults carried out by the Israeli government on Gaza since October 2023 have already been recorded in history for their flagrant violations of fundamental human rights and international legal norms. Through these attacks, the Israeli government continues to commit war crimes by breaching the principles outlined in the 1949 Geneva Convention regarding the protection of civilians during wartime, necessitating accountability under international law.

These assaults—targeting hospitals, places of worship, schools, ambulances, aid organizations, UN facilities, and critical infrastructure—have further intensified the long-standing siege on the Gaza Strip. The attacks underscore the urgent need for Israel to withdraw to its 1967 borders in compliance with international law and UN resolutions, and for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Since the onset of the aggression, Anadolu Ajansı (AA) reporters, working under extremely challenging conditions, have documented these war crimes and brought them to the world’s attention. Among the evidence gathered by Amnesty International, which demonstrates that the Israeli army used white phosphorus shells in densely populated civilian areas of Gaza, are also photographs and videos by AA photojournalists. According to French lawyer Gilles Devers, who represents Palestinian victims before the International Criminal Court (ICC), these photos and videos serve as critical evidence, fully exposing the crimes.

The Evidence presents Anadolu Ajansı content that has been incorporated into case files submitted by international legal bodies against the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, and serves as key evidence in numerous cases. It also provides a comprehensive legal definition of these crimes within the framework of international statutes and regulations, along with the criminal sanctions prescribed for such violations.

Now in its ninth edition, The Evidence has been recognized as an important resource for leading legal experts, human rights advocates, and organizations closely following this issue. The visual and documentary evidence included in the book has also been used in the case where Turkey is a party and has served as crucial evidence in other lawsuits filed against Israel.

As part of our ongoing effort to ensure that the Israeli government is held accountable for its war crimes under international law, we reaffirm our commitment to keeping the human rights violations in Gaza at the forefront of global attention.

Serdar Karagöz
President
Chief Executive Officer

The War Crimes Committed by Israeli Army in Gaza According to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Crimes Against Humanity • The Crime of Genocide

Article 5 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), titled “Jurisdiction, Acceptability, and Applicable Law” in the second section, defines crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the ICC with the following expressions and categories:

Article 5

Crimes within the Jurisdiction of the Court
The jurisdiction of the Court is limited to very serious crimes that concern the international community as a whole. In accordance with this Regulation, the court has jurisdiction over the following crimes:
  • a - The crime of genocide;
  • b - Crimes against humanity;
  • c - War crimes;
  • d - Crime of assault.
The following provisions of the statute, especially Articles 6, 7, and 8, specify the scope of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

Article 6

Genocide

For the purposes of this Regulation, “genocide” includes the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group:

  • Killing group members;
  • Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group
  • Subjecting the group to harsh living conditions with the intent to destroy it in whole or in part physically;
  • Forcibly transferring children within the group to another location.
According to these relevant clauses of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Israeli administration has committed the crime of “GENOCIDE”.
Crimes falling within the scope of this article have been substantiated with photographs from AA.
Doctors from Shifa Hospital hold a brief press conference among the injured and dead brought in following the Israeli army’s attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital.
(AA - Stringer)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

Doctors from Shifa Hospital hold a brief press conference among the injured and dead brought in following the Israeli army’s attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
18.10.2023 - 00:18
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
Aerial view of relatives and friends mourning the Palestinians killed in the Israeli army airstrikes on Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

Aerial view of relatives and friends mourning the Palestinians killed in the Israeli army airstrikes on Deir al-Balah.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
06.11.2023 - 08:05:43
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The lifeless bodies of the children killed in the Israeli military's airstrikes on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in the city of Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on October 24, 2023, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
(AA - Doaa Albaz)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The lifeless bodies of the children killed in the Israeli military's airstrikes on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in the city of Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on October 24, 2023, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
24.10.2023 - 07:41:48
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army attacked the home of the al-Jazzar family in Gaza. During the search and rescue operation, lifeless bodies, including those of small children, were found under the wreckage.
(AA - Abed Rahim Khatib)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The Israeli army attacked the home of the al-Jazzar family in Gaza. During the search and rescue operation, lifeless bodies, including those of small children, were found under the wreckage.

Rafah, Gaza
04.12.2023 - 08:19:49
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
A Palestinian man at Shifa Hospital bids a heart-wrenching farewell to his children, victims of the Israeli army’s attacks.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

A Palestinian man at Shifa Hospital bids a heart-wrenching farewell to his children, victims of the Israeli army’s attacks.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
17.10.2023 - 16:49:27
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
A building was completely destroyed in the attacks launched by the Israeli army on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the western part of Gaza City. During the search and rescue operation, the lifeless bodies of many people were recovered from the rubble.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

A building was completely destroyed in the attacks launched by the Israeli army on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the western part of Gaza City. During the search and rescue operation, the lifeless bodies of many people were recovered from the rubble.

Al-Shati Refugee Camp Gaza City, Gaza
24.10.2023 - 10:17:12
31°32'14.7”N, 34°27'13.2”E
Share
share
map
The lifeless bodies of a baby and children killed in Israeli army attacks. Palestinians, including children, injured and killed in Israeli attacks on the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The lifeless bodies of a baby and children killed in Israeli army attacks. Palestinians, including children, injured and killed in Israeli attacks on the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Deir al-Balah, Gaza
05.11.2023 - 13:39:58
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
Children who lost their lives in the attack on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza by the Israeli army have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

Children who lost their lives in the attack on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza by the Israeli army have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Deir al-Balah, Gaza
08.11.2023 - 01:52:28
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of Palestinian civilians killed in an Israeli army airstrike.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of Palestinian civilians killed in an Israeli army airstrike.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
14.10.2023 - 08:27:12
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
The lifeless bodies of dozens of Palestinians, seized by Israel, were finally laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Rafah.
(AA - Mohammed Faya)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The lifeless bodies of dozens of Palestinians, seized by Israel, were finally laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Rafah.

Tel al-Sultan Neighborhood, Rafah, Gaza
30.01.2024 - 11:56:56
31°19'10.9”N, 34°13'54.5”E
Share
share
map
At least 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli army attack during the morning prayer on Al-Tabaeen School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, where displaced residents had sought refuge.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

At least 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli army attack during the morning prayer on Al-Tabaeen School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, where displaced residents had sought refuge.

Al-Tabaeen School, Gaza City, Gaza
10.08.2024 - 06:33
31°31'06.8”N, 34°27'50.7”E
Share
share
map
The Al-Tabaeen School, where at least 100 people were killed in an Israeli army attack.
(AA - Mahmoud İssa)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The Al-Tabaeen School, where at least 100 people were killed in an Israeli army attack.

Al-Tabaeen School, Gaza City, Gaza
10.08.2024 - 07:15
31°31'06.8”N, 34°27'50.7”E
Share
share
map
Body parts of those who died in the attack on the Al-Tabaeen School were placed in plastic bags for burial.
(AA - Abdallah Dalee)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

Body parts of those who died in the attack on the Al-Tabaeen School were placed in plastic bags for burial.

Al-Tabaeen School, Gaza City, Gaza
10.08.2024 - 15:07
31°31'06.8”N, 34°27'50.7”EClick for the videoClick for the video
Share
share
map
Palestinians are grieving the loss of their family members killed in Israeli army airstrikes.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

Palestinians are grieving the loss of their family members killed in Israeli army airstrikes.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
03.12.2023 - 10:37
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli military attack have been brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for burial. Relatives of the deceased mourn beside the coffins.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli military attack have been brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for burial. Relatives of the deceased mourn beside the coffins.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
18.08.2024 - 07:47
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
On October 8, 2023, in an airstrike targeting civilians in Gaza by the Israeli army, eight members of the Shamla family lost their lives.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

On October 8, 2023, in an airstrike targeting civilians in Gaza by the Israeli army, eight members of the Shamla family lost their lives.

Sheikh Ijlin Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 18:01
31°30'48.2”N, 34°25'41.3”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of those killed in Israeli army attacks were taken by their mourning and grief-stricken relatives from the morgue of the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah for burial.
(AA - Abed Rahim Khatib)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of those killed in Israeli army attacks were taken by their mourning and grief-stricken relatives from the morgue of the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah for burial.

The Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital, Rafah, Gaza
11.11.2023 - 07:16
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
In an attack by the Israeli military targeting a house in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip, many members of the family of Al-Jazeera television correspondent Wail al-Dahduh (left 6) lost their lives, including his wife, son, and daughter. A funeral ceremony for the deceased was held in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of Gaza.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

In an attack by the Israeli military targeting a house in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip, many members of the family of Al-Jazeera television correspondent Wail al-Dahduh (left 6) lost their lives, including his wife, son, and daughter. A funeral ceremony for the deceased was held in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of Gaza.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
11.12.2023 - 11:44
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
In a November 4 attack by the Israeli military on the al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, 51 people lost their lives, most of whom were women and children. Numerous Palestinians were also injured. In the attack, Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohammad al-Aloul lost 4 of his children and 3 siblings. Additionally, the journalist's wife, one child, mother, and father were injured. The funeral prayer for his relatives who lost their lives in the attack was led by al-Aloul himself in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city, located in the central part of Gaza.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

In a November 4 attack by the Israeli military on the al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, 51 people lost their lives, most of whom were women and children. Numerous Palestinians were also injured. In the attack, Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohammad al-Aloul lost 4 of his children and 3 siblings. Additionally, the journalist's wife, one child, mother, and father were injured. The funeral prayer for his relatives who lost their lives in the attack was led by al-Aloul himself in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city, located in the central part of Gaza.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
05.11.2023 - 10:35:43
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army continues to launch attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip. In a recent attack on the city of Deir al-Balah, several members of the Qishtan family were killed and their bodies were brought to the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. A Palestinian man who survived the attack came to the hospital to take the body of his child killed in the attack.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The Israeli army continues to launch attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip. In a recent attack on the city of Deir al-Balah, several members of the Qishtan family were killed and their bodies were brought to the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. A Palestinian man who survived the attack came to the hospital to take the body of his child killed in the attack.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
18.12.2023 - 14:50:47
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
People attend the funeral ceremony of Palestinian Christians who lost their lives in Israeli army attacks on the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, Gaza.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

People attend the funeral ceremony of Palestinian Christians who lost their lives in Israeli army attacks on the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, Gaza.

The Church of Saint Porphyrius, Gaza City, Gaza
20.10.2023 - 14:32:54
31°30'12.0”N, 34°27'44.3”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
(AA - Mohammad Fayq)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
22.11.2023 - 12:46:40
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
22.10.2023 - 13:02:01
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
(AA - Mohammad Fayq)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
22.10.2023 - 13:03:22
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
(AA - Mohammad Fayq)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
22.10.2023 - 13:05:21
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
(AA - IDF)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The Israeli army bombed and opened fire on Palestinians who were awaiting humanitarian aid at the Nablus Intersection on Al-Rashid Street in the southern part of Gaza City, killing 118 people and leaving over 760 people injured. Footage from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drone videos captures the scene of Palestinians surrounding aid trucks.

Al-Rashid Street, Nabulsi Roundabout, Gaza City, Gaza
29.02.2024 - 00:25
31°30'10.1”N, 34°24'52.4”EClick for the video
Share
share
map
The bodies of those killed in the Israeli army's attack on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks on Rashid Street in southern Gaza were brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of those killed in the Israeli army's attack on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks on Rashid Street in southern Gaza were brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
29.02.2024 - 14:09
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
As a result of an Israeli army attack on a humanitarian aid vehicle in the central part of the besieged Gaza Strip, which has endured destructive attacks and forced starvation for months, nine people died while dozens were injured.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

As a result of an Israeli army attack on a humanitarian aid vehicle in the central part of the besieged Gaza Strip, which has endured destructive attacks and forced starvation for months, nine people died while dozens were injured.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.01.2024 - 14:50:47
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
Following an Israeli military strike on the Hassan family's home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, many Palestinians, including children, lost their lives. The bodies of the deceased were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

Following an Israeli military strike on the Hassan family's home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, many Palestinians, including children, lost their lives. The bodies of the deceased were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
19.05.2024 - 09:36
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army handed over the bodies that it had seized since the moment it initiated its ground operation in Gaza through the Kerem Abu Salem border. The remains of 80 Palestinians, who could not be identified, were buried in the Tel al-Sultan Cemetery in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Reports indicate that due to concerns about the decay of some of the bodies, which were transported in a container on a truck for burial, and the potential spread of disease in their areas, they were interred in a prepared mass grave.
(AA - Mohammed Fayq)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The Israeli army handed over the bodies that it had seized since the moment it initiated its ground operation in Gaza through the Kerem Abu Salem border. The remains of 80 Palestinians, who could not be identified, were buried in the Tel al-Sultan Cemetery in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Reports indicate that due to concerns about the decay of some of the bodies, which were transported in a container on a truck for burial, and the potential spread of disease in their areas, they were interred in a prepared mass grave.

Tel al-Sultan Neighborhood, Rafah, Gaza
26.12.2023 - 16:51
31°19'10.9”N, 34°13'54.5”E
Share
share
map
Government-affiliated health, civil defense, crime scene investigation, and forensic teams in Gaza are collecting the decayed bodies of Palestinians killed during Israeli forces' 14-day assault, which began on March 18. The assault left Al-Shifa Hospital and its surrounding areas completely unusable. The teams are working to identify the victims.
(AA - Ramzi Mahmud)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

Government-affiliated health, civil defense, crime scene investigation, and forensic teams in Gaza are collecting the decayed bodies of Palestinians killed during Israeli forces' 14-day assault, which began on March 18. The assault left Al-Shifa Hospital and its surrounding areas completely unusable. The teams are working to identify the victims.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
08.04.2024 - 11:16
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of Palestinians exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Hospital complex following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
(AA - Hani Alshaer)
Article 6, 1-a
Killing group members

The bodies of Palestinians exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Hospital complex following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
25.04.2024 - 12:20
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”EClick for the video
Share
share
map

Article 7

Crimes Against Humanity
1. For the purposes of this Regulation, “crimes against humanity” include the following acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against any civilian population:
  • Murder;
  • Textermination;
  • Deportation or forcible transfer of the population;
  • Imprisonment or other deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law;
  • The crime of apartheid;
  • Cther inhumane acts of a similar nature that intentionally cause serious suffering or serious damage to body or mental or physical health.
According to the relevant clauses defined above in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Israeli army has committed CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY by engaging in inhumane actions.
Crimes falling within the scope of this article have been substantiated with photographs from AA.
A Palestinian man carrying the body of a baby killed in the Israeli attack on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

A Palestinian man carrying the body of a baby killed in the Israeli attack on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp.

Al-Shati Refugee Camp, Gaza City, Gaza
12.10.2023 - 10:15:35
31°32'14.7”N, 34°27'13.2”E
Share
share
map
A Palestinian little girl was killed under the debris of a building destroyed in Israeli army attacks. A furious relative cries out helplessly.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

A Palestinian little girl was killed under the debris of a building destroyed in Israeli army attacks. A furious relative cries out helplessly.

Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 13:21:01
31°31'03.3”N, 34°26'58.7”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of those who lost their lives in the attacks by the Israeli army were taken for burial from the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah. A father is grieving the loss of his baby.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The bodies of those who lost their lives in the attacks by the Israeli army were taken for burial from the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah. A father is grieving the loss of his baby.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
22.10.2023 - 19:43:03
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
As a result of an Israeli army attack on the city of Khan Yunis, the building owned by the Muammar family was destroyed. The body of the Palestinian boy Abdurrahman Muammar, who lost his life in the attacks, is buried by his father in a cemetery in Khan Yunis.
(AA - Abed Rahim Khatib)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

As a result of an Israeli army attack on the city of Khan Yunis, the building owned by the Muammar family was destroyed. The body of the Palestinian boy Abdurrahman Muammar, who lost his life in the attacks, is buried by his father in a cemetery in Khan Yunis.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
26.02.2024 - 08:06
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Khalid Nebhan bids farewell to his grandchildren at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Rim and Tarik were killed in the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip. Nebhan shares that he now carries the lone earring left by his granddaughter Rim like a “badge” on his lapel.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

Khalid Nebhan bids farewell to his grandchildren at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Rim and Tarik were killed in the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip. Nebhan shares that he now carries the lone earring left by his granddaughter Rim like a “badge” on his lapel.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
23.11.2023 - 01:02:29
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of those killed in the Israeli army’s attacks were retrieved by their relatives from the morgue of Khan Yunis’ Al-Nasser Hospital for the funeral prayers and subsequent burial. The families of the deceased experience profound grief.
(AA - Abed Zaqout)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The bodies of those killed in the Israeli army’s attacks were retrieved by their relatives from the morgue of Khan Yunis’ Al-Nasser Hospital for the funeral prayers and subsequent burial. The families of the deceased experience profound grief.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
22.11.2023 - 14:54:42
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
An infant, likely not even a year old, begins its journey from the Al-Nasser Hospital’s morgue towards its final resting place -- just another heartbreaking scene witnessed amidst the countless tragedies in Khan Yunis.
(AA - Abed Zaqout)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

An infant, likely not even a year old, begins its journey from the Al-Nasser Hospital’s morgue towards its final resting place -- just another heartbreaking scene witnessed amidst the countless tragedies in Khan Yunis.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
22.11.2023 - 14:54:42
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
18.11.2023 - 14:55:02
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
18.11.2023 - 14:58:28
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
18.11.2023 - 14:54:55
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
18.11.2023 - 14:56:37
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The attacks by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip, carried out from the air, sea, and land, continue relentlessly. The bodies of those who lost their lives in the attacks have been taken by their relatives from the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for burial. The family members of the deceased experience profound sorrow.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The attacks by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip, carried out from the air, sea, and land, continue relentlessly. The bodies of those who lost their lives in the attacks have been taken by their relatives from the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for burial. The family members of the deceased experience profound sorrow.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
17.10.2023 - 09:53:57
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of members of the Al Zinaty family -the father and his three children- who lost their lives in Israeli army attacks, were taken from the morgue of the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis for the funeral prayer and subsequent burial.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The bodies of members of the Al Zinaty family -the father and his three children- who lost their lives in Israeli army attacks, were taken from the morgue of the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis for the funeral prayer and subsequent burial.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
23.10.2023 - 09:03:02
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
The intense bombardment by the Israeli army on the besieged Gaza Strip continues. The bodies of those killed in the attack on the city of Khan Yunis,including children, were brought to the Nasser Hospital. A Palestinian mother and father, who arrived at the hospital, bid a final farewell to their younger son killed in the attack by embracing him one last time.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The intense bombardment by the Israeli army on the besieged Gaza Strip continues. The bodies of those killed in the attack on the city of Khan Yunis,including children, were brought to the Nasser Hospital. A Palestinian mother and father, who arrived at the hospital, bid a final farewell to their younger son killed in the attack by embracing him one last time.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
25.12.2023 - 18:50:32
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army’s relentless attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip continue. In a recent attack on the Abu el Rus family’s residence in the city of Deir al-Balah in Gaza, several Palestinians were killed and many others were injured. A mother who lost her daughter in the attack experiences profound grief.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The Israeli army’s relentless attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip continue. In a recent attack on the Abu el Rus family’s residence in the city of Deir al-Balah in Gaza, several Palestinians were killed and many others were injured. A mother who lost her daughter in the attack experiences profound grief.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.01.2024 - 14:50:47
31°24'40.9”N, 34°20'53.6”E
Share
share
map
A medical professional holds a baby’s lifeless body. Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured in Israeli army attacks on the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp. The deceased and injured were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

A medical professional holds a baby’s lifeless body. Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured in Israeli army attacks on the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp. The deceased and injured were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
05.11.2023 - 12:46:27
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks in Deir al-Balah mourn their loved ones as they take their bodies from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital’s morgue for the funeral ceremony.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks in Deir al-Balah mourn their loved ones as they take their bodies from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital’s morgue for the funeral ceremony.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
12.12.2023 - 14:04:55
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of Palestinian Mohammad Gouda and his daughter Misk, who were killed in Israeli strikes on the city of Deir al-Balah, have been taken to the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The bodies of Palestinian Mohammad Gouda and his daughter Misk, who were killed in Israeli strikes on the city of Deir al-Balah, have been taken to the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
22.10.2023 - 19:35
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The injured and the bodies of the dead, including children, were brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital following an Israeli army attack on the Al-Huda and Al-Hamama schools in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where displaced Palestinians had taken shelter.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The injured and the bodies of the dead, including children, were brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital following an Israeli army attack on the Al-Huda and Al-Hamama schools in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where displaced Palestinians had taken shelter.

Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, Gaza City, Gaza
03.08.2024 - 17:04
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'41.0”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army carried out an airstrike on a marketplace in Deir al-Balah, located in the central Gaza Strip, a region previously declared a safe zone. The attack claimed the lives of nine Palestinians, including children.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The Israeli army carried out an airstrike on a marketplace in Deir al-Balah, located in the central Gaza Strip, a region previously declared a safe zone. The attack claimed the lives of nine Palestinians, including children.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
20.08.2024 - 17:47
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
At least 40 Palestinians were killed in simultaneous heavy attacks by the Israeli military on the Nuseirat, Al- Bureij, and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip. The bodies of those killed were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah..
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

At least 40 Palestinians were killed in simultaneous heavy attacks by the Israeli military on the Nuseirat, Al- Bureij, and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip. The bodies of those killed were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah..

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
08.06.2024 - 13:25
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of Ahmed Shatali and his 4-year-old son Abdullah, who were killed in an Israeli military strike on their home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The bodies of Ahmed Shatali and his 4-year-old son Abdullah, who were killed in an Israeli military strike on their home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.07.2024 - 06:38
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of those killed in an Israeli military strike on the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis, were brought to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis for funeral prayers and subsequent burial.
(AA - Doaa Albaz)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The bodies of those killed in an Israeli military strike on the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis, were brought to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis for funeral prayers and subsequent burial.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
21.07.2024 - 09:19
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
The bodies of 2-year-old Jamal Elsayed (right) and his father (left), who were killed in an Israeli military strike on a home in the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza, were brought to the morgue at the Al- Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

The bodies of 2-year-old Jamal Elsayed (right) and his father (left), who were killed in an Israeli military strike on a home in the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza, were brought to the morgue at the Al- Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
13.08.2024 - 09:18
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
In an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, the Abulnamir family home was targeted by bombs. Civil defense teams and local Palestinian residents conducted search and rescue operations in the rubble of the destroyed house. During the effort, the lifeless body of a Palestinian was recovered.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 1-a
Murder

In an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, the Abulnamir family home was targeted by bombs. Civil defense teams and local Palestinian residents conducted search and rescue operations in the rubble of the destroyed house. During the effort, the lifeless body of a Palestinian was recovered.

The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
13.08.2024 - 09:18
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
A baby passed away in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, due to malnutrition and lack of water.
(AA - Mousa Salem)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

A baby passed away in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, due to malnutrition and lack of water.

Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, Gaza
01.03.2024 - 22:08
31°33'04.7”N, 34°30'33.2”E
Share
share
map
Yazan Al-Kafarna, a 10-year-old Palestinian boy, was receiving limited treatment at the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Tragically, he passed away due to the prolonged absence of his medications and inadequate nutrition during the 150-day-long war.
(AA - Rabie Abu Noqaira)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Yazan Al-Kafarna, a 10-year-old Palestinian boy, was receiving limited treatment at the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Tragically, he passed away due to the prolonged absence of his medications and inadequate nutrition during the 150-day-long war.

The Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital, Rafah, Gaza
04.03.2024 - 22:46
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
(AA - Ramzi Mahmud)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Due to food scarcity and a severe shortage of drinking water resulting from devastating attacks by the Israeli military, a small rainwater puddle in a muddy street in Northern Gaza has become the sole source of drinking water for Palestinian Tamer Keskin’s family.

Northern Gaza, Gaza
04.02.2024 - 13.58
31°32'06.5”N, 34°29'11.5”EClick for the video
Share
share
map
Due to months of ongoing Israeli military attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the region is experiencing a water crisis. In the southern city of Khan Yunis, the municipality distributed clean water to residents.
(AA - Doaa Albaz)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Due to months of ongoing Israeli military attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the region is experiencing a water crisis. In the southern city of Khan Yunis, the municipality distributed clean water to residents.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
04.08.2024 - 09:35
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Palestinian children, who endure Israeli attacks and all forms of blockade, are struggling to bear the heavy burden placed on their small bodies amidst overwhelming challenges.
(AA - Hassan Jedi)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Palestinian children, who endure Israeli attacks and all forms of blockade, are struggling to bear the heavy burden placed on their small bodies amidst overwhelming challenges.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
18.05.2024 - 20:25
31°24'40.9”N, 34°20'53.6”E
Share
share
map
Limited humanitarian aid has reached the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has continued its attacks since October 7th. Due to obstacles created by the Israeli army, humanitarian aid has been unable to reach its destination, leaving Palestinians unable to meet their basic needs. As a result, crowds of Palestinians rush to the area near Al-Rashid Street in western Gaza City to obtain flour from the aid trucks.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Limited humanitarian aid has reached the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has continued its attacks since October 7th. Due to obstacles created by the Israeli army, humanitarian aid has been unable to reach its destination, leaving Palestinians unable to meet their basic needs. As a result, crowds of Palestinians rush to the area near Al-Rashid Street in western Gaza City to obtain flour from the aid trucks.

Al-Rashid St., Gaza City, Gaza
06.03.2024 - 10:35
31°27'31.2”N, 34°22'15.4”E
Share
share
map
Amidst relentless Israeli army attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestinians are struggling with hunger due to the all-out embargo imposed on the region. Palestinians who have sought refuge in Rafah city, fleeing the attacks, wait for hours in line to receive meals distributed by charities.
(AA - Abed Zaqout)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Amidst relentless Israeli army attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestinians are struggling with hunger due to the all-out embargo imposed on the region. Palestinians who have sought refuge in Rafah city, fleeing the attacks, wait for hours in line to receive meals distributed by charities.

Rafah, Gaza
25.01.2024 - 11:50
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
Gazans seeking refuge in the city of Rafah, escaping the attacks of the Israeli army, strive to survive with meals prepared by volunteers.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Gazans seeking refuge in the city of Rafah, escaping the attacks of the Israeli army, strive to survive with meals prepared by volunteers.

Rafah, Gaza
24.12.2023 - 11:19:39
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
In the Gaza Strip, where Israeli army attacks continue, thousands of Palestinians are facing the threat of hunger and thirst. Finding food becomes more challenging by the day for the tens of thousands of Palestinians who have sought refuge in the city of Rafah to escape the attacks. Volunteers cook meals over woodfire and distribute them to the Gazans taking shelter in the city.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

In the Gaza Strip, where Israeli army attacks continue, thousands of Palestinians are facing the threat of hunger and thirst. Finding food becomes more challenging by the day for the tens of thousands of Palestinians who have sought refuge in the city of Rafah to escape the attacks. Volunteers cook meals over woodfire and distribute them to the Gazans taking shelter in the city.

Rafah, Gaza
24.12.2023 - 11:30:00
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
Gazans seeking refuge in the city of Rafah, escaping the attacks of the Israeli army, strive to survive with meals prepared by volunteers.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Gazans seeking refuge in the city of Rafah, escaping the attacks of the Israeli army, strive to survive with meals prepared by volunteers.

Rafah, Gaza
24.12.2023 - 11:49:47
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
Due to the embargo imposed by the Israeli army, Palestinians are struggling with hunger. In the city of Deir al-Balah, Palestinians are trying to obtain meals distributed by charities.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Due to the embargo imposed by the Israeli army, Palestinians are struggling with hunger. In the city of Deir al-Balah, Palestinians are trying to obtain meals distributed by charities.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
26.01.2024 - 12:51
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
Due to Israel allowing only limited amounts of flour and fuel into Gaza, Palestinians form long lines in front of the city’s sole bakery, struggling to secure bread.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Due to Israel allowing only limited amounts of flour and fuel into Gaza, Palestinians form long lines in front of the city’s sole bakery, struggling to secure bread.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
24.10.2024 - 10:44
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Hundreds of Palestinians wait in harsh conditions outside a bakery in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, hoping for their turn to buy bread. Over a year of Israeli attacks, the closure of border crossings, and restricted access to aid have left Palestinians struggling with hunger.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Hundreds of Palestinians wait in harsh conditions outside a bakery in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, hoping for their turn to buy bread. Over a year of Israeli attacks, the closure of border crossings, and restricted access to aid have left Palestinians struggling with hunger.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
27.11.2024 - 11:36
31°24'40.9”N, 34°20'53.6”E
Share
share
map
Due to damage to the infrastructure caused by the Israeli army’s airstrikes, Palestinians use car batteries and solar-powered portable charging stations to charge their phones.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Due to damage to the infrastructure caused by the Israeli army’s airstrikes, Palestinians use car batteries and solar-powered portable charging stations to charge their phones.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
21.10.2023 - 09:15:02
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
On the fourth day of the humanitarian ceasefire, homeless Palestinians living in tents have lit fires to stay warm. They are grappling with cold weather, extremely limited resources, and challenging conditions as well.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

On the fourth day of the humanitarian ceasefire, homeless Palestinians living in tents have lit fires to stay warm. They are grappling with cold weather, extremely limited resources, and challenging conditions as well.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
27.11.2023 - 19:56:35
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
As the hunger and fuel crises deepen in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, pollution from surrounding trash and various types of waste is also increasing. Palestinians are sifting through piles of garbage to collect wood, paper, and cardboard for use as fuel.
(AA - Jehad Alshrafi)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

As the hunger and fuel crises deepen in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, pollution from surrounding trash and various types of waste is also increasing. Palestinians are sifting through piles of garbage to collect wood, paper, and cardboard for use as fuel.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
20.05.2024 - 11:33
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The heavy rains, affecting various areas of the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade and ongoing attacks, have led to flooding in tents and shelters where hundreds of thousands of people are seeking refuge. Many tents in the city of Deir al-Balah have also been inundated.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

The heavy rains, affecting various areas of the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade and ongoing attacks, have led to flooding in tents and shelters where hundreds of thousands of people are seeking refuge. Many tents in the city of Deir al-Balah have also been inundated.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
27.01.2024 - 14:39:29
31°24'40.9”N, 34°20'53.6”E
Share
share
map
The Nasser Hospital and its surroundings have become a refuge for thousands of Palestinians displaced due to Israeli attacks.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

The Nasser Hospital and its surroundings have become a refuge for thousands of Palestinians displaced due to Israeli attacks.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
29.10.2023 - 18:29:38
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
A snapshot taken during a humanitarian ceasefire of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, previously targeted by the Israeli army. It now shelters thousands of injured and displaced Palestinians.
(AA - Fadi Alwhidi)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

A snapshot taken during a humanitarian ceasefire of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, previously targeted by the Israeli army. It now shelters thousands of injured and displaced Palestinians.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
25.11.2023 - 15:17:12
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
In GaDue to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza for months, Palestinians who have fled their homes and moved to Deir al-Balah are struggling for survival. Living in makeshift tents they have set up there, Gazans are making efforts to meet their families' daily basic needs despite the hot weather.
(AA - Doaa Albaz)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

In GaDue to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza for months, Palestinians who have fled their homes and moved to Deir al-Balah are struggling for survival. Living in makeshift tents they have set up there, Gazans are making efforts to meet their families' daily basic needs despite the hot weather.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
27.06.2024 - 12:23
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
Palestinian families forcibly displaced by the Israeli army and sheltering in tent camps in Khan Yunis are enduring ongoing attacks as well as harsh weather conditions. Living in makeshift tents, they struggle to withstand the bitter cold while fighting to provide water and food for their children.
(AA - Anas Zeyad Fteha)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Palestinian families forcibly displaced by the Israeli army and sheltering in tent camps in Khan Yunis are enduring ongoing attacks as well as harsh weather conditions. Living in makeshift tents, they struggle to withstand the bitter cold while fighting to provide water and food for their children.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
24.11.2024 - 10:02
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Palestinian families are clinging to life amid the rubble of their homes, destroyed in Israeli military attacks on Gaza that have lasted for months. In the Bani Suheila area of Khan Yunis, a Gazan family is giving their children a bath in the bathroom of their demolished home.
(AA - Hani Alshaer)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Palestinian families are clinging to life amid the rubble of their homes, destroyed in Israeli military attacks on Gaza that have lasted for months. In the Bani Suheila area of Khan Yunis, a Gazan family is giving their children a bath in the bathroom of their demolished home.

Bani Suheila Region, Khan Yunis, Gaza
20.06.2024 - 13:06
31°20'31.6”N, 34°19'30.9”E
Share
share
map
Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been carrying out attacks for eight months and has restricted humanitarian aid by closing border crossings, are at increased risk of dying from malnutrition and dehydration. Children suffering from malnutrition are receiving treatment under extremely limited conditions at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.
(AA - Hassan Jedi)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been carrying out attacks for eight months and has restricted humanitarian aid by closing border crossings, are at increased risk of dying from malnutrition and dehydration. Children suffering from malnutrition are receiving treatment under extremely limited conditions at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
31.05.2024 - 22:47
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
As Israeli attacks on Gaza pass the one-year mark, thousands of students remain deprived of education. In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, students are continuing their studies with limited resources in a cemetery, as some schools have been destroyed while others have been turned into shelters.
(AA - Hani Alshaer)
Article 7, 2.1-b
'Extermination' includes deliberately worsening living conditions, in addition to denying access to food and medicine, with the aim of annihilating a part of the population

As Israeli attacks on Gaza pass the one-year mark, thousands of students remain deprived of education. In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, students are continuing their studies with limited resources in a cemetery, as some schools have been destroyed while others have been turned into shelters.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
10.12.2024 - 11:33
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
1-a2.1-b

Article 8

War Crimes
1. The Court has jurisdiction over war crimes, particularly those committed as part of a plan or policy or as part of a large-scale commission of such crimes.
  • Wilful killing;
  • Torture or inhumane treatment;
  • ilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health;
  • Widespread destruction or appropriation of property;
  • Intentional deprivation of a prisoner of war or other protected person of the right to a fair and regular trial;
  • Unlawful exile, transfer or imprisonment;
  • Taking hostages;
  • Intentionally directing attacks against civilian individuals or civilian populations;
  • Intentionally launching attacks against non-military, that is, civilian targets that do not have military purposes;
  • Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid;
  • Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered;
According to the relevant paragraphs defined above by the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute, the Israeli army has committed WAR CRIMES.
Crimes falling within the scope of this article have been substantiated with photographs from AA.
Journalists Saeed Al-Taweel and Mohammad Sobh were killed while documenting the targeting of a residential building by the Israeli army's warplanes in the Rimal area.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Journalists Saeed Al-Taweel and Mohammad Sobh were killed while documenting the targeting of a residential building by the Israeli army's warplanes in the Rimal area.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
10.10.2023 - 10:36:46
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
Following the Israel army's airstrikes in Gaza, a rescue worker recovers the lifeless body of a young girl from the rubble.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Following the Israel army's airstrikes in Gaza, a rescue worker recovers the lifeless body of a young girl from the rubble.

Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 13:19:09
31°31'03.0”N, 34°26'58.7”E
Share
share
map
Hundreds of people lost their lives in the Israeli military's bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital Hospital in Gaza. The dismembered lifeless body of a baby was found on the roof.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Hundreds of people lost their lives in the Israeli military's bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital Hospital in Gaza. The dismembered lifeless body of a baby was found on the roof.

Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, Gaza City, Gaza
18.10.2023 - 07:29:28
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'40.9”E
Share
share
map
A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.

Radwan Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
23.10.2023 - 11:11:37
31°32'09.7”N, 34°27'55.6”E
Share
share
map
A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.

Radwan Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
23.10.2023 - 11:14:55
31°32'10.7”N, 34°27'57.0”E
Share
share
map
A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.

Radwan Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
23.10.2023 - 11:11:20
31°32'09.7”N, 34°27'55.6”E
Share
share
map
On the 33rd day of the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza, two dismembered bodies lie on the ground in Al-Naser Street near Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

On the 33rd day of the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza, two dismembered bodies lie on the ground in Al-Naser Street near Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City.

Al-Naser St., Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
09.11.2023 - 15:51:40
31°31'26.0”N, 34°26'50.7”E
Share
share
map
Amidst the 21st consecutive day of Israeli army attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, several buildings in the al-Shati Refugee Camp were completely demolished, while others suffered extensive damage. Palestinians rescued from the rubble are rushed to the hospital.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Amidst the 21st consecutive day of Israeli army attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, several buildings in the al-Shati Refugee Camp were completely demolished, while others suffered extensive damage. Palestinians rescued from the rubble are rushed to the hospital.

Al-Shati Refugee Camp, Gaza City, Gaza
27.10.2023 - 15:27
31°32'14.7”N, 34°27'13.2”E
Share
share
map
The lifeless bodies of 6-year-old Hind Rajab and five of her relatives, who were in a vehicle targeted by an Israeli army tank, could only be retrieved 12 days after their murder. An ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), with two health workers onboard heading to their aid, was also found bombed just a few meters away from the targeted vehicle.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

The lifeless bodies of 6-year-old Hind Rajab and five of her relatives, who were in a vehicle targeted by an Israeli army tank, could only be retrieved 12 days after their murder. An ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), with two health workers onboard heading to their aid, was also found bombed just a few meters away from the targeted vehicle.

Tel al-Hawa District, Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
10.02.2024 - 14:05
31°30'31.0”N, 34°26'04.5”EAudio recording of 6-year-old Hind Rajab before being killed by the Israeli armyStatement from the Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson
Share
share
map
An ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent, carrying two health workers who were en route to aid Hind Rajab and her relatives, was also bombed by the Israeli army.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

An ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent, carrying two health workers who were en route to aid Hind Rajab and her relatives, was also bombed by the Israeli army.

Tel al-Hawa District, Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
10.02.2024 - 14:12
31°30'31.0”N, 34°26'04.5”E
Share
share
map
As the Israeli army's attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip have continued relentlessly for over 130 days, documentation of its war crimes in the region has also persisted. The decomposed bodies of infants and children, who were left in the intensive care unit of the Al-Nasser Children's Hospital in Gaza City, could only be photographed only after the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the area.
(AA - Karam Hassan)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

As the Israeli army's attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip have continued relentlessly for over 130 days, documentation of its war crimes in the region has also persisted. The decomposed bodies of infants and children, who were left in the intensive care unit of the Al-Nasser Children's Hospital in Gaza City, could only be photographed only after the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the area.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
13.02.2024 - 14:33
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
Following an Israeli military strike on the home of the Palestinian Arouk family in Gaza’s central Ridwan neighborhood, civil defense teams and local residents have recovered the body of a Palestinian child. More than 10 people were killed in the attack.
(AA - Hasan N. H. Alzaanin)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Following an Israeli military strike on the home of the Palestinian Arouk family in Gaza’s central Ridwan neighborhood, civil defense teams and local residents have recovered the body of a Palestinian child. More than 10 people were killed in the attack.

Radwan Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
15.12.2024 - 01:21
31°32'09.7”N, 34°27'55.6”E
Share
share
map
Passports of WCK employees who lost their lives in the two vehicles attacked by the Israeli army.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Passports of WCK employees who lost their lives in the two vehicles attacked by the Israeli army.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.04.2024 - 00:15
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.04.2024 - 00:12
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.04.2024 - 07:59
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.04.2024 - 08:09
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
A funeral ceremony is held in the city of Deir al-Balah for Palestinian journalists Sari Mansur and Hasona Saliem, who lost their lives in the attacks by the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

A funeral ceremony is held in the city of Deir al-Balah for Palestinian journalists Sari Mansur and Hasona Saliem, who lost their lives in the attacks by the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
19.11.2023 - 22:23:44
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
On November 3, 2023, a funeral was held for Palestinian TV journalist Muhammad Abu Hatab, who lost his life along with 10 members of his family in an airstrike on his home in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Hatab's colleagues are somberly carrying his body in grief.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

On November 3, 2023, a funeral was held for Palestinian TV journalist Muhammad Abu Hatab, who lost his life along with 10 members of his family in an airstrike on his home in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Hatab's colleagues are somberly carrying his body in grief.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
03.11.2023 - 08:36:57
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
In Israeli attacks on the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, which is under occupation and blockade, 23 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed. Among them, six lost their lives in an attack on a house in the city of Deir el-Balah in Gaza.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

In Israeli attacks on the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, which is under occupation and blockade, 23 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed. Among them, six lost their lives in an attack on a house in the city of Deir el-Balah in Gaza.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
11.05.2024 - 19:07
31°25'01.0”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli military conducted an attack using a drone near the Kuwaiti Hospital in the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Two Palestinian staff members from the hospital were killed in the attack.
(AA - Mahmoud Bassam)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

The Israeli military conducted an attack using a drone near the Kuwaiti Hospital in the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Two Palestinian staff members from the hospital were killed in the attack.

The Kuwait Hospital, Rafah, Gaza
27.05.2024 - 15:58
31°17'28.3”N, 34°15'06.3”EClick for the video
Share
share
map
AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was fatally killed by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025, (Working Journalists Day) while reporting from Nuseirat Refugee Camp. His funeral, attended by family and fellow journalists, is held at al-Awda Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was fatally killed by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025, (Working Journalists Day) while reporting from Nuseirat Refugee Camp. His funeral, attended by family and fellow journalists, is held at al-Awda Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Awda Hospital, The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
11.01.2025 - 08:56
31°27'08.6”N, 34°23'20.2”E
Share
share
map
Al Jazeera correspondent Talal Al-Aruki, wounded in an Israeli attack, is being rushed to al-Awda Hospital by fellow journalists. Among those carrying him is AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan (second from left), who will later be killed by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Al Jazeera correspondent Talal Al-Aruki, wounded in an Israeli attack, is being rushed to al-Awda Hospital by fellow journalists. Among those carrying him is AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan (second from left), who will later be killed by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025.

Al-Awda Hospital, The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
28.11.2024 - 11:50
31°27'08.6”N, 34°23'20.2”E
Share
share
map
Anadolu Ajansı cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was killed by an Israeli sniper while on duty in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. His funeral ceremony is held just outside al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Anadolu Ajansı cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was killed by an Israeli sniper while on duty in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. His funeral ceremony is held just outside al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

Al-Awda Hospital, The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
11.01.2025 - 09:02
31°27'08.6”N, 34°23'20.2”E
Share
share
map
Palestinian journalist Areej Shahin and her mother were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza. Their bodies were brought to al-Awda Hospital. AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan (far left), who will later be shot dead by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025, attends Shahin’s funeral, standing alongside his fellow journalists.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Palestinian journalist Areej Shahin and her mother were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza. Their bodies were brought to al-Awda Hospital. AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan (far left), who will later be shot dead by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025, attends Shahin’s funeral, standing alongside his fellow journalists.

Al-Awda Hospital, The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
04.01.2025 - 10:18
31°27'08.6”N, 34°23'20.2”E
Share
share
map
Anadolu Ajansı cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was killed by an Israeli sniper while on duty in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. His funeral ceremony, held just outside al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, is attended by relatives, colleagues, and friends.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (i)
Wilful killing

Anadolu Ajansı cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was killed by an Israeli sniper while on duty in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. His funeral ceremony, held just outside al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, is attended by relatives, colleagues, and friends.

Al-Awda Hospital, The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
11.01.2025 - 09:09
31°27'08.6”N, 34°23'20.2”E
Share
share
map
In the aftermath of an Israeli army attack on the Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, rescue efforts are immediately underway to save those trapped under the debris. A mother, carrying her young daughter, is trying to figure out what to do as she reels from the shock of the explosions.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

In the aftermath of an Israeli army attack on the Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, rescue efforts are immediately underway to save those trapped under the debris. A mother, carrying her young daughter, is trying to figure out what to do as she reels from the shock of the explosions.

Radwan Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
23.10.2023 - 11:09:33
31°32'09.7”N, 34°27'55.6”E
Share
share
map
The sorrowful gaze of a young child, brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital after being injured in the attacks by the Israeli military.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

The sorrowful gaze of a young child, brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital after being injured in the attacks by the Israeli military.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St.,
23.10.2023 - 09:58
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
Following the Israeli army's airstrike on the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023, 6-month-old Palestinian baby Sama Alwadia was rescued from the rubble.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Following the Israeli army's airstrike on the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023, 6-month-old Palestinian baby Sama Alwadia was rescued from the rubble.

Tel al-Hawa Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 12:16:55
31°30'31.0”N, 34°26'04.5”E
Share
share
map
On the 17th day of relentless Israeli army attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, the injured, including children, were rushed to the Al-Shifa Hospital in the aftermath of the attacks.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

On the 17th day of relentless Israeli army attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, the injured, including children, were rushed to the Al-Shifa Hospital in the aftermath of the attacks.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
23.10.2023 - 09:40
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
On the 32nd day of the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip, a child brought to the Nasser Hospital for treatment in the city of Khan Yunis cries out in pain.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

On the 32nd day of the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip, a child brought to the Nasser Hospital for treatment in the city of Khan Yunis cries out in pain.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
07.11.2023 - 08:24:10
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
Following an Israeli army airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, in which more than 500 people were killed, numerous injured individuals were transported to the Al-Shifa Hospital.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Following an Israeli army airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, in which more than 500 people were killed, numerous injured individuals were transported to the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
13.11.2023 - 16:43
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
Palestinians, including children, were brought to the Nasser Hospital for treatment after an Israeli army attack in Khan Yunis.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Palestinians, including children, were brought to the Nasser Hospital for treatment after an Israeli army attack in Khan Yunis.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
23.10.2023 - 23:13:23
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army continues its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip. An attack on the al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in the central part of Gaza has resulted in casualties and injuries. The deceased and injured, including children, have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

The Israeli army continues its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip. An attack on the al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in the central part of Gaza has resulted in casualties and injuries. The deceased and injured, including children, have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
01.01.2024 - 13:27:58
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
Following an Israeli army airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, in which more than 500 people were killed, many wounded people were transported to the Al-Shifa Hospital. Among them were a wounded Palestinian mother and her wounded child.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Following an Israeli army airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, in which more than 500 people were killed, many wounded people were transported to the Al-Shifa Hospital. Among them were a wounded Palestinian mother and her wounded child.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
17.10.2023 - 19:23:16
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
Following the attacks by the Israeli army on the city of Khan Yunis, a mother and her daughter, injured in the assault, Among them are a wounded Palestinian mother and her wounded child. await treatment at the Al-Nasser Hospital in the city.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Following the attacks by the Israeli army on the city of Khan Yunis, a mother and her daughter, injured in the assault, Among them are a wounded Palestinian mother and her wounded child. await treatment at the Al-Nasser Hospital in the city.

Al-Nasser Hospital, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Khan Yunis, Gaza
19.01.2024 - 02:41
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
Wafaa Hamad, a young girl who lost her entire family in an Israeli airstrike on their home, fights for her life at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. The attack left her without her right leg, blind, and with severe burns and wounds covering much of her body. She is receiving treatment under extremely limited resources.
(AA - Khalil Ramzi Alkahlut)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Wafaa Hamad, a young girl who lost her entire family in an Israeli airstrike on their home, fights for her life at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. The attack left her without her right leg, blind, and with severe burns and wounds covering much of her body. She is receiving treatment under extremely limited resources.

Kamal Adwan Hospital, Beit Lahia Area, Northern Gaza, Gaza
03.09.2024 - 10:21
31°32'19.0”N, 34°30'04.0”E
Share
share
map
The casualties from the attacks by the Israeli army on Khan Yunis were brought to the Al-Nasser Hospital.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

The casualties from the attacks by the Israeli army on Khan Yunis were brought to the Al-Nasser Hospital.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
08.12.2023 - 10:51
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
Three-year-old Palestinian child Ahmed Shabat, who survived three different Israeli attacks, cries in agony at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on November 17, 2023. After losing his parents and four siblings in the initial attack on October 7, Shabat began living with his father's relatives. Following the assault on Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where he lost those relatives, Shabat sought refuge in a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in Nuseirat Refugee Camp with his maternal uncle. Tragically, they were not spared from the subsequent attack there, either. Shabat lost both of his legs under the knees, while his uncle lost his life.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Three-year-old Palestinian child Ahmed Shabat, who survived three different Israeli attacks, cries in agony at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on November 17, 2023. After losing his parents and four siblings in the initial attack on October 7, Shabat began living with his father's relatives. Following the assault on Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where he lost those relatives, Shabat sought refuge in a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in Nuseirat Refugee Camp with his maternal uncle. Tragically, they were not spared from the subsequent attack there, either. Shabat lost both of his legs under the knees, while his uncle lost his life.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
16.11.2023 - 13:55
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
A young child, wounded in an Israeli military attack, is receiving treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Due to ongoing power outages, medical staff are forced to treat the child using the light from their cell phones.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

A young child, wounded in an Israeli military attack, is receiving treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Due to ongoing power outages, medical staff are forced to treat the child using the light from their cell phones.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
29.06.2024 - 14:14
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
At the Nasser Hospital, a Palestinian mother waits by her older daughter, who sustained injuries during an Israeli army attack, accompanied by her younger daughter.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

At the Nasser Hospital, a Palestinian mother waits by her older daughter, who sustained injuries during an Israeli army attack, accompanied by her younger daughter.

Nasser Hospital, El-Baheer St., Gaza
03.12.2023 - 09:58:29
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.8”E
Share
share
map
Following Israeli army attacks on Al-Huda and Al-Hamama schools, where displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the wounded—including children—and the bodies of those killed were taken to the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Following Israeli army attacks on Al-Huda and Al-Hamama schools, where displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the wounded—including children—and the bodies of those killed were taken to the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital.

Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, Gaza City, Gaza
03.08.2024 - 17:06
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'40.9”E
Share
share
map
A young Palestinian girl, Saja Junaid, is fighting for her life in agonizing pain after suffering severe burns to her face and body when Israeli forces targeted her family’s home in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza. Little Saja endured a second attack by Israeli forces while receiving treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital. Her father, fearing for her safety, was forced to transfer her to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah to continue her burn treatment.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

A young Palestinian girl, Saja Junaid, is fighting for her life in agonizing pain after suffering severe burns to her face and body when Israeli forces targeted her family’s home in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza. Little Saja endured a second attack by Israeli forces while receiving treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital. Her father, fearing for her safety, was forced to transfer her to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah to continue her burn treatment.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
24.03.2024 - 20:27
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
Some of the injured Palestinians who were transferred to the Al-Shifa Hospital after the Israeli army struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, killing more than 500 people.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Some of the injured Palestinians who were transferred to the Al-Shifa Hospital after the Israeli army struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, killing more than 500 people.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza City, Gaza
17.10.2023 - 19:20:23
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
Babies injured in the attack on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp are being treated at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Babies injured in the attack on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp are being treated at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
15.11.2023 - 14:09
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
A Palestinian severely injured in an Israeli army bombing has been brought to the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

A Palestinian severely injured in an Israeli army bombing has been brought to the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
01.12.2023 - 15:01.44
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
Emergency service and civil defense teams heading to areas under bombardment were targeted by the Israeli army's planes on Al-Jala Street. A heavily wounded civil defense officer receives chest compressions on a stretcher as he is taken inside the Al-Shifa Hospital.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Emergency service and civil defense teams heading to areas under bombardment were targeted by the Israeli army's planes on Al-Jala Street. A heavily wounded civil defense officer receives chest compressions on a stretcher as he is taken inside the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine Al-Qassam St., Gaza
17.10.2023 - 16:49:27
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army's intense bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip continues. Those injured in the attacks, including children, have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

The Israeli army's intense bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip continues. Those injured in the attacks, including children, have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
06.11.2023 - 09:54:05
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
A child injured in Israeli army attacks is treated at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza..
(AA - Montaser al-Sawwaf)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

A child injured in Israeli army attacks is treated at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza..

Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, Gaza City, Gaza
15.12.2023 - 16:16
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'40.9”E
Share
share
map
Reports indicate that over 100 people lost their lives, and hundreds were injured during the Israeli army’s attacks on the city of Rafah in Gaza, near the Egyptian border. These individuals had sought refuge there, promised safety. The casualties, including children, were transported to the Kuwait Hospital in the city, alongside the bodies of those who lost their lives.
(AA - Abed Zaqout)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Reports indicate that over 100 people lost their lives, and hundreds were injured during the Israeli army’s attacks on the city of Rafah in Gaza, near the Egyptian border. These individuals had sought refuge there, promised safety. The casualties, including children, were transported to the Kuwait Hospital in the city, alongside the bodies of those who lost their lives.

The Kuwait Hospital, Rafah, Gaza
12.02.2024 - 02:34
31°17'28.3”N, 34°15'06.3”E
Share
share
map
In an Israeli military airstrike in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city, the Al Astal family’s building was destroyed, leading to many civilian deaths. In the search and rescue operations by civil defense teams and local residents, a young girl was rescued from the rubble.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

In an Israeli military airstrike in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city, the Al Astal family’s building was destroyed, leading to many civilian deaths. In the search and rescue operations by civil defense teams and local residents, a young girl was rescued from the rubble.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
07.11.2023 - 08:57:17
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Following an Israeli strike on a house belonging to the Abu Salih family in Khan Yunis, local residents and civil defense teams rescued a Palestinian trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (iii)
Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health

Following an Israeli strike on a house belonging to the Abu Salih family in Khan Yunis, local residents and civil defense teams rescued a Palestinian trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
07.12.2023 - 10:21
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Many homes have been razed to the ground in the ongoing Israel army airstrikes in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city. A small Palestinian child has taken refuge at the Nasser Hospital with what is left of her family.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

Many homes have been razed to the ground in the ongoing Israel army airstrikes in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city. A small Palestinian child has taken refuge at the Nasser Hospital with what is left of her family.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
16.10.2023 - 16:32:02
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
Palestinians are moving to the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip due to the Israel army's attacks that caused serious damage in the northern part.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

Palestinians are moving to the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip due to the Israel army's attacks that caused serious damage in the northern part.

Northern Gaza, Gaza
11.10.2023 - 11:16:03
31°32'06.5”N, 34°29'11.5”E
Share
share
map
On the fourth and final day of a four-day “humanitarian pause” in the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas, Palestinians displaced from northern and central Gaza crossed roads designated by the Israeli army as “safe passage corridors.”
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

On the fourth and final day of a four-day “humanitarian pause” in the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas, Palestinians displaced from northern and central Gaza crossed roads designated by the Israeli army as “safe passage corridors.”

Gaza City, Gaza
27.11.2023 - 17:02
31°30'06.1”N, 34°28'00.6”E
Share
share
map
Palestinians, who were exposed to severe attacks by the Israeli army, migrated to the southern regions.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

Palestinians, who were exposed to severe attacks by the Israeli army, migrated to the southern regions.

Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
24.11.2023 - 12:23:07
31°31'03.3”N, 34°26'58.7”E
Share
share
map
Gazans, facing intense attacks from the Israeli military, are migrating to secure areas.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

Gazans, facing intense attacks from the Israeli military, are migrating to secure areas.

Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
19.11.2023 - 15:14:17
31°31'03.3”N, 34°26'58.7”E
Share
share
map
Following a false rumor that women and children under 14 were allowed to cross from the south to the north, thousands of Palestinians gathered on Rashid Street in an attempt to head north. However, Israeli soldiers stationed along the road prevented them from crossing.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

Following a false rumor that women and children under 14 were allowed to cross from the south to the north, thousands of Palestinians gathered on Rashid Street in an attempt to head north. However, Israeli soldiers stationed along the road prevented them from crossing.

Al Rashid Street, Gaza City, Gaza
14.04.2024 - 12:25
31°30'28.4”N, 34°25'10.1”E
Share
share
map
The United Nations (UN) reported that the Israeli military has asked 1.1 million civilians in Gaza to leave their homes and move to the southern part of the region. Gazans are migrating south in large numbers.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

The United Nations (UN) reported that the Israeli military has asked 1.1 million civilians in Gaza to leave their homes and move to the southern part of the region. Gazans are migrating south in large numbers.

Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, Gaza
04.12.2023 - 14:03:43
31°20'49.0”N, 34°17'52.8”E
Share
share
map
The southward migration for Gazans forced to leave the area under Israeli military attacks has turned into a 'path of affliction.' Among those migrating on foot are the injured, those being transported in wheelchairs, and those attempting to walk with crutches.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

The southward migration for Gazans forced to leave the area under Israeli military attacks has turned into a 'path of affliction.' Among those migrating on foot are the injured, those being transported in wheelchairs, and those attempting to walk with crutches.

Wadi Gaza, Gaza
10.11.2023 - 10:20:05
31°23'28.4”N, 34°20'44.4”E
Share
share
map
After the Israeli army targeted tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, which had been designated as 'safe,' Palestinians who had previously been forcibly displaced to this area began to flee again, carrying whatever belongings they could to seek safety elsewhere.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

After the Israeli army targeted tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, which had been designated as 'safe,' Palestinians who had previously been forcibly displaced to this area began to flee again, carrying whatever belongings they could to seek safety elsewhere.

Al Mawasi, Rafah, Gaza
28.05.2024 - 17:19
31°20'54.3”N, 34°15'22.1”E
Share
share
map
Following the Israeli army's attack on tents in the 'safe' zone of Rafah, Palestinians in the city fled to other areas they believed to be safer.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

Following the Israeli army's attack on tents in the 'safe' zone of Rafah, Palestinians in the city fled to other areas they believed to be safer.

Rafah, Gaza
28.05.2024 - 18:50
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
After the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning, Palestinians in the eastern part of Khan Yunis fled to areas they believed to be safer.
(AA - Doaa Albaz)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

After the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning, Palestinians in the eastern part of Khan Yunis fled to areas they believed to be safer.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
08.08.2024 - 16:46
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

Following an evacuation warning issued by the Israeli army to Palestinians in the eastern part of Gaza's Khan Yunis, numerous Gazan families have relocated to the western areas of the city.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
09.08.2024
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”EClick for the video
Share
share
map
A Palestinian family leaving the Hamad area in Khan Yunis following an evacuation order by the Israeli army.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-a (vii)-b (viii)
Unlawful exile

A Palestinian family leaving the Hamad area in Khan Yunis following an evacuation order by the Israeli army.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
12.08.2024 - 12:58
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
United Nations employees wounded in Israel army attacks in Khan Yunis in Gaza have been brought to the Nasser Hospital.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 8, 2-b (iii)
Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid

United Nations employees wounded in Israel army attacks in Khan Yunis in Gaza have been brought to the Nasser Hospital.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
19.10.2023 - 13:42:28
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
A Gaza Health Ministry vehicle has been rendered inoperable in an Israel army airstrike.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-b (iii)
Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid

A Gaza Health Ministry vehicle has been rendered inoperable in an Israel army airstrike.

Tel al-Hawa Nieghborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 12:16:55
31°30'31.0”N, 34°26'04.5”E
Share
share
map
The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that an ambulance was targeted by the Israel army in the Gaza Strip and rendered inoperable.
(AA - Palestinian Red Crescent)
Article 8, 2-b (iii)
Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that an ambulance was targeted by the Israel army in the Gaza Strip and rendered inoperable.

Gaza City Center, Gaza
30.10.2023 - 12:42:48
31°30'06.1”N, 34°28'00.6”E
Share
share
map
A health worker, injured in the ongoing Israel army airstrikes on the 10th day in Gaza, receives initial treatment at a hospital in Khan Yunis.
(AA - Abed Zagout)
Article 8, 2-b (iii)
Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid

A health worker, injured in the ongoing Israel army airstrikes on the 10th day in Gaza, receives initial treatment at a hospital in Khan Yunis.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
15.10.2023 - 23:45:17
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army launched an attack on the civil defense headquarters located in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza. The assault resulted in the deaths of three civil defense personnel and left 12 others injured. Funeral prayers for those killed in the attack were held at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (iii)
Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid

The Israeli army launched an attack on the civil defense headquarters located in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza. The assault resulted in the deaths of three civil defense personnel and left 12 others injured. Funeral prayers for those killed in the attack were held at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
28.06.2024 - 08:32
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
A Palestinian employee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was killed in an Israeli military strike on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp. The body of the deceased was taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (iii)
Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid

A Palestinian employee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was killed in an Israeli military strike on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp. The body of the deceased was taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
15.08.2024 - 18:39
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”EClick for the video
Share
share
map
The bodies of Palestinian civil defense members killed in an Israeli attack on Sabra neighborhood have been brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-b (iii)
Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid

The bodies of Palestinian civil defense members killed in an Israeli attack on Sabra neighborhood have been brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

The Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
20.11.2024 - 00:29
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'41.0”E
Share
share
map
Smoke rises from buildings targeted by the Israeli army's airstrikes in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Smoke rises from buildings targeted by the Israeli army's airstrikes in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 18:16:15
31°31'50.6”N, 34°27'20.4”E
Share
share
map
As a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, dense smoke rose from Gaza city.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

As a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, dense smoke rose from Gaza city.

Jabalia District, Northern Gaza, Gaza
11.10.2023 - 11:22:31
31°31'45.9”N, 34°28'47.1”E
Share
share
map
Plumes of smoke drift over the ruins of buildings in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, following Israeli army airstrikes on November 21, 2023, as viewed from Sderot, Israel.
(AA - Mostafa Alkharouf)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Plumes of smoke drift over the ruins of buildings in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, following Israeli army airstrikes on November 21, 2023, as viewed from Sderot, Israel.

Sderot, Israel
21.11.2023 - 12:58:18
31°31'59.5”N, 34°34'34.4”E
Share
share
map
As the Israeli military continues to pound residential areas in Gaza with airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, civilian casualties have reached 232 in just two days.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

As the Israeli military continues to pound residential areas in Gaza with airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, civilian casualties have reached 232 in just two days.

Al-Burj Palestine Tower, Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
07.10.2023 - 06:55:36
31°30'57.0”N, 34°26'48.1”E
Share
share
map
On the 24th day of Israeli air, sea, and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, flames and smoke are rising from the Tel al-Hawa area in western Gaza City.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

On the 24th day of Israeli air, sea, and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, flames and smoke are rising from the Tel al-Hawa area in western Gaza City.

Tel al-Hawa Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
07.12.2023 - 21:26
31°30'31.0”N, 34°26'04.5”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Gaza.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Gaza.

Tel al-Hawa Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
08.10.2023 - 19:44:54
31°30'31.0”N, 34°26'04.5”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli military launched flares into the Shati Refugee Camp ahead of their intended assault.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli military launched flares into the Shati Refugee Camp ahead of their intended assault.

Al-Shati Refugee Camp, Gaza City, Gaza
06.11.2023 - 23:24:23
31°32'14.7”N, 34°27'13.2”E
Share
share
map
Smoke billows from different points along Salahaddin Street in the town of Deir al-Balah as a result of Israeli army attacks.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Smoke billows from different points along Salahaddin Street in the town of Deir al-Balah as a result of Israeli army attacks.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
07.01.2024 - 18:24
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
In the past 24 hours, dozens of people were reported dead and wounded in the second bombardment by the Israeli army on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Civil defense teams and unaffected residents initiated search and rescue efforts.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

In the past 24 hours, dozens of people were reported dead and wounded in the second bombardment by the Israeli army on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Civil defense teams and unaffected residents initiated search and rescue efforts.

The Jabalia Refugee Camp, Jabalia Neighborhood, Jabalia, Northern Gaza, Gaza
01.11.2023 - 10:43
31°32'19.7”N, 34°29'42.4”E
Share
share
map
Israeli warplanes have reduced Gaza’s Rimal neighborhood to rubble.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Israeli warplanes have reduced Gaza’s Rimal neighborhood to rubble.

Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
10.10.2023 - 14:25:29
31°30'50.6”N, 34°27'20.4”E
Share
share
map
Hundreds of people were killed in the Israeli army’s airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital. The vehicles in the hospital’s courtyard were also rendered inoperable in the attack.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Hundreds of people were killed in the Israeli army’s airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital. The vehicles in the hospital’s courtyard were also rendered inoperable in the attack.

The Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
18.10.2023 - 08:04:33
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'41.0”E
Share
share
map
A string of vehicles were wrecked near the destroyed Al-Gharbi Mosque, following aerial attacks by the Israeli army on the Al- Shati Refugee Camp.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

A string of vehicles were wrecked near the destroyed Al-Gharbi Mosque, following aerial attacks by the Israeli army on the Al- Shati Refugee Camp.

Al-Shati Refugee Camp, Al-Garbi Mosque, Kamal Nasser St., Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 07:06:43
31°32'14.7”N, 34°27'13.2”E
Share
share
map
A building was completely destroyed in the attacks carried out by the Israeli army on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the west of Gaza city. Civil defense teams and local residents started a search and rescue operation. A Palestinian is crying out in anger and frustration.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

A building was completely destroyed in the attacks carried out by the Israeli army on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the west of Gaza city. Civil defense teams and local residents started a search and rescue operation. A Palestinian is crying out in anger and frustration.

Al-Shati Refugee Camp, Gaza City, Gaza
24.10.2023 - 10:26:18
31°32'14.7”N, 34°27'13.2”E
Share
share
map
Following the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza on November 12, 2023, a crater formed.
(AA - Fadi Alwhidi)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Following the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza on November 12, 2023, a crater formed.

The Jabalia Refugee Camp, Jabalia Neighborhood, Jabalia, Northern Gaza, Gaza
12.11.2023 - 07:19:29
31°32'19.7”N, 34°29'42.4”E
Share
share
map
Smoke and dust engulf the surrounding area after an Israeli airstrike on Al-Farouq Mosque in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza Strip.
(AA - Hassan Jedi)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Smoke and dust engulf the surrounding area after an Israeli airstrike on Al-Farouq Mosque in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza Strip.

The Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
23.11.2024 - 14:34
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
Following the Israeli warplanes' bombing raid, large craters formed in the courtyard of Mamounia Girls' High School in Gaza City.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Following the Israeli warplanes' bombing raid, large craters formed in the courtyard of Mamounia Girls' High School in Gaza City.

Mamounia Girls' High School, Gaza City, Gaza
08.10.2023 - 13:10:51
31°30'06.2”N, 34°28'00.7”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army’s attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip persist. In an attack on the residence of the al-Vawi family in the Az-Zawayda area in the central part of the Gaza Strip, several Palestinians were killed while many others were wounded. A Palestinian child was rescued alive from the debris by the unscathed residents.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army’s attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip persist. In an attack on the residence of the al-Vawi family in the Az-Zawayda area in the central part of the Gaza Strip, several Palestinians were killed while many others were wounded. A Palestinian child was rescued alive from the debris by the unscathed residents.

Az-Zawayda Area, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
30.12.2023 - 09:10:20
31°25'47.2”N, 34°22'14.7”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army continued its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive day. In the attack on Gaza's al-Zahraa neighborhood, three buildings were completely destroyed, while many surrounding structures sustained significant damage.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army continued its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive day. In the attack on Gaza's al-Zahraa neighborhood, three buildings were completely destroyed, while many surrounding structures sustained significant damage.

Al-Zahra Municipality, Gaza City, Gaza
19.10.2023 - 21:32:17
31°28'20.8”N, 34°23'54.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli forces destroyed the Al-Gharbi Mosque in western Gaza during air assaults, increasing the total number of mosques destroyed in Israeli military bombings in the Gaza Strip to six.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli forces destroyed the Al-Gharbi Mosque in western Gaza during air assaults, increasing the total number of mosques destroyed in Israeli military bombings in the Gaza Strip to six.

Al-Shati Refugee Camp, Al-Garbi Mosque, Kamal Nasser St., Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 20:27:39
31°32'14.7”N, 34°27'13.2”E
Share
share
map
As a result of the attacks carried out by the Israeli army in the city of Beit Lahia in Gaza, many buildings were destroyed or severely damaged.
(AA - Abdulqader Sabbah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

As a result of the attacks carried out by the Israeli army in the city of Beit Lahia in Gaza, many buildings were destroyed or severely damaged.

Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, Gaza
21.11.2023 - 14:40:04
31°33'04.7”N, 34°30'33.2”E
Share
share
map
The Burj al-Nada and Burj al-Awda buildings, destroyed in Israeli army attacks in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun area on the fourth day of the humanitarian break between Israel and Hamas.
(AA - Fadi Alwhidi)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Burj al-Nada and Burj al-Awda buildings, destroyed in Israeli army attacks in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun area on the fourth day of the humanitarian break between Israel and Hamas.

Beit Hanoun, Northern Gaza, Gaza
27.11.2023 - 14:20:52
31°32'18.6”N, 34°32'12.4”E
Share
share
map
The housing complex in the village of “Wadi Gaza,” which now resembles a ghost town after being destroyed in an Israeli army bombardment, was captured from the air. The complex, located in the southern part of Gaza City and known locally as Juhar ad-Deek, consisted of 320 units built in 2017 for impoverished families whose homes were previously destroyed in Israeli attacks. The devastation of the complex became visible only after the cessation of Israeli army bombardment due to a “humanitarian pause.”
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The housing complex in the village of “Wadi Gaza,” which now resembles a ghost town after being destroyed in an Israeli army bombardment, was captured from the air. The complex, located in the southern part of Gaza City and known locally as Juhar ad-Deek, consisted of 320 units built in 2017 for impoverished families whose homes were previously destroyed in Israeli attacks. The devastation of the complex became visible only after the cessation of Israeli army bombardment due to a “humanitarian pause.”

Wadi Gaza (Juhar ad-Deek) Complex, Gaza City, Gaza
28.11.2023 - 10:53:51
31°27'19.2”N, 34°26'19.8”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army conducted an airstrike on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in Gaza, killing many Palestinians. Survivors from the local residents are conducting search and rescue operations following the attack.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army conducted an airstrike on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in Gaza, killing many Palestinians. Survivors from the local residents are conducting search and rescue operations following the attack.

Al-Bureij Refugee Camp, Salahaddin St., Deir al-Balah, Gaza
02.11.2023 - 14:07:00
31°26'19.7”N, 34°24'08.6”E
Share
share
map
The intense bombardment by Israeli warplanes has reduced the Rimal neighborhood in the Gaza Strip to a pile of rubble.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The intense bombardment by Israeli warplanes has reduced the Rimal neighborhood in the Gaza Strip to a pile of rubble.

Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
10.10.2023 - 14:26:34
31°31'50.6”N, 34°27'20.4”E
Share
share
map
In an airstrike by the Israeli military on civilian homes in the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, 70 people were killed. While some buildings were completely destroyed, others sustained severe damage.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

In an airstrike by the Israeli military on civilian homes in the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, 70 people were killed. While some buildings were completely destroyed, others sustained severe damage.

Al-Meghazi Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
25.12.2023 - 09:18
31°25'18.5”N, 34°23'07.5”E
Share
share
map
The residential buildings in the al-Zahra neighborhood of Gaza were completely ruined in Israeli military airstrikes.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The residential buildings in the al-Zahra neighborhood of Gaza were completely ruined in Israeli military airstrikes.

Al-Zahra Municipality, Gaza City, Gaza
19.10.2023 - 10:48:30
31°28'20.8”N, 34°23'54.3”E
Share
share
map
The lifeless body of a budgerigar is seen among the rubble after the Israeli army airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The lifeless body of a budgerigar is seen among the rubble after the Israeli army airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza.

Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 10:41:34
31°30'06.1”N, 34°28'00.6”E
Share
share
map
The streets and alleys of Khan Yunis were left unrecognizable after the Israeli military withdrew, leaving behind massive destruction. Some Palestinian residents have begun returning to their homes. Dr. Adila Hassim, one of the lawyers representing South Africa, included this photo in her presentation during the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing, where South Africa's request for additional measures against Israel was discussed.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The streets and alleys of Khan Yunis were left unrecognizable after the Israeli military withdrew, leaving behind massive destruction. Some Palestinian residents have begun returning to their homes. Dr. Adila Hassim, one of the lawyers representing South Africa, included this photo in her presentation during the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing, where South Africa's request for additional measures against Israel was discussed.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
09.04.2024 - 15:30
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
he city of Khan Yunis in Gaza, abandoned by the Israeli army, was left in complete ruin after weeks of bombardment. With nearly no building remaining intact, returning Palestinians were met with the wreckage of their homes. In addition to homes, the city’s roads, businesses, and infrastructure suffered extensive destruction.
(AA - Jehad Alshrafi)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

he city of Khan Yunis in Gaza, abandoned by the Israeli army, was left in complete ruin after weeks of bombardment. With nearly no building remaining intact, returning Palestinians were met with the wreckage of their homes. In addition to homes, the city’s roads, businesses, and infrastructure suffered extensive destruction.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
21.04.2024 - 10:58
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
All that remains of Khan Yunis after weeks of Israeli bombardment is rubble.
(AA - Jehad Alshrafi)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

All that remains of Khan Yunis after weeks of Israeli bombardment is rubble.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
21.04.2024 - 11:15
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The heartbreaking sight of Khan Yunis, reduced to ruins after weeks of relentless attacks by the Israeli military.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The heartbreaking sight of Khan Yunis, reduced to ruins after weeks of relentless attacks by the Israeli military.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
09.04.2024 - 15:59
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
Israeli warplanes carried out an attack on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza Strip.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Israeli warplanes carried out an attack on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza Strip.

Al-Bureij Refugee Camp, Salahaddin St., Deir al-Balah, Gaza
03.06.2024 - 19:46
31°26'19.7”N, 34°24'08.6”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army hit the Al-Maghazi building located in the Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army hit the Al-Maghazi building located in the Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip.

Al-Bureij Refugee Camp, Salahaddin St., Deir al-Balah, Gaza
03.06.2024 - 17:46
31°26'19.7”N, 34°24'08.6”E
Share
share
map
An Israeli army attack on a home belonging to the Abu Aisha family in the city of Deir al-Balah resulted in deaths and injuries.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

An Israeli army attack on a home belonging to the Abu Aisha family in the city of Deir al-Balah resulted in deaths and injuries.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
14.06.2024 - 11:41
31°25'01.7”N, 34°21'03.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army targeted tents sheltering Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah. The attack resulted in at least 5 deaths and numerous injuries.
(AA - Abdallah Alattar)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army targeted tents sheltering Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah. The attack resulted in at least 5 deaths and numerous injuries.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
04.08.2024 - 02:14
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
Israeli warplanes bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in the northwest of Rafah. The attack claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians, including children.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Israeli warplanes bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in the northwest of Rafah. The attack claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians, including children.

Rafah, Gaza
27.05.2024 - 07:24
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
Dozens were killed as the Israeli army bombed a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Dozens were killed as the Israeli army bombed a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah.

Rafah, Gaza
27.05.2024 - 06:38
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
Casualties were reported in an attack by the Israeli army on a tent city next to the UNRWA building in Rafah, Gaza.
(AA - Jehad Alshrafi)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Casualties were reported in an attack by the Israeli army on a tent city next to the UNRWA building in Rafah, Gaza.

UNRWA, Rafah, Gaza
28.05.2024 - 07:47
31°19'00.2”N, 34°14'57.1”E
Share
share
map
Casualties were reported in an attack by the Israeli army on a tent city next to the UNRWA building in Rafah, Gaza.
(AA - Hani Alshaer)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

Casualties were reported in an attack by the Israeli army on a tent city next to the UNRWA building in Rafah, Gaza.

UNRWA, Rafah, Gaza
28.05.2024 - 10:14
31°19'00.2”N, 34°14'57.1”E
Share
share
map
An Israeli strike targeting tents of displaced civilians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least three people and injuries to 40 others, according to initial reports.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

An Israeli strike targeting tents of displaced civilians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least three people and injuries to 40 others, according to initial reports.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
14.10.2024 - 01:36
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The destruction in the area of tents belonging to displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which was bombed by the Israeli army.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The destruction in the area of tents belonging to displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which was bombed by the Israeli army.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
14.10.2024 - 06:55
31°25'13.1”N, 34°21'35.0”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army targeted residential areas in the Nuseirat Camp, resulting in deaths and injuries. The attack caused extensive damage to buildings.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army targeted residential areas in the Nuseirat Camp, resulting in deaths and injuries. The attack caused extensive damage to buildings.

The Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
07.12.2024 - 07:51
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
The Jabaliya area of the northern Gaza Strip has been left in severe destruction after nearly 20 days of relentless assault by the Israeli army. Despite the ever-present risk of being bombed, Palestinians checked on the condition of their homes, only to find ruins and rubble where their beloved homes once stood.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Jabaliya area of the northern Gaza Strip has been left in severe destruction after nearly 20 days of relentless assault by the Israeli army. Despite the ever-present risk of being bombed, Palestinians checked on the condition of their homes, only to find ruins and rubble where their beloved homes once stood.

Jabalia District, Northern Gaza, Gaza
31.05.2024 - 12:21
31°31'45.9”N, 34°28'47.1”E
Share
share
map
After an 8-day operation, the Israeli army withdrew from the northern part of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp. With the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the extent of the destruction in the area became apparent. Palestinians returning to their homes were met with extensive devastation and experienced deep sorrow.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

After an 8-day operation, the Israeli army withdrew from the northern part of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp. With the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the extent of the destruction in the area became apparent. Palestinians returning to their homes were met with extensive devastation and experienced deep sorrow.

The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
18.04.2024 - 11:03
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army’s ground assault on the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, launched on May 7, resulted in extensive destruction.
(AA - Salma Kaddoumi)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army’s ground assault on the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, launched on May 7, resulted in extensive destruction.

Rafah, Gaza
05.07.2024 - 12:57
31°17'48.5”N, 34°14'36.5”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army launched attacks on several buildings in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army launched attacks on several buildings in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.

The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
21.07.2024 - 08:52
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
The moment of the Israeli army's attack on a building in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The moment of the Israeli army's attack on a building in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
21.07.2024 - 09:28
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
The impact of Israeli army attacks extends to both people and animals.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The impact of Israeli army attacks extends to both people and animals.

The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
21.07.2024 - 08:54
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army withdrew from the eastern part of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, where it had been carrying out ground attacks since July 22 despite declaring it a safe zone earlier.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army withdrew from the eastern part of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, where it had been carrying out ground attacks since July 22 despite declaring it a safe zone earlier.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
30.07.2024 - 11:37
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army withdrew from the eastern part of Khan Yunis, leaving behind extensive destruction after conducting ground attacks for over a week despite declaring it a safe zone. Hundreds of Palestinians who had fled the city following the onset of the attacks on July 22 began returning to their homes early in the morning.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army withdrew from the eastern part of Khan Yunis, leaving behind extensive destruction after conducting ground attacks for over a week despite declaring it a safe zone. Hundreds of Palestinians who had fled the city following the onset of the attacks on July 22 began returning to their homes early in the morning.

Khan Yunis, Gaza
30.07.2024 - 09:54
31°20'46.4”N, 34°18'14.4”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army withdrew from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, leaving behind massive destruction. During the raid, homes inside and around the hospital were demolished or heavily damaged.
(AA - Karam Hassan)
Article 8, 2-b (v)
Bombing cities, villages, settlements and buildings that are defenseless or do not constitute a military target, or attacking these places with any means

The Israeli army withdrew from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, leaving behind massive destruction. During the raid, homes inside and around the hospital were demolished or heavily damaged.

Kamal Adwan Hospital, Beit Lahia Area, Northern Gaza, Gaza
26.10.2024 - 15:51
31°32'19.0”N, 34°30'04.0”E
Share
share
map
A view of the Arab Orthodox Cultural and Social Center in Gaza’s Tel al-Hawa District after being destroyed by an Israeli army airstrike.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

A view of the Arab Orthodox Cultural and Social Center in Gaza’s Tel al-Hawa District after being destroyed by an Israeli army airstrike.

Tel al-Hawa District, Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
31.10.2023 - 09:59:35
31°30'31.0”N, 34°26'04.5”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army does not spare historical landmarks in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, either. The Pasha Palace Museum in Gaza City (right), considered the sole remaining example of palaces in Gaza, was destroyed by Israeli warplanes.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The Israeli army does not spare historical landmarks in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, either. The Pasha Palace Museum in Gaza City (right), considered the sole remaining example of palaces in Gaza, was destroyed by Israeli warplanes.

Qasr al-Basha, Gaza City, Gaza
09.02.2024 - 12:11
31°30'19.6”N, 34°27'57.0”E
Share
share
map
After fourteen days of occupying the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest healthcare complex, the Israeli forces withdrew, leaving behind dozens of dead. Many sections of the hospital were destroyed due to the occupation, while nearby buildings sustained substantial damage.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

After fourteen days of occupying the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest healthcare complex, the Israeli forces withdrew, leaving behind dozens of dead. Many sections of the hospital were destroyed due to the occupation, while nearby buildings sustained substantial damage.

Al-Shifa Hospital, Rimal Neighborhood, Shifa - Ezz Eldine
01.04.2024 - 07:06
31°31'27.8”N, 34°26'34.3”E
Share
share
map
Israeli warplanes targeted a humanitarian aid distribution warehouse located in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

Israeli warplanes targeted a humanitarian aid distribution warehouse located in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.

Deir al-Balah, Gaza
14.03.2024 - 14:37
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
The legendary leader of the Palestinian cause and former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat’s home in Gaza, where he lived for six years, was destroyed by the Israeli army. Arafat was world- famous for championing Palestinian rights against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.
(AA - Omar Qattaa)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The legendary leader of the Palestinian cause and former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat’s home in Gaza, where he lived for six years, was destroyed by the Israeli army. Arafat was world- famous for championing Palestinian rights against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

Yasser Arafat Foundation, Gaza City, Gaza
20.02.2024 - 12:42
31°30'06.1”N, 34°28'00.6”E
Share
share
map
Despite attacks on civilian targets being classified as war crimes, the Israeli army continues to perpetrate these atrocities. The Ahmed Yasin Mosque in western Gaza City lies in ruins, while the surrounding homes have become uninhabitable.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

Despite attacks on civilian targets being classified as war crimes, the Israeli army continues to perpetrate these atrocities. The Ahmed Yasin Mosque in western Gaza City lies in ruins, while the surrounding homes have become uninhabitable.

Sheikh Ahmed Yasin Masjid, Gaza City, Gaza
09.10.2023 - 21:10
31°29'16.8”N, 34°28'08.3”E
Share
share
map
The Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza, perform the Friday prayer amidst the rubble of the Al-Farouq Mosque, a.k.a. the Great Omari Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli attack.
(AA - Abed Zaqout)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza, perform the Friday prayer amidst the rubble of the Al-Farouq Mosque, a.k.a. the Great Omari Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli attack.

Al-Farouq Mosque, Rafah, Gaza
01.03.2024 - 12:15
31°17'08.5”N, 34°15'25.9”E
Share
share
map
During its bombardments on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military destroyed the historic 14-century- old Al-Omari Mosque in the city of Gaza. The mosque, with architectural characteristics from both the Mamluk and Ottoman periods, was also known as the “Grand Mosque of Gaza” and held the distinction of being the third- largest mosque in Palestine.
(AA - Abdulqader Sabbah)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

During its bombardments on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military destroyed the historic 14-century- old Al-Omari Mosque in the city of Gaza. The mosque, with architectural characteristics from both the Mamluk and Ottoman periods, was also known as the “Grand Mosque of Gaza” and held the distinction of being the third- largest mosque in Palestine.

Al-Omari Mosque, Shuja'iyya Neighborhood, Gaza
30.12.2023 - 16:00:05
31°30'15.5”N, 34°27'51.9”E
Share
share
map
As a result of the Israeli military's attacks on the city of Sheikh Zayed in northern Gaza, the historic Sheikh Zayed Mosque, with its blue domes, now lies in ruins.
(AA - Abdulqader Sabbah)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

As a result of the Israeli military's attacks on the city of Sheikh Zayed in northern Gaza, the historic Sheikh Zayed Mosque, with its blue domes, now lies in ruins.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Sheikh Zayed Neighborhood, Northern Gaza, Gaza
08.01.2024 - 11:23:32
31°32'23.5”N, 34°30'42.1”E
Share
share
map
The Salim Abu Muslim Mosque and its surroundings in the Beit Lahia area have been reduced to rubble by an Israeli army bombardment.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The Salim Abu Muslim Mosque and its surroundings in the Beit Lahia area have been reduced to rubble by an Israeli army bombardment.

Salim Abu Muslim Mosque, Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, Gaza
01.11.2023 - 11:18:31
31°32'54.3”N, 34°29'58.6”E
Share
share
map
A view from the surroundings of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which was struck by the Israeli military on October 18, 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 500 people.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

A view from the surroundings of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which was struck by the Israeli military on October 18, 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 500 people.

The Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, The Church of St. Philip, Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
18.10.2023 - 07:45:36
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'41.0”E
Share
share
map
The intensive bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip by the Israeli army continues. Palestinians, including children, who were wounded in the attacks, have been brought to of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City for treatment. Due to the partial destruction of the hospital, patients are being treated in the hospital's courtyard.
(AA - Montaser al-Sawwaf)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The intensive bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip by the Israeli army continues. Palestinians, including children, who were wounded in the attacks, have been brought to of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City for treatment. Due to the partial destruction of the hospital, patients are being treated in the hospital's courtyard.

The Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, The Church of St. Philip, Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
14.11.2023 - 17:48:45
31°30'18.9”N, 34°27'41.0”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army targeted the pediatric section of the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.
(AA - Belal Khaled)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The Israeli army targeted the pediatric section of the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Yunis, Gaza
16.12.2023 - 21:28:57
31°20'52.4”N, 34°17'35.7”E
Share
share
map
View of the badly damaged historic Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City after the Israel army's air raid on October 20, 2023. At least eight people lost their lives in the overnight Israeli army airstrikes on the church.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

View of the badly damaged historic Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City after the Israel army's air raid on October 20, 2023. At least eight people lost their lives in the overnight Israeli army airstrikes on the church.

The Church of St. Porphyrius, Gaza City, Gaza
20.10.2023 - 08:09:37
31°30'12.0”N, 34°27'44.3”E
Share
share
map
(AA - Abood Abosalama)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

Israeli warplanes bombed a cemetery in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians killed in previous attacks were collectively buried. Civil defense teams made intensive efforts to re-bury the bodies unearthed from underground due to the impact of the bombing. As the massacre has been ongoing for months, the people of Gaza, unable to find space in cemeteries for the thousands killed, are forced to bury their loved ones in mass graves.

The Jabalia Refugee Camp, Jabalia Neighborhood, Jabalia, Northern Gaza, Gaza
04.03.2024 - 00:25
31°32'19.7”N, 34°29'42.4”EClick for the video
Share
share
map
The Israeli army launched an attack on the Khalifa Bin Zayed School in Beit Lahia, located in the northern part of the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing significant destruction.
(AA - Khalil Alkahlut)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The Israeli army launched an attack on the Khalifa Bin Zayed School in Beit Lahia, located in the northern part of the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing significant destruction.

Khalife Bin Zayed School, Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, Gaza
26.12.2023 - 16:23:50
31°32'16.5”N, 34°30'40.0”E
Share
share
map
Israeli warplanes bombed a cemetery in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians killed in previous attacks were collectively buried. Civil defense teams made intensive efforts to re-bury the bodies unearthed from underground due to the impact of the bombing. As the massacre has been ongoing for months.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

Israeli warplanes bombed a cemetery in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians killed in previous attacks were collectively buried. Civil defense teams made intensive efforts to re-bury the bodies unearthed from underground due to the impact of the bombing. As the massacre has been ongoing for months.

The Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza
06.07.2024 - 18:16
31°27'02.6”N, 34°23'18.5”E
Share
share
map
In the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, which was subjected to a ground offensive by the Israeli army starting on May 7, extensive destruction occurred. The ground and air attacks by the Israeli army resulted in significant damage to the Al-Riyad School, with much of the building being destroyed.
(AA - Salma Kaddoumi)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

In the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, which was subjected to a ground offensive by the Israeli army starting on May 7, extensive destruction occurred. The ground and air attacks by the Israeli army resulted in significant damage to the Al-Riyad School, with much of the building being destroyed.

Al-Riyadh school, Al Saud Region, Rafah, Gaza
05.07.2024 - 14:22
31°16'54.8”N, 34°15'10.0”E
Share
share
map
Israeli warplanes bombed the Al Taqwa Mosque in the Al-Buraij Camp, located in the central Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in partial destruction of the mosque and damage to nearby structures.
(AA - Ashraf Amra)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

Israeli warplanes bombed the Al Taqwa Mosque in the Al-Buraij Camp, located in the central Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in partial destruction of the mosque and damage to nearby structures.

Al-Bureij Refugee Camp, Salahaddin St., Deir al-Balah, Gaza
22.04.2024 - 12:19
31°26'19.7”N, 34°24'08.6”E
Share
share
map
Due to the Israeli army's ground and air attacks, the Taiba Mosque in the city sustained severe damage.
(AA - Salma Kaddoumi)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

Due to the Israeli army's ground and air attacks, the Taiba Mosque in the city sustained severe damage.

Taiba Mosque,Rafah, Gaza
05.07.2024 - 14:00
31°18'57.7”N, 34°14'14.1”E
Share
share
map
The Al-Sabra Health Center, operated by UNRWA in Gaza City, was rendered unusable after being targeted by the Israeli army.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-b (ix)
Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered, provided that they are not for military purposes

The Al-Sabra Health Center, operated by UNRWA in Gaza City, was rendered unusable after being targeted by the Israeli army.

UNRWA Al-Sabra Health Centre, Gaza City, Gaza
17.05.2024 - 12:59
31°31'02.8”N, 34°26'48.7”E
Share
share
map
The Red Cross building was also destroyed in Israeli army airstrikes.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2-b (xxiv)
Intentionally carrying out attacks on buildings, materials, health and transportation units using the distinctive emblems of the Geneva Conventions, in accordance with international law

The Red Cross building was also destroyed in Israeli army airstrikes.

Red Cross Building, Khan Yunis, Gaza
10.10.2023 - 19:27:05
31°20'51.9”N, 34°17'48.6”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli military targeted the central facility belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis. As a result of the Israeli tank shelling, a fire broke out at the center.
(AA - Jehad Alshrafi)
Article 8, 2-b (xxiv)
Intentionally carrying out attacks on buildings, materials, health and transportation units using the distinctive emblems of the Geneva Conventions, in accordance with international law

The Israeli military targeted the central facility belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis. As a result of the Israeli tank shelling, a fire broke out at the center.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Khan Yunis, Gaza
26.01.2024 - 15:37:34
31°21'49.2”N, 34°17'44.0”E
Share
share
map
The devastation in Gaza’s Rimal Neighborhood by the Israeli army has come to light after its withdrawal from the area. Numerous buildings lie either demolished or damaged, and roads have been destroyed. A UNRWA building also fell victim to the attacks by the Israeli army.
(AA - Dawoud Abo Alkas)
Article 8, 2-b (xxiv)
Intentionally carrying out attacks on buildings, materials, health and transportation units using the distinctive emblems of the Geneva Conventions, in accordance with international law

The devastation in Gaza’s Rimal Neighborhood by the Israeli army has come to light after its withdrawal from the area. Numerous buildings lie either demolished or damaged, and roads have been destroyed. A UNRWA building also fell victim to the attacks by the Israeli army.

United Nations agency UNRWA distribution center, Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
10.02.2024 - 08:01
31°31'36.7”N, 34°27'34.0”E
Share
share
map
The Israeli army attacked the headquarters of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) located on Universities Street in Gaza City. UNRWA provides vital assistance to millions of Palestinians.
(AA - Karam Hassan)
Article 8, 2-b (xxiv)
Intentionally carrying out attacks on buildings, materials, health and transportation units using the distinctive emblems of the Geneva Conventions, in accordance with international law

The Israeli army attacked the headquarters of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) located on Universities Street in Gaza City. UNRWA provides vital assistance to millions of Palestinians.

United Nations agency UNRWA distribution center, Rimal Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
11.02.2024 - 16:15
31°31'36.7”N, 34°27'34.0”E
Share
share
map
2-a (i)2-a (iii)2-a (vii)-b (viii)2-b (iii)2-b (v)2-b (ix)2-b (xxiv)

Evidence of the Use of White Phosphorus Bombs, Prohibited Under the Third Protocol of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW)

According to Article 2 of the Third Protocol of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (Protocol on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Incendiary Weapons):
  • a) It is prohibited under all circumstances to make the civilian population, individual civilians, or civilian objects the object of attack with incendiary weapons.
  • b) Turning any military objective located in a concentration of civilians into a target of attack with air-delivered incendiary weapons is prohibited under all circumstances.
The evidence documented by Amnesty International includes photographs taken by an Anadolu Agency (AA) photojournalist, indicating that the Israeli army used white phosphorus artillery shells in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza. In its statement, Amnesty International noted that its Crisis Response Program collected compelling evidence confirming the Israel army's use of white phosphorus artillery shells in Gaza. The video and photographs verified by the organization's Crisis Evidence Lab demonstrate that the Israel army has been using white phosphorus in Gaza since October 7th.
Rami Abdo, the founder of the European Observatory for Human Rights, stated that Israeli military forces used toxic white phosphorus bombs in densely populated areas in the northwest of Gaza City. The New York- based human rights group Human Rights Watch had previously referred to reports that the Israeli army used white phosphorus bombs during past conflicts in Gaza. The use of white phosphorus weapons to create a smoke screen and conceal troop movements is considered legal, whereas the 1980 Geneva Conventions prohibit their use in densely populated areas.
Rome Statute of the ICC
Crimes falling within the scope of this article have been substantiated with photographs from AA.
Among the evidence collected by Amnesty International regarding the use of white phosphorus artillery shells by the Israeli army in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza is a photograph taken by AA Photojournalist Mustafa Al-Kharouf on October 9. The photo shows D528-labeled M825 and M825A1 artillery shells, which are identified by the U.S. Department of Defense Identification Code for “white phosphorus-based munitions.”
(AA - Mustafa Al-Kharouf)
Article 8, 2- b (xx)
Employing weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare which are of a nature to cause superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering or which are inherently indiscriminate in violation of the international law of armed conflict, provided that such weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare are the subject of a comprehensive prohibition and are included in an annex to this Statute, by an amendment in accordance with the relevant provisions 360 361 set forth in articles 121 and 123

Among the evidence collected by Amnesty International regarding the use of white phosphorus artillery shells by the Israeli army in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza is a photograph taken by AA Photojournalist Mustafa Al-Kharouf on October 9. The photo shows D528-labeled M825 and M825A1 artillery shells, which are identified by the U.S. Department of Defense Identification Code for “white phosphorus-based munitions.”

Mefalsim, Israel
09.10.2023 - 15:32:24
31°29'25.6”N, 34°33'00.8”E
Share
share
map
The Israel army is committing a war crime by using white phosphorus bombs in attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
(AA - Ali Jadallah)
Article 8, 2- b (xx)
Employing weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare which are of a nature to cause superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering or which are inherently indiscriminate in violation of the international law of armed conflict, provided that such weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare are the subject of a comprehensive prohibition and are included in an annex to this Statute, by an amendment in accordance with the relevant provisions 360 361 set forth in articles 121 and 123

The Israel army is committing a war crime by using white phosphorus bombs in attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Tuffah District, Gaza City, Gaza
11.10.2023 - 11:17:07
31°30'25.0”N, 34°28'05.0”E
Share
share
map
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Israel army used phosphorus bombs in its attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.
(AA - Mustafa Hassona)
Article 8, 2- b (xx)
Employing weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare which are of a nature to cause superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering or which are inherently indiscriminate in violation of the international law of armed conflict, provided that such weapons, projectiles and material and methods of warfare are the subject of a comprehensive prohibition and are included in an annex to this Statute, by an amendment in accordance with the relevant provisions 360 361 set forth in articles 121 and 123

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Israel army used phosphorus bombs in its attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.

Zeitoun Neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza
11.10.2023 - 12:34:04
31°30'06.1”N, 34°28'00.6”E
Share
share
map

The Visual Evidence Indicating that the Israeli Army has Used Phosphorus Bombs in the Gaza Strip

October 11, 2023, Gaza-Palestine

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Israel army used white phosphorus bombs in its attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.

(AA - Cameraman: Mohammed Alaloul)
Video Editor: Büşra Nur Ünal
Share
share
October 11, 2023, Gaza-Palestine

The Israel army used white phosphorus in attacks on densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.

(AA - Cameraman: Mohammed Alaloul)
Video Editor: Büşra Nur Ünal
Share
share
October 11, 2023, Gaza-Palestine

The instances in which the Israeli military employs white phosphorus munitions during its continuing offensives.

(AA - Cameraman: Montaser Al-Sawwaf )
Video Editor: Büşra Nur Ünal
Share
share
November 2, 2023, Gaza-Palestine

Israeli warplanes targeted a UNRWA school in a refugee camp west of Gaza City with smoke bombs. The Al-Aqsa channel reported that white phosphorus was used in the attack.

(AA - Cameraman: Sami Abu Tabak)
Video Editor: Samet Aloğlu
Share
share
October 17, 2023, Lebanon

The official news agency of Lebanon (NNA) reported that the Israeli army launched attacks, including artillery shelling, on the southern town of al-Duhayra overnight. It was stated that white phosphorus bombs were used against civilians during the attacks.

(AA - Cameraman: Belal Kashmar)
Video Editor: Samet Aloğlu
Share
share
November 9, 2023, Nabatieh-Lebanon

The Israeli army launched attacks on the southern border areas of Lebanon with white phosphorus bombs and heavy artillery fire.

(AA - Cameraman: İdris Okuduci )
Video Editor: Fuad Tokatlı
Share
share
October 13, 2023, Lebanon

The Israeli army used white phosphorus in artillery attacks on areas near the Lebanon border.

(AA - Cameraman: Ramiz Dallah)
Video Editor: Büşra Nur Ünal
Share
share

Destruction inflicted by the Israeli military in Rafah, where displaced Gazans have sought refuge

Drag the button to view the changes caused by the destruction in the area.

Image 1
Image 2
January 31, 2024
August 10, 2024
The Widening Gulf Between Reality and the “Two-State Solution” in Palestine
1947
UN Division Plan
On Nov. 29,1947, The UN Adopted a Plan to Divide Palestine into Two States
UN Division Plan
UN
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
In 1977, the UN Decided to Celebrate Nov. 29 as International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
The section designated for the establishment of the Arab state encompassed an area of 11,000 square kilometers, extending from Western Galilee, Acre, the West Bank, and the northern part of Ashdod to the southern coastal region, reaching the city of Rafah. and part of the desert extending along the border strip with Egypt.
The section designated for the establishment of the Jewish state comprised an area of nearly 15,000 square kilometers, spanning the coastal strip extending from Haifa to Tel Aviv, Eastern Galilee, the Sea of Galilee, the northeastern border of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the Negev Desert.
According to the UN resolution, 56.5% of the historical Palestinian lands were allocated to the Jewish population, although they corresponded to less than 33% of the total population in Palestine.
With this resolution, a Jewish state was established on the historical lands of Palestine, while Palestinians continue their struggle to achieve an independent state to this day.
There is no visible political horizon for a two-state solution in an atmosphere in which the Israeli administration continues to implement an Apartheid system in the occupied Palestinian territories, and where disproportionate violence, killings, house demolitions, displacement, settler violence, and violations regarding the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque persist.
Today, Israel holds 85% of the historical Palestinian territories, totaling 27,000 square kilometers, while Palestinians can only utilize 15% of their land.
frame

Between October 2023 and January 2025

Palestinians killed, injured, or victimized by the Israeli military

massacres

massacres

people missing

people missing

people killed

people killed

people injured

people injured

babies born in Gaza after Oct.7 died in Israeli attacks

babies born in Gaza after Oct.7 died in Israeli attacks

children face the risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortages

children face the risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortages

pregnant women at risk due to lack of healtcare

pregnant women at risk due to lack of healtcare

children one or both parents killed

children one or both parents killed

children killed

children killed

children died of starvation

children died of starvation

women killed

women killed

70%
of victims are children and women
medical workers killed

medical workers killed

civil defense workers killed

civil defense workers killed

journalists killed

journalists killed

cases of arrest of healthcare personnel

cases of arrest of healthcare personnel

journalists detained or arrested

journalists detained or arrested

infectious disease cases
people displaced
2 million
people displaced
government offices destroyed

government offices destroyed

schools and universities completely destroyed

schools and universities completely destroyed

schools and universities partially destroyed

schools and universities partially destroyed

mosques completely destroyed

mosques completely destroyed

mosques partially destroyed

mosques partially destroyed

archaeological and heritage sites destroyed

archaeological and heritage sites destroyed

churches destroyed

churches destroyed

housing units completely destroyed

housing units completely destroyed

housing units partially destroyed

housing units partially destroyed

hospitals out of services

hospitals out of services

tons of explosives dropped on Gaza

tons of explosives dropped on Gaza

frame

Articles

From 1948 to 2023: A Legal Analysis of Israel’s Actions in Gaza and Its Continual Violations of International Law

Israel’s 2023 incursion into Gaza represents its latest effort to deny to the population of Gaza the rights to which Gazans are entitled under international law. Israel’s violations began in 1948, when Arab families were forced out of their home areas in large numbers by the Zionist militias that were in process of taking control of territory in Palestine. Many of these families found refuge in the Gaza Strip, which was a nearby sector of Palestine then occupied by Egyptian forces that had entered Palestine to try to stem the forced displacement of Palestine’s Arabs. Almost overnight in 1948, the population of Gaza grew threefold. At present, most of Gaza’s population is from these 1948 families. By international law, they are entitled to return to their home areas. Israel is in violation of international law for prohibiting their return. Israeli officials who participate in this denial could be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court. Thus, before one mentions what occurred in Gaza in 2023, most of its population was already victim of a serious violation of law by Israel.
A second violation that pre-dates 2023 is Israel’s unlawful occupation of Gaza, dating from 1967. In that year, Israel’s army attacked into Sinai in an act of aggression, forcing Egypt’s army out of Gaza in the process. Even though Israel gave up on-the-ground administration of Gaza in 2005, it maintained control that kept it in the role of belligerent occupant, as defined in the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949. As a result of Israel’s entry in an act of aggression in 1967, it has no right to set foot in Gaza. Here again, the population of Gaza – in this case the entirety of the population – is victim of a violation of international law on Israel’s part. Thus, apart from the events of 2023, the population of Gaza was victim of two serious violations of law.
Israel’s ground invasion in October 2023 and its destruction of life and property added a new level of violation, a violation that is not excused by international law violations committed by Hamas during its incursion into Israel in that month. The issuance of an evacuation order by Israel on 13 October 2023 constituted the commission of genocide by Israel, since it inflicted conditions of life, in the wording of the Genocide Convention, that were calculated to bring physical destruction of the population. There was no way that the population of the northern sector of Gaza, the population to which the evacuation order was issued, could survive both the evacuation itself and the conditions they would face, given that Israel aimed to leave Gaza without adequate fuel, water, or nutrition. Following 13 October, moreover, Israel’s army bombed indiscriminately, killing thousands in the process. It also systematically destroyed infrastructure, further depriving the population of the ability to maintain itself. Malnutrition and disease, including hepatitis, were the consequence. UN officials repeatedly warned of mass starvation.
These consequences were dramatically presented to the International Court of Justice by South Africa, when it sued Israel for commission of genocide. Israel had little to say in its defense. It said it was defending itself in Gaza, but even as a state defends itself, it has no right to commit genocide. Israel, moreover, lacked a right of defense, since its presence in Gaza was unlawful. In addition to genocide, Israel committed massive war crimes by its bombardment of civilian areas. It sought to justify these bombardments as efforts to kill Hamas personnel, but it bombed so recklessly that the vast majority of victims were civilians.
South Africa’s suit surprised many people, because they think of genocide as the killing of millions of people. The Genocide Convention, however, was written to prevent mass deaths in the early stages. It makes it a crime to take certain actions against members of a group while harboring an intent to destroy the group, or at least a part of the group. So mass killing is not required before a person, or a state, violates the Genocide Convention. It suffices if a state like Israel imposes conditions that will result in destruction of at least a part of a group, so long as the state understands that this will be the consequence of its action. South Africa’s lawyers quoted Israeli officials saying publicly that Israel’s objectives in Gaza would not be limited by a need to protect the lives of Gaza’s population.
Elements of Israel’s political right wing exert great influence currently in Israel’s government, and they are not reticent about indicating that they want to encourage what they call “voluntary” emigration from Gaza. Israel has been conferring with several African governments over the possibility that they would accept such “voluntary” emigres from Gaza, with Israel paying those governments to resettlement the Gazans in their territory. Since 1967, Israel has pursued policies aimed at encouraging emigration of West Bank and Gaza Arabs, so this policy would not be a departure, but rather only an enhancement.
To date, the international community has done little to stop Israel. Several major powers, in fact, are providing Israel with financing and weaponry. Several have said they plan to ask the International Court of Justice to dismiss South Africa’s lawsuit.
The information in this book portrays the devastation caused by Israel. The in- ternational community needs such information in order to be able to carry out its collective legal obligation to bring an end to Israel’s aggression, genocide, and commission of law crimes and crimes against humanity. The information can be used by the International Criminal Court, where complaints have al- ready been raised. It can be used by the International Court of Justice in the case filed by South Africa. It can be used by the United Nations Human Rights Council, whose special rapporteurs have already denounced Israel for viola- ting rights guaranteed by human rights treaties. It can be used by the states party to the Geneva Civilians Convention, who bear a collective responsibility to prevent war crimes. It can be used by the UN Security Council, which has a legal obligation to react to threats to the peace. It can be used by the UN Ge- neral Assembly, which is the conscience of the international community, and which can act when major powers thwart the efforts of the Security Council by exercise of their right of veto. More broadly, this information can be used by international civil society, which enjoys powers far exceeding those of the formal institutions just named. The mobilization of people power has already been seen in mass protests throughout the world in support of the populati- on of Gaza. The formal institutions cannot but listen to what the world public demands.
John Quigley
Professor Emeritus, Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

The Best Response to Violence is Justice

An e-mail I received recently from a Palestinian youth reads: “Tonight, our house was bombed; I lost my father, my mother, my brothers and sisters. I’m the only one from my family who survived the bombing... Our house was completely destroyed. I have nowhere to go and nothing to eat now. All I want is to live like everyone else in this world.”
This is the reality of Gaza.
The majority of those killed in the area as a result of Israeli military attacks since October 7 are children and women. The number of bombs dropped on Gaza in the first four days equals what the US military used in Afghanistan in a year. Everyone living in Gaza right now is extremely vulnerable and severely traumatized. In many northern Gaza neighborhoods, such as Beit Hanoun, not a single house stands in the wake of the Israeli army’s attacks.
We know for a fact that more than 8,000 people were killed in Srebrenica, a tragedy later recognized as genocide. The situation in Gaza is already more dire. This is one of the points emphasized in the complaint we filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on November 9 regarding the Israeli army’s attacks and genocide in Gaza. The ICC stands as the sole international judicial mechanism that recognizes Palestine as equal to other countries. Since day one, we have been cognizant that if any consequential step is to be taken, it will be through the ICC.
The Israeli administration treats Gaza as a colony. This is why we have decided to represent the Palestinian people in court using our global army of lawyers assembled specifically for Palestinians. Our focus is solely on defending people's rights, steering clear of political engagements. Through the petition we submitted to the court, we have set in motion a substantial legal process.
Since November 9, we have received numerous phone calls from lawyers and legal associations worldwide. They share our conviction that the events unfolding in Gaza constitute genocide and express a sincere desire to understand how they can contribute or offer assistance
Our army of lawyers includes legal professionals from over 20 countries, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Japan, and Pakistan. I should also mention that Turkey is strongly represented in our team as well. Furthermore, we have received numerous emails from many more colleagues expressing their eagerness to join the established legal team for Palestine.
It is important to note that individuals are not seeking to participate in this initiative merely for the sake of being involved; they are genuinely committed to making a meaningful impact. The initial backing for this initiative at the ICC came from Turkey and Algeria, both recognized for their diplomatic prowess. As a result, we anticipate keeping the ICC prosecutor’s office exceptionally busy.
At the ICC, our current emphasis is exclusively on the genocide in Gaza. We are diligently processing complaints from Palestinian victims. People in Gaza reach out to my office, pleading, “Do something for us,” as they struggle to survive amid the bombings. In a recent email, a Gazan recounted that the Israeli military had contacted them, instructing them to evacuate their building. Consequently, many families relocated to a nearby six-story building. Tragically, the building they had sought refuge in was the one that got bombed.
Given the abundance of images, videos, and information depicting the events in Gaza, the continued endorsement of Israel’s policy of genocide is unacceptable. As legal professionals, we unequivocally state the following: We recognize the events in Gaza as genocide. We will address those who argue otherwise in due course within the legal framework. While they may wield power, we are the ones advocating for the truth.
As lawyers, we began constructing our case on the Gaza issue grounded in legal texts. The ICC recognizes war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. In the petition we submitted, there are approximately 80 legal footnotes asserting that the Israeli administration is committing the crime of genocide in Gaza. Each sentence is accompanied by a case law note. According to case law, when water and electricity are cut off, food restrictions result in severe shortages, access to healthcare is denied, hospitals are attacked, civilian homes are bombed, and people are forced to emigrate, the crime of genocide is realized. In Gaza, in addition to heavy shelling, there are direct attacks by military units. In essence, all elements of genocide are present.
The next crucial aspect involves the evidence. An Israeli minister openly declared, “Let’s cut off the electricity,” and the next day, the power went out. The same minister proclaimed, “Let’s stop the delivery of fuel,” and the following day, there was no fuel. “We will not give water,” was another statement, and the next day, there was no water. With also hospitals under attack, this cycle just goes on and on. The evidence at our disposal is rapidly increasing with the accumulation of media reports and testimonies from the region. Furthermore, the perpetrators of the atrocities in Gaza do not even need to conceal their identities. Thanks to this substantial evidence, we are even in a position to request an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
We will incorporate evidence of various bombs used by the Israeli army, including white phosphorus, into the ICC case file. Photos captured by the Turkish press played a pivotal role in substantiating the Israeli army’s use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza. We possess highly explicit photographs showcasing the inappropriate use of white phosphorus. The Anatolian Agency (AA) photographs, which unequivocally demonstrate the Israeli administration’s war crimes, serve as excellent documentation in this context. Our focus is on gathering robust, clear evidence that converges toward the same objective, and the Anadolu Agency photographs constitute a crucial part of this substantial body of evidence.
Our effort to gather evidence is ongoing. We collaborate with experts tasked with verifying images of violence found on social media. We have shocking videos depicting Israeli soldiers engaging in revenge-seeking behavior bordering on the inhumane. One notable example includes a lengthy video showing them forcibly stripping Palestinian prisoners naked, aggressively pushing and shoving them into a bus, and subsequently beating them. This recorded scene is one of humiliation, with Israeli soldiers laughing mockingly as they partake in these actions.
On November 9, 2023, leading a group of lawyers, I submitted a petition to the International Criminal Court headquarters in The Hague, condemning the genocide suffered by the Palestinian people in Gaza. The petition demands a comprehensive investigation and accountability for the perpetrators. Presently, 170 NGOs and 600 lawyers have also submitted the same petition to the ICC. This demonstrates the mobilization of a substantial legal force committed to defending the rights of Palestinians.
The best response to violence is justice.
Gilles Devers
Academic at the Faculty of Law at Lyon University. A French lawyer conducting research in the fields of human rights, health, and social issues.

A Short History of the Palestine Issue

After the First World War, the Palestinian lands, separated from the Ottoman Empire and placed under British mandate, were made available to Jewish settlers worldwide as outlined in the Balfour Declaration of 1917. Until 1947, the increasing number of settlers in the region successfully persuaded the United Nations to adopt a proposal dividing Palestine between Jews and Arabs, with significant support from lobbying groups in various countries, especially the United States and the United Kingdom.
On May 14, 1948, Britain declared the end of its mandate over Israel, and on the same day, the Israeli administration declared its independence. The neighboring countries of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq, refusing to acknowledge Israel’s declaration of independence, declared war on Israel the following day. Israel emerged victorious in the war, expanding its holdings of Palestinian land from 56 percent in the 1947 partition plan to approximately 78 percent. Jordan gained control of the West Bank, and Gaza came under the control of Egypt. Additionally, more than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced from their land as a result of the war.
Following Egypt’s nationalization of the Suez Canal in 1956, the Israeli administration occupied the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula with the support of Britain and France. However, under pressure from the US and the Soviet Union, Israel withdrew its troops. Consolidating its presence in the region, the Israeli administration declared war on Egypt and Syria on June 5, 1967. Jordan joined the war in accordance with the military alliance agreement signed between Jordan and Egypt. The front was later expanded to include Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.
The Egyptian and Syrian armies were caught off guard in the battle, which came to be known as the “Six-Day War,” and almost all of their air forces were destroyed, resulting in a heavy defeat for both countries. The Israeli army thus defeated the Arab countries in the region once more, occupying East Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as the strategically important Golan Heights in southern Syria and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
In an attempt to retake the Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt and Syria declared war on the Israeli administration again on October 6, 1973. The war was named “Day of Atonement” because it corresponded to Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), the holiest day for Jews. The Arab world, on the other hand, dubbed the war “Badr,” after the first battle fought by the Muslims under the command of the Prophet Muhammad (upon him be blessings and peace) against the polytheists of Mecca, as both occurred on the 10th day of the month of Ramadan.
During the Yom Kippur War, Israeli forces were caught off guard by the Egyptian and Syrian armies, who inflicted heavy casualties on Israeli military targets. The Egyptian Air Force was particularly effective during this phase of the war, and the Israeli army could not display much of a presence. After crossing the Suez Canal and reaching Sinai, the soldiers of the Egyptian and Syrian armies entered the Golan Heights. Although initially ineffective, the Israeli army launched a counterattack on October 9, 1973, successfully halting the advance of the Egyptian and Syrian armies.
Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during the conflict, an actual ceasefire only materialized when the UN dispatched a peacekeeping force to the Suez Canal on October 26. Subsequently, following an agreement facilitated by US mediation and signed on January 18, 1974, between Egypt and Israel, the Israeli administration withdrew its troops from the west of the Suez Canal and, to some extent, from Sinai.
On June 5, 1974, the Withdrawal of Forces Agreement was signed between Tel Aviv and Damascus. Under this agreement, the Israeli administration undertook to withdraw from the Syrian territories occupied during the war, while maintaining its presence in the Golan Heights, occupied since 1967. The Israeli administration eventually evacuated the Sinai Peninsula in 1982.
After the so-called “6-Day War” in 1967, the Israeli government decided to resettle Jewish civilians in the West Bank and Gaza. From 1967 to 1977, there was a flurry of activity to establish Jewish settlements in and around East Jerusalem and its environs, as well as around the Dead Sea in the eastern part of the West Bank. The far-right Likud Party, while adhering to its program of constructing Jewish settlements over the next decade, declared its objective to increase the number of Jews residing around the West Bank to one million.
By the 1990s, the Israeli administration declared its non-acceptance of the 1967 borders and intensified its initiative to establish Jewish settlements in the West Bank. After the 2000s, the Israeli administration never honored the commitments it made in both international and bilateral meetings with regional countries to refrain from building settlements. Instead, Israel persistently implemented its construction program.
Today, as a result of the Israeli administration’s construction activities, there are more than 650,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank alone. From time to time, the organizations established by these settlers carry out attacks on villages and towns with local Palestinian populations.
Palestinian Civilian Resistance
One of the pivotal stages of the Palestinian cause was the “intifada” (uprising) that began in the Gaza Strip in 1987 and subsequently spread throughout Palestinian territories until 1994. The intifada played a crucial role in securing recognition for the Palestinian people from Israel and Western countries, notably the United States. Simultaneously, it contributed to the establishment of an autonomous administration in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, known as the “Palestinian National Authority.”
The creation of the Palestinian National Authority was one of the outcomes of the Oslo Peace Accords signed between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Israeli administration in 1993. The accords aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian State in the territories occupied in 1967. However, the Israeli administration refrained from complying with this agreement as well.
The Israeli administration’s refusal to end its occupation of Palestinian lands and its rejection of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, coupled with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s walk around the courtyard of Masjid al-Aqsa, escorted by Israeli soldiers, on September 28, 2000, sparked the “Second Intifada” at the end of 2000, which lasted until 2005.
During the Second Intifada, 4,412 Palestinians lost their lives and 48,322 were injured. At the same time, 1,069 Israelis were killed and 4,500 were wounded. The West Bank and Gaza Strip experienced invasions by Israeli soldiers, leading to the destruction of thousands of homes and farmland.
In Gaza, where the local population was displaced due to the settlements established after the 1967 War, the Israeli administration officially abandoned 19 settlements in 2005 following armed resistance. In 2006, the Israeli administration was unsettled by Hamas’ victory in the elections in the region and imposed a blockade on Gaza with the tacit approval of Egypt. According to the UN, as of 2022, 80 percent of Gazans had become dependent on aid for survival and the youth unemployment rate had reached 80 percent as a result of this blockade, which the Israeli government claims is solely aimed at debilitating Hamas by collapsing the economy of the Gaza Strip.
On December 27, 2008, the Israeli army launched an attack on the Gaza Strip called “Operation Cast Lead”. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades called this operation the “Battle of Furqan” because they saw it as a “struggle between truth and falsehood”. In the war, the Israeli army used about a thousand tons of explosives, killing 1,436 Palestinians and wounding 5,400. More than 4,100 homes in the Gaza Strip were completely destroyed, and 17,000 were damaged.
In November 2012, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched the eightday “Operation Pillar of Cloud” in the Gaza Strip. During the operation, Israeli army strikes from both air and sea killed 174 Palestinians, including Ahmed al-Jabari, chief of the Gaza military wing of Hamas, and wounded over 1,000.
The “Protective Edge Operation,” as termed by the Israeli administration, commenced on July 8, 2014, lasting for 51 days. It has been characterized in international reports as the “longest and most violent” attack ever launched by the Israeli army. According to a UN report, over the course of 51 days, the Israeli army conducted 6,000 airstrikes, fired 14,500 tank shots, and launched more than 35,000 artillery shells on Gaza. During this operation, 2,158 Palestinians, including 551 children, were martyred, and more than 11,000 were injured. On the Israeli side, 73 individuals, including 67 soldiers, were killed, and 2,522 people, including 740 soldiers, were injured in clashes and by rockets. This Israeli army offensive resulted in the destruction of the Gaza Strip’s infrastructure, a further weakening of its already poor economy, and a deterioration in living conditions.
On October 7, 2023, the al-Qassam Brigades launched a surprise counter-operation. As of November 25, 2023, more than 14,000 Palestinians had lost their lives due to the Israeli army’s outrageous targeting of civilians. As of November 19, 1.7 million people had been displaced. The Israeli army, which surrounds the Gaza Strip, has declared a “state of national war”, a first since 1973. In the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks on October 7, airstrikes on infrastructure and residences in Gaza were joined by a massive ground offensive that began on October 27. On Friday, November 24, a four-day ceasefire was declared for prisoner exchange, but the Israeli army violated the ceasefire by opening fire during the exchange.

A Legal Assessment of Israeli Military Actions in Gaza: Civilian Massacres, War Crimes, and Genocide

'International humanitarian law applies to all parties involved in an armed conflict. Given that many of these rules are customary, it is mandatory for a state or armed group to adhere to the rules of humanitarian law, irrespective of whether it is a party to any international treaty or not.'
The Israeli army’s attacks targeting civilians in the blockaded Gaza Strip constitute war crimes under international law, as they constitute grave breaches of humanitarian law.
A war crime occurs when there is a grave violation of the rules of humanitarian law, also known as the law of war. In other words, not all violations of humanitarian law constitute war crimes; only grave breaches do. In this regard, it is critical to first understand what international humanitarian law is. International humanitarian law includes international treaties and customary rules designed to safeguard conflicting armed parties, civilians, and natural assets. These rules constrain the weapons and methods of conflict that can be employed by the parties to the conflict.
War crimes occur in the event of grave violations of humanitarian law, also known as the “law of war.” For example, the Israeli army’s use of white phosphorus against Palestinians in the Kerame region in northern Gaza, despite its prohibition in conflicts, constitutes a war crime, since it constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law. In this case, Israeli soldiers, commanders, state officials, and government officials who used white phosphorus, ordered its use, and acted in violation of those obligations, despite having an obligation to prevent its use, would be held accountable for war crimes.
What is the distinction between international humanitarian law and the law of war?
While the term “war” was originally used to refer to conflicts between the armies of two states, the phrase “armed conflict” began to be used instead of “war” as armed groups became parties to conflicts. Conflicts wherein one of the parties is not constituted by a state, and only an armed group or groups are involved, are termed “non-international armed conflicts.” On the other hand, the term “international armed conflict” is used when a state, even if only partially, participates in the conflict on both sides.
These two branches of law essentially mean the same thing. This branch of law, previously known as “the law of war” because it was only concerned with war between states and considered military purposes as the most important factor in conflicts, is now referred to as “humanitarian law.” This shift in terminology reflects a focus on the protection of human beings during conflicts, including armed conflicts that extend beyond traditional warfare.
What are the sources of international humanitarian law?
The sources of international humanitarian law comprise unwritten “customary rules for armed conflicts” and written agreements negotiated by states over centuries. Customary rules encompass a broad spectrum of principles also found in Islamic law, including not killing captives, not torturing those who surrender, and avoiding the humiliation of the enemy. In contrast, the written rules of international humanitarian law are divided into two categories: the Hague Conventions and the Geneva Conventions. Commencing with the Geneva Convention of 1864, these conventions essentially define the methods and means of warfare that are injurious to humans and should not be employed.
In response to advancements in weapon technologies, the 1925 Geneva Protocol and the 1949 Geneva Conventions were established to address the need for humanitarian aid, particularly during World War II. Subsequent developments include the additional protocols in 1977, the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, the 1997 Antipersonnel Mine Conventions, and the Rome Statute of 1998, all of which constitute the primary sources of humanitarian law.
Despite the fact that the Israeli administration is not a party to some of the humanitarian law conventions, humanitarian law is considered a legal framework that binds the Israeli administration in its operations against Gaza, as many of these rules are also recognized as part of customary law.
On the other hand, the Israeli administration’s intention to categorize these attacks as a “response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks” is not considered a valid legal reason to exclude them from the definition of humanitarian law. In light of the escalated hostilities culminating in an “armed conflict,” the Israeli administration is bound by humanitarian law, irrespective of its perceived standing as a justifiable or unjustifiable party.
What are the basic rules of international humanitarian law?
International humanitarian law sets forth the fundamental rules applicable in conflicts. These conventions establish global standards for safeguarding civilians, the wounded, the sick, and prisoners of war, in addition to regulating the use of weapons and facilitating humanitarian aid. Moreover, it unequivocally forbids both collective and individual attacks on civilians, emphasizing the necessity for distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The law also requires respect for those who surrender or stay out of hostilities, as well as special protection for the wounded and sick. So much so that a person who is injured in a conflict and is no longer able to fight is treated as a “civilian” rather than a “combatant.” The law further mandates the safeguarding of medical personnel and facilities, along with the requisite respect for the Red Cross or Red Crescent emblem.
Respecting the rights of imprisoned soldiers and civilians to life, dignity, personal rights, and communication with their families is also an integral component of this law. Based on a deduction made from related articles, it is considered that international humanitarian law does not impose a categorical prohibition on hostage-taking and the imprisonment of civilians.
The Israeli administration has the option to evacuate the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, which is considered under occupation according to the United Nations as well, provided that it adheres to specific rules within the framework of the law of conflict under the Geneva Conventions. However, it is crucial to note that such evacuation does not imply mass displacement of the people of Gaza with an uncertain future. Even in the event of evacuation, it is essential to ensure that displaced persons relocate to their new places in a healthy, safe, and reasonable manner, with their right of return preserved. All necessary steps should in the meantime be taken to guarantee that these processes proceed as planned. In this context, the Israeli army’s attacks on civilians attempting to move to the south of Gaza constitute a clear war crime. Furthermore, the Israeli administration has not presented a plan for the return of the civilians that it has forcibly displaced.
Furthermore, the explicitly stated intention of the Israeli authorities to deport Gazans out of the country, especially to Egypt, is not considered an evacuation under humanitarian law, standing in contradiction to its fundamental objectives.
Who is bound by humanitarian law?
International humanitarian law applies to all parties involved in an armed conflict. Given that many of these rules are customary, it is mandatory for a state or armed group to adhere to the rules of humanitarian law, irrespective of whether it is a party to any international treaty or not.
As of 2010, 194 countries worldwide were parties to the Geneva Conventions, with 170 joining Protocol I and 165 joining Protocol II. This widespread participation underscores the universality of the conventions. According to the jurisprudence of the tribunal of the former Yugoslavia, a significant portion of these rules also applies to armed conflicts of a non-international nature. In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, all parties involved, including the Israeli army, Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, are bound by the rules of humanitarian law.
On the other hand, the United States, which sent a warship to the Mediterranean, and states such as the United Kingdom and France, which announced their intention to send warships, along with armed groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis, who are considered potential participants in the conflict if the ground operation in Gaza continues for an extended period, are also bound by humanitarian law.
When does international humanitarian law become applicable?
International humanitarian law applies in two situations and provides two distinct protection systems: First, the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I apply in international armed conflicts. Accordingly, wounded or sick soldiers, members of the health services, prisoners of war, and civilians (i.e., foreign civilians on the territory of the warring parties, civilians in occupied territories, civilian detainees, and medical personnel) are all protected in land and sea battles.
As in the case of Palestine, national independence wars are also classified as international armed conflicts. Consequently, because the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas involves the occupation of Gaza and the pursuit of independence, all rules of humanitarian law are applicable to the actions of both the Israeli administration and Hamas.
Second, in the case of non-international armed conflicts, Article 3, common to all four Geneva Conventions, Additional Protocol I, and, in some cases, Additional Protocol II, apply. In such cases, wounded or sick combatant soldiers, individuals deprived of their liberty as a result of the conflict, the civilian population, medical personnel, and clergy must be protected.
What is a blockade and how is it implemented?
In the context of international humanitarian law, a blockade emerges as a method employed by one of the conflicting parties to impede the other side’s relations with third states. This occurs when one of the warring parties encircles the ports of the other side and regulates the passage of all ships and aircraft across the blockade line.
This method seeks to restrict the blockaded side’s access to the high seas as well as its capacity to engage in trade relations. A blockade transgresses humanitarian law when it significantly impacts the essential livelihood of the civilian population—distinct from the warring factions— and reaches a punitive level against them. Consequently, collective punishment, exemplified by the total blockade of Gaza, is forbidden under humanitarian law. The cessation of water and electricity by the Israeli administration, the occupying power in this context, constitutes a clear violation of the law of war and amounts to a war crime.
The fact that Hamas also utilizes these electricity and water infrastructures does not justify punishing more than two million people in Gaza. Depriving Gaza’s entire population of more than two million civilians of basic humanitarian facilities in order to deny Hamas access to electricity and water is a war crime that violates humanitarian law’s principles of proportionality and necessity.
Is there an obligation to provide humanitarian assistance to victims in armed conflicts?
States are required by humanitarian law to provide essential supplies for the survival of victims of armed conflicts. The scope of this right was further expanded by the Additional Protocol of 1977. In an international armed conflict, the right to receive assistance includes the free passage of supplies necessary for the survival of the civilian population.
There is also a duty to provide basic materials to people in occupied territories. In the current situation in Gaza, Israel’s obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, constitutes a war crime as it is a clear violation of the law of war.
What happens if humanitarian law is not observed?
For the implementation of international humanitarian law, it is necessary to scrutinize the conflicting parties. In the event of a violation of humanitarian law, war crimes occur, and prosecutions for these crimes can be conducted by both local and international courts.
Does every civilian casualty amount to a war crime?
Although civilian casualties in armed conflicts do not constitute war crimes in all cases, they may do so when civilians are directly targeted.
In particular, a war crime may occur if there is no realistic evidence that a civilian target allegedly used for military purposes was actually used for the declared military purpose.On the other hand, civilian casualties that may occur as a result of an attack on a military target should be calculated. If the potential civilian loss exceeds the military advantage anticipated from the attack, the attack should be avoided.
For example, in the case of the Israeli army’s attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of people, even if it was suspected that the hospital was used by Hamas, the Israeli administration’s military benefit from the attack was insufficient justification. However, the attack was a violation of humanitarian law because the building was a hospital, the people there were injured and undergoing treatment, and almost all of them were civilians. In other words, the killing of hundreds of civilians in order to destroy a location belonging to a warring group is considered a war crime because it is a grave violation of humanitarian law.
How are war crimes investigated?
States are obligated to enact the necessary legislative measures to prosecute individuals suspected of committing grave breaches of humanitarian law. Those who commit such violations, regardless of their place of defense or nationality, should be investigated and punished in accordance with the principle of universal jurisdiction. For example, individuals who violated humanitarian law during Syria's civil war were tried for war crimes in countries such as Finland, Sweden, Germany, Austria, and France, where they sought refuge.
Moreover, trials can be conducted by international courts established for war crimes and other international offenses committed in Rwanda, the former Yugoslavia, and Cambodia.
In this context, the International Criminal Tribunals established by the UN Security Council for Yugoslavia and Rwanda played a crucial role in prosecuting those held responsible for war crimes in these countries.
What is the role of the International Criminal Court?
Today, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the administrative capital of the Netherlands, is actively investigating war crimes. Since Palestine is a party to the court, the ICC has the authority to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide crimes committed in the Palestinian territories consisting of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, regardless of where the perpetrators are from. The court can impose prison sentences on high-ranking government officials who are found to have committed one of these crimes.
However, while the ICC acted quickly in the Russia-Ukraine incident, issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is taking a different approach in the Palestine issue. As a result of the investigation process initiated against Israel on March 3, 2021 (taking June 13, 2014, as a beginning point for the investigation), no lawsuit has been filed against any Israelis, nor has an arrest warrant been issued.
Acts committed in Gaza meet the definition of genocide
When we examine the Israeli army’s isolation practices, which collectively punish and seek to destroy the people of the Gaza Strip through the lens of international legal norms, we discover that the acts being committed meet the criteria for the crime of genocide.
In comparison to the genocides known to have taken place in Rwanda (1994) and especially in Srebrenica (1995) in recent history, the forced displacement of more than one million people in Gaza today, the cutting off of their access to food, water, energy, and medicine, the existence of the Israeli administration’s plans to deport Gazans to the Sinai Desert with the dream of establishing a Jewish state in the Middle East, and the massacre of nearly 15 thousand civilians so far clearly demonstrate the existence of more severe consequences than those of the Srebrenica genocide.
The Israeli army’s attacks on civilians in the blockaded Gaza Strip, as well as the Israeli authorities’ hate speech against Gazans, clearly reveal their genocidal intentions.
The origin of the term ‘genocide’
The term genocide, formed by the combination of the Greek word genos, meaning “race, nation, or ancestry,” and the Latin suffix cide, meaning “killing,” first entered international legal literature with the book “Axis Rule in Occupied Europe,” written by Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin in 1944.
Although the concept of “genocide” as such was not explicitly defined as a crime in the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Charter, which commenced in 1945 and during which Nazi officers and German National Socialist Party officials were tried, it is known that the concept of genocide was referenced as a “crime against humanity” in the indictment and opening speeches of the prosecutors.
How is genocide outlined in international law?
Genocide was first included in international documents with the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide in 1948.
Article 2 of the Genocide Convention states: “Any of the following acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group [constitutes the crime of genocide], as such: a) killing members of the group; b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”
While the Genocide Convention, which came into force in 1951 and serves as the foundation of genocide law, mandates parties to criminalize the act of genocide in their national legislation and prosecute the committed crimes, the convention itself is not a penal code that can be directly applied.
The Statute of the International Criminal Courts established for Rwanda and the Former Yugoslavia, where the crime of genocide is included as a penal code article, and the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), precisely employed the definition outlined in the UN Genocide Convention.
The crime of genocide is regulated in Article 6 of the Rome Statute as follows: “Genocide includes the following acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group: a) killing members of the group; b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”
The most prominent factor in determining this crime is establishing the perpetrator’s “specific intent for genocide.” Actions that seek to destroy one of the four groups listed “without any other reason than simply because they are members of that group” indicate genocidal intent. The definition of genocide, also known as the “crime of crimes”, involves the intent to destroy a specific group of people by targeting them.
Have the components of genocide materialized in Gaza?
When examining the definitions in the primary international conventions used to assess the situation in Gaza, it becomes evident that those killed in the Israeli army’s attacks belonged to the same nation—Palestinian citizens—shared the same ethnicity—Arabs—and practiced the same religion—Muslims. Consequently, Palestinians of the same ethnicity, religion, and nation meet the criteria for a “group” in the definition of the crime of genocide.
The numerous attempts to relocate people from other nations, religions, and ethnic groups out of the Palestinian territories since the conflict’s beginning underscore that the attacks specifically target Palestinians. Furthermore, the fact that those who lost their lives include individuals from other nations, religions, ethnic groups, or races does not alter the fundamental fact that the primary targets are Palestinians. This does not negate the classification of the acts as a crime of genocide in this context.
While the commission of any one of the five prohibited acts is sufficient to establish the existence of the crime of genocide, the Israeli army’s practices align with at least three acts in the definition of this crime. Firstly, according to the government in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has now totalled 15,000, with the majority made up of women and children. These killings are indicative of the act of “killing members of a group” as defined in the crime of genocide.
Secondly, the tens of thousands of injuries sustained by Palestinians in Gaza also demonstrate the infliction of “serious physical or mental harm” as outlined in the definition of genocide.
Thirdly, the cessation of electricity, water, food, and all other essential human needs, coupled with the displacement of 1.5 million people, meets the condition of deliberately making living conditions difficult for the purpose of causing physical harm to the members of the group.
Consequently, it is evident that the attacks and practices in Gaza encompass multiple elements of the crime of genocide.
Is there the intent to commit genocide in Gaza?
The occurrence of the crime of genocide in Gaza does not necessitate the complete extermination of its people. Moreover, there is no specific death toll requirement; the mere presence of the intent to commit genocide is sufficient for the crime to be realized. Typically, the determination of intent is based on an examination of the orders, statements, and actions of the officials of the group or state committing the crime.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his address to the Israeli soldiers involved in the attacks on the Gaza Strip, has portrayed Palestinians as objects of hatred by invoking the term “Amalekites” for them in his quotations from the Torah, a term that represents the height of evil in Jewish tradition.
Despite facing criticism from some Israeli officials, and subsequent withdrawal of his statement, Israeli far-right Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu’s remarks asserting that “the use of nuclear bombs is one of the possibilities” and claiming “there is no such thing as civilians in Gaza who are not involved (in conflicts)” indicate the presence of genocidal intent against Gazans.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s assertion that his country’s conflict with Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip is “deadly” and “will change the situation forever” suggests that the Israeli administration has permanent plans against those in Gaza. Gallant’s remark characterizing Palestinians in Gaza as “animals,” Israeli Health Minister Moshe Arbel’s statement that injured Palestinians from an attack on Israel would not be treated in Israeli hospitals, Israel’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Dan Gillerman’s use of the phrase “horrible, inhuman animals” for Palestinians, Israeli MP Ariel Kallner’s declaration that “the enemy must be put to an end,” and another Israeli Deputy Moshe Saada’s speech stating that “this story must end now” and “no more surgical operations, humanitarian corridors, and door-clicking operations” all point towards clear genocidal intent.
In addition, the presence of actions impeding basic vital activities with the aim of broadly punishing Gazans has prompted Israeli MP Zvi Sukkot to liken Hamas to “Nazis” and declare, “We will kill the Nazis and their helpers; we will not settle for anything less.” Additionally, Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s attempt to justify civilian casualties by asserting that all Gazans are “responsible” for Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel once again suggests genocidal intentions.
On the other hand, 95-year-old Israeli Ezra Yachin, who is reported to have joined the Israeli army as a reservist, wore military camouflage, and indoctrinated Israeli soldiers, has called for a massacre of Palestinians. His words in English translation in a video posted on a social media platform serve as clear evidence of genocidal intent: “Be triumphant and finish them off as quickly as possible until there is no memory of them. Erase them, their families, mothers, and children. These animals can no longer live. We have no excuse today. Tomorrow, Hezbollah could send airstrikes on us and all the Arabs in the land here may rise against us. So, in these days, we have no excuse. Every Jew with a weapon should go out and kill them. If you have an Arab neighbor, don’t wait until he comes into your house. Enter his house and shoot. Don’t wait for them to conduct air strikes on us and for the Iron Dome to activate. Enter before that. We are preparing to enter, not like before. To destroy and move forward; to destroy and move forward. With cannons, with bombs. Enter a house and destroy it.”
Finally, retired General Giora Eiland, former head of Israel’s National Security Council, wrote an article for the Yediot Ahronot newspaper. Eiland states in the article that the Israeli administration has no choice but to make Gaza temporarily or permanently uninhabitable, and said, “The Israeli administration is fighting not only against terrorism, but also against all of Gaza. Gaza will turn into a place where no human being can exist.” Eiland’s words also indicate the presence of genocidal intent.
What happened in Srebrenica?
The death toll from the Israeli army’s attacks on Gaza (15,000+) has surpassed the Srebrenica genocide of July 1995, where Serbian troops massacred over 8,000 Bosniak civilians. Notably, in both cases, perpetrators claim the death toll is exaggerated, attributing casualties to mere “collateral damage.”
The Serbs also claimed that the death toll in Srebrenica was around 2,000, and that the majority of the dead were “collateral damage,” meaning that civilians were not directly targeted and were simply killed alongside Bosnian Muslim soldiers during the war.
Similarly, Israeli officials claim that the Palestinian death toll is exaggerated, contending that Gazans who are killed in the attacks are not directly targeted but are simply the “collateral damage” of the conflict with Hamas.
While civilian victims of the Srebrenica genocide hoped to survive by seeking refuge in the UN-protected “safe zone,” many Gazans fleeing the Israeli army’s bombardments sought refuge in UN schools and refugee camps, only to perish as a result of Israeli military attacks on these locations.
Genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes: What are the differences?
The Rome Statute classifies genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes as distinct types of offenses. Article 6 defines genocide, Article 7 covers crimes against humanity, and Article 8 pertains to war crimes.
If the aforementioned acts are not committed with genocidal intent but occur “as part of a widespread or systematic attack on any civilian,” they are considered a crime against humanity. Unlike genocide, crimes against humanity do not necessitate a specific “intent” and encompass atrocities committed against all civilians, not limited to specific “national, ethnic, racial, or religious groups.”
Article 8 of the Rome Statute outlines war crimes, which share similarities with genocide or crimes against humanity. War crimes do not require a specific intent and can be committed against any civilian group. In contrast to war crimes, which can only occur during armed conflicts, genocide encompasses atrocities committed both during wartime and peacetime.
The distinction between war crimes and crimes against humanity lies in the fact that war crimes are committed over a shorter period and do not require the “systematicity” or “prevalence” demanded by crimes against humanity.
Which courts have ruled on genocide crimes?
On September 2, 1998, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda convicted Jean-Paul Akayesu for his role in the genocide during his tenure as mayor of the city of Taba. This marked the first international court verdict on the charge of genocide.
Just two days after the Akayesu verdict, the Rwandan court found former Rwandan Prime Minister Jean Kambanda guilty of genocide, sentencing him to life imprisonment.
On August 2, 2001, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia determined that the killing of Bosnian Muslim men in Srebrenica involved the intent to partially exterminate the Bosnian Muslim group, classifying it as genocide. In this decision, the court found Radislav Kristic guilty of genocide.
On June 10, 2010, the Yugoslav Tribunal acknowledged the massacres perpetrated by members of the Bosnian Serb Forces against the Muslims of Eastern Bosnia as genocide. The tribunal found Vujadin Popovic and Ljubisha Beara guilty of various crimes, including genocide. Simultaneously, Drago Nikolic was convicted of aiding and abetting the genocide.
The genocide in Srebrenica was also recognized by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ determined that Serbia had violated the Genocide Convention by not preventing the genocide and subsequently failing to fulfill its obligation to punish it. This historic decision marked the first instance in history where a state was convicted under the Genocide Convention.
Who can be prosecuted for genocide?
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has the authority to try only natural persons, and anyone, regardless of position, can be tried for genocide before the ICC. This person could be a head of state or a government official who planned and ordered the genocide, a commander who committed the crime, or an ordinary citizen who simply turned a blind eye to it.
There is no statute of limitations for the crime of genocide, according to Article 29 of the Rome Statute, and obedience to the orders of high-ranking officials is not accepted as a legal defense against the accusation of genocide, according to Article 33.
Responsibility for the crime of genocide: Those who instigate or help are also considered criminals
According to the provisions of Article 25 of the ICC’s Rome Statute, anyone who commits or attempts to commit genocide, orders the commission of this crime, or encourages or incites the crime is also guilty of genocide. Furthermore, according to the provisions of Article 23, a person’s direct and open incitement of others to commit genocide constitutes genocide.
Those who aid and abet those who commit or attempt to commit genocide are also considered criminals. According to the Statute’s Article 25 (3)(c), anyone who assists or encourages another person to commit or attempt to commit genocide is guilty of genocide.
In addition, Article 25 (3)(f) states that anyone who attempts to commit the crime of genocide is considered guilty of genocide.
The Rome Statute’s Article 25, subparagraph (3)(e), regulates the act of “directly and openly inciting others to commit genocide” as a criminal case, specifically for the crime of genocide.
In light of Israeli officials’ statements, it is evident that Israelis are encouraged to commit genocide against Palestinians. This being the case, the Israeli officials in question could face genocide charges even if they did not become directly involved in any shooting or bombing.
Accordingly, the acts of participation of Israeli officials and individuals in the crime of genocide against Gazans, such as attempting, aiding and abetting, instigating, and all types of planning activities, may fall within the scope of the crime of genocide.
Selman Aksünger
Selman Aksünger is currently pursuing his doctorate in international law at Maastricht University’s Faculty of Law, and his research interests include the history and theory of nternational law, human rights law, international criminal law, and humanitarian law.

Where is the Evidence?
Interview with Doctor Mads Gilbert

“You have to ask the Israelis, because if they are so sure about this ‘Command Center’ in Shifa Hospital that they have been talking about for 16 years now, where is the proof?Doctor Mads Gilbert from the University Hospital of Northern Norway and a veteran medical staff member at the bombed Gaza hospital al-Shifa, spoke with Anadolu Agency while attempting to enter the besieged Gaza Strip from Egypt.
Gilbert denounced Israel’s track record of attacking hospitals, ambulances, and medical facilities, emphasizing that he first witnessed these attacks when he came to Gaza in 2006.
Gilbert condemned Israel’s targeting of hospitals in Gaza and said that a normal person with a conscience could not commit such crimes.
Recalling that the World Health Organization (WHO) had documented more than 100 attacks on healthcare services in Gaza and the West Bank only in the last three weeks, Gilbert said:
“So, this is a modus operandi for the Israeli army; they attack civilian structures, not only hospitals; they attack schools, they bomb schools, mosques, churches, as we have seen, water pipelines, fishing boats... Everything that belongs to the human society they bomb, because they want to intimidate and scare the Palestinians from resisting and from standing strong again.”
“Where is the X-ray of the hospital?”
Gilbert refuted Israeli allegations that Hamas used the Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a military base. He challenged Israel to provide tangible evidence:
“I have been all around in the Shifa Hospital for 16 years. I’ve been walking freely everywhere, and I’ve taken pictures and videos. I have talked to patients and hospital staff, I’ve been sleeping in the Shifa hospital and I have never seen any signs of any military command center in Shifa, but I think, again, you have to ask the Israelis, because if they are so sure about this ‘Command Center’ that they have been talking about for 16 years now, where is the proof? Where are the pictures? Where is the X-ray of the hospital?”
Gilbert says Israel has very sophisticated intelligence and has been X-raying the grounds in Gaza. He emphasizes that Israel has already mapped all the tunnels for the resistance and has clear information, including where Palestinians live and their phone numbers.
“Israel is a chronic liar”
Gilbert questions why the “brilliant” Israeli intelligence system has not been able to produce any proof so far.“It reminds me a little bit [of] when Colin Powell was standing in the UN Security Council and showing the false proof that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. These are all the lies of war. Israel is a chronic liar,” he said.
“The injured cannot be relocated”
Mads Gilbert criticized Israel’s plans to relocate patients from Gaza, arguing that it goes against international law. He emphasized that an occupying power cannot forcibly move the occupied population or settle their own people in the occupied territory, citing the constant establishment of settlements.
Gilbert finds the idea of moving patients to another location “strange” and “unrealistic,” insisting that patients should be treated in the existing Gaza hospital.
Concerned about the continuous bombing in Gaza, Gilbert stressed the urgent need for a safe hospital environment. He highlighted the recent Israeli bombardment of the Jabaliya Camp, one of the oldest and most densely populated refugee camps in Gaza.
Gilbert also mentioned the damage to the Indonesian hospital in Gaza and warned that all hospitals in the region were on the verge of collapse. He expressed dismay over the Israeli military’s recent attack on the cancer hospital, which serves over a thousand outpatient cancer patients.
“Palestinians have to prove they are being killed”
In response to doubts raised by US President Biden on the number of casualties, Gilbert stressed the meticulous record-keeping of Palestinian health authorities, and remarked: “The Palestinian people are the only people who have to prove that they are being killed.”
“We are watching the Palestinian genocide”
Gilbert said he was “horrified” by the unconditional support of European countries to the Israeli military’s targeting of hospitals and infrastructure in Gaza, adding that he was shocked by the silence and complicity of political leaders in Europe. “We are watching the Palestinian genocide; we are watching mass murder,” he said.
If you are not killed during Israeli bombing, they want to starve you, to thirst you, to bleed you, and scare you to death. That’s the tactic of a colonial power who is trying now to have the final lap in their settler-colonial project to get rid of the Palestinians, the politics of elimination, and to occupy both the West Bank and the whole of Gaza. I fear, I fear that.”
In Memory of AA Cameraman Montaser Al-Sawwaf(1990-2023)
Montaser Al-Sawwaf, a freelance journalist covering the blockaded Gaza for Anadolu Agency (AA), tragically lost his life on December 1, 2023, in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli army on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orders that civilians be targeted.
In the weeks leading up to his death, Al-Sawwaf suffered a devastating loss, as 47 family members, including his parents, two siblings, and their children, became victims of Israeli army airstrikes on November 18 in Gaza City and residential areas in the northern Gaza Strip. Despite sustaining an injury to one of his eyes during these attacks, our experienced cameraman stayed in the region to continue his work, making him one of the few journalists to do so.
We pay tribute to our colleague, who demonstrated unwavering dedication and selflessness under extraordinarily difficult circumstances in Gaza.
During the 467-day period between October 7, 2023, and January 15, 2025, two out of every three Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks were women and children. Furthermore, 205 of the more than 46,000 casualties were members of the press.
By comparison, as of January 2025, 17 members of the press have lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine War, which began in February 2022 and is about to enter its third year.
205 Journalists Lost Their Lives in Israeli Military Attacks on Gaza Between Oct. 2023, and Jan. 2025.
Montaser Al-Sawaf
Montaser Al-Sawaf
Hasan Hamad
Hasan Hamad
Saed Abu Nabhan
Saed Abu Nabhan
Ibrahim Lafi
Ibrahim Lafi
Mohammad Garphoun
Mohammad Garphoun
Asad Shamalakh
Asad Shamalakh
Saeed al-Taweel
Saeed al-Taweel
Hisham Nawajha
Hisham Nawajha
Mahmoud Abu Zarefa
Mahmoud Abu Zarefa
Ahmad Ali
Ahmad Ali
Iman Al-Okaili
Iman Al-Okaili
Mohammed Lubbad
Mohammed Lubbad
Muhammed el-Shorbajei
Muhammed el-Shorbajei
Rushdi Sarraj
Rushdi Sarraj
Mohammad Al-Hasani
Mohammad Al-Hasani
Said Semir el-Halebi
Said Semir el-Halebi
Nazmi Al-Nadim
Nazmi Al-Nadim
Iyad Matar
Iyad Matar
Mohammad Al-Jaja
Mohammad Al-Jaja
Yahya Abu Manee’
Yahya Abu Manee’
Mohamed Abu Haseera
Mohamed Abu Haseera
Mahmoud Matar
Mahmoud Matar
Ahmed Al-Qarra
Ahmed Al-Qarra
Mousa Al-Bursh
Mousa Al-Bursh
Mus’ab Ashour
Mus’ab Ashour
Nader Al-Nazly
Nader Al-Nazly
Jamal Haneya
Jamal Haneya
Abdallah Darweesh
Abdallah Darweesh
Marwan Al-Sawwaf
Marwan Al-Sawwaf
Adham Hassouna
Adham Hassouna
Muhammed Farajallah
Muhammed Farajallah
Hudaifa Lulu
Hudaifa Lulu
Nermin Kavvas
Nermin Kavvas
Mohamed Abu Samra
Mohamed Abu Samra
Abdelkareem Ouda
Abdelkareem Ouda
Ahmed Abu Absa
Ahmed Abu Absa
Hanan Ayyada
Hanan Ayyada
Samer Abu Dakka
Samer Abu Dakka
Rami Budair
Rami Budair
Asem Mousa
Asem Mousa
Ayed Najjar
Ayed Najjar
Mohammad Abu Matar
Mohammad Abu Matar
Rajab Naqeeb
Rajab Naqeeb
Ahmad Shihab
Ahmad Shihab
Abdul Rahman Shihab
Abdul Rahman Shihab
Husam Mubarak
Husam Mubarak
Hani Al-Madhoun
Hani Al-Madhoun
Issam Bhar
Issam Bhar
Ahmad Abu Muhadi
Ahmad Abu Muhadi
Yaser Abu Namous
Yaser Abu Namous
Salma Mukhaimer
Salma Mukhaimer
Doaa Sharaf
Doaa Sharaf
Salam Mema
Salam Mema
Majd Fadl Arandas
Majd Fadl Arandas
Mohammed Abu Hatab
Mohammed Abu Hatab
Haytham Harara
Haytham Harara
Yaqoub Al-Bursh
Yaqoub Al-Bursh
Amr Abu Hayya
Amr Abu Hayya
Mustafa Al-Sawaf
Mustafa Al-Sawaf
Abdelhaleem Awad
Abdelhaleem Awad
Sari Mansour
Sari Mansour
Hassouna Sleem
Hassouna Sleem
Belal Jadallah
Belal Jadallah
A’laa Al-Nemer
A’laa Al-Nemer
Shaima Al-Jazzar
Shaima Al-Jazzar
Mahmuod Salem
Mahmuod Salem
Abdulhamid al-Qrinawi
Abdulhamid al-Qrinawi
Hamada al-Yazji
Hamada al-Yazji
Hossam Ammar
Hossam Ammar
Muhamed Abu Huweidi
Muhamed Abu Huweidi
Ahmed Medhun
Ahmed Medhun
Mohamed Al-Aff
Mohamed Al-Aff
Mish’al Shahwan
Mish’al Shahwan
Haneen Al-Qutshan
Haneen Al-Qutshan
Abdullah Olwan
Abdullah Olwan
Adel Zourob
Adel Zourob
Alaa Abu Mu’amar
Alaa Abu Mu’amar
Mohamed Khalifa
Mohamed Khalifa
Akram Al-Shafe’i
Akram Al-Shafe’i
Hamza Al-dahdooh
Hamza Al-dahdooh
Mohammad Balousha
Mohammad Balousha
Abdul Hadi Habeeb
Abdul Hadi Habeeb
Ali Nasman
Ali Nasman
Anas Abu Shamallah
Anas Abu Shamallah
Sameeh Al-Nady
Sameeh Al-Nady
Ibrahim Abu Hasira
Ibrahim Abu Hasira
Hiba Al-Abadla
Hiba Al-Abadla
Fuad Abu Hammash
Fuad Abu Hammash
Hodayfa Al-Najjar
Hodayfa Al-Najjar
Emad Al-Wheidi
Emad Al-Wheidi
Majid Kishko
Majid Kishko
Muhammed Al-Bayyari
Muhammed Al-Bayyari
Zahir Al-Afghani
Zahir Al-Afghani
Mustafa Al-Naqeb
Mustafa Al-Naqeb
Mohommed Adel Abu Skheil
Mohommed Adel Abu Skheil
Mohammed Al Sayed Abu Sakhil
Mohammed Al Sayed Abu Sakhil
Ayat Khaddoura
Ayat Khaddoura
Mohammed Al-Zaq
Mohammed Al-Zaq
Asem Adly Al-Bursh
Asem Adly Al-Bursh
Mohammed Ayyash
Mohammed Ayyash
Mustafa Bakeir
Mustafa Bakeir
Emel Zohd
Emel Zohd
Mohammed Abu Jasser
Mohammed Abu Jasser
Moatasem Ghorab
Moatasem Ghorab
Mohamed Al-Zaytouniya
Mohamed Al-Zaytouniya
Mohamed Kheireddin
Mohamed Kheireddin
Ahmed Kheireddin
Ahmed Kheireddin
Jaber Abu Hadrous
Jaber Abu Hadrous
Ola Atallah
Ola Atallah
Dua Albjour
Dua Albjour
Zahra Abu Sakhil
Zahra Abu Sakhil
Ahmad Abu Sakhil
Ahmad Abu Sakhil
Moustafa Thuria
Moustafa Thuria
Ali Abu Aywa
Ali Abu Aywa
Abdullah Beris
Abdullah Beris
Mohammad Abu Deir
Mohammad Abu Deir
Ahmad Badr
Ahmad Badr
Sharif Okasha
Sharif Okasha
Omar Salah Al-Derawi
Omar Salah Al-Derawi
Mohammad Salhi
Mohammad Salhi
Mohammad as-Selasini
Mohammad as-Selasini
Yezen Az-Zuwaidi
Yezen Az-Zuwaidi
Wael Rajab Abu Fannouna
Wael Rajab Abu Fannouna
Iyad Ahmad Al-Rawag
Iyad Ahmad Al-Rawag
Isham al-Lulu
Isham al-Lulu
Muhammed Ataalla
Muhammed Ataalla
Rizq al-Garablah
Rizq al-Garablah
Nafeez Abdeljawad
Nafeez Abdeljawad
Tariq Al-Sayed Shakil
Tariq Al-Sayed Shakil
Mohammed Bassam Al Jamal
Mohammed Bassam Al Jamal
Mustafa Ayyad
Mustafa Ayyad
Bahaa Okasha
Bahaa Okasha
Hayel Al-Najjar
Hayel Al-Najjar
Mahmoud Jahjouh
Mahmoud Jahjouh
Mutaz Al-Ghafari
Mutaz Al-Ghafari
Amina Hmeid
Amina Hmeid
Haider Ibrahim
Haider Ibrahim
Ismail al-Ghoul
Ismail al-Ghoul
Rami Al Refee
Rami Al Refee
Mohammed Abu Saada
Mohammed Abu Saada
Tamim Ahmed Abu Muammar
Tamim Ahmed Abu Muammar
Abdullah Maher al-Soussi
Abdullah Maher al-Soussi
Ibrahim Mohareb
Ibrahim Mohareb
Hamza Murtaja
Hamza Murtaja
Mustafa H. Bahr
Mustafa H. Bahr
Abdurrahman H. Bahr
Abdurrahman H. Bahr
Wael Ibrahim Abu Quffa
Wael Ibrahim Abu Quffa
Alaa Fawzi Barhoum
Alaa Fawzi Barhoum
Mamdouh Qunaitah
Mamdouh Qunaitah
Maysara Ahmed Salah
Maysara Ahmed Salah
Eman El Shanti
Eman El Shanti
Mohammad Balousha
Mohammad Balousha
Ala Hassan Al-Hams
Ala Hassan Al-Hams
Engham Ahmad Adwan
Engham Ahmad Adwan
Zaid Abu Zaeed
Zaid Abu Zaeed
Yasser Mamdouh
Yasser Mamdouh
Mohammad Raslan Shenyoura
Mohammad Raslan Shenyoura
Mahmoud Moushtah
Mahmoud Moushtah
Mohammad Yaghi
Mohammad Yaghi
Musab Abu Zaid
Musab Abu Zaid
Abdallah Aljamal
Abdallah Aljamal
Ahlam Ezzat Al-Ajla
Ahlam Ezzat Al-Ajla
Dina Abdullah Al-Batniji
Dina Abdullah Al-Batniji
Mahmoud Qassem
Mahmoud Qassem
Salim al-Sharafa
Salim al-Sharafa
Mohmmed Abu Sharia
Mohmmed Abu Sharia
Saadi Madoukh
Saadi Madoukh
Fadi O. Al-Naji
Fadi O. Al-Naji
Ali Taima
Ali Taima
Mohammad Abed Rabbo
Mohammad Abed Rabbo
Abdullah Shakshak
Abdullah Shakshak
Wafa Ali Aludaini
Wafa Ali Aludaini
Mohammed et-Tanani
Mohammed et-Tanani
Ayman Ruwaished
Ayman Ruwaished
Said Ridwan
Said Ridwan
Hamza Abu Salmiya
Hamza Abu Salmiya
Mohammed Al Qrinawi
Mohammed Al Qrinawi
Ahmad Al-Louh
Ahmad Al-Louh
Faisal Abu al-Kumsan
Faisal Abu al-Kumsan
Ayman Al Gedi
Ayman Al Gedi
Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali
Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali
Mohammed al-Ladah
Mohammed al-Ladah
Mohammed Soboh
Mohammed Soboh
Jamal Faqawi
Jamal Faqawi
Mohammed Salameh
Mohammed Salameh
Mohamed El-Reefi
Mohamed El-Reefi
Abdul Rahman SaimaIsa
Abdul Rahman SaimaIsa
Mahmoud Imad Issa
Mahmoud Imad Issa
Abdulwahab Awni Abu Oun
Abdulwahab Awni Abu Oun
Haneen M. Barud
Haneen M. Barud
Nadia I. Al-Sayed
Nadia I. Al-Sayed
Mahmoud Abdullah Meshmesh
Mahmoud Abdullah Meshmesh
Amjad Al-Jahjouh
Amjad Al-Jahjouh
Wafaa Abu Dabaan
Wafaa Abu Dabaan
Razaq Abu Shekian
Razaq Abu Shekian
Mohamed Manhal Abu Armana
Mohamed Manhal Abu Armana
Bilal M. Rajab
Bilal M. Rajab
Khaled Abu Zeer
Khaled Abu Zeer
Abdulrahman S. Al-Tanani
Abdulrahman S. Al-Tanani
Fadi Hassouna
Fadi Hassouna
Ahmad Fteima
Ahmad Fteima
Hassan Farajallah
Hassan Farajallah
Ali Ashour
Ali Ashour

Copyright Page

AA Kitap
  • Publishing Owner On Behalf Of Anadolu Ajansı,
    President, Chief Executive Officer
    Serdar Karagöz
  • Publishing Coordinator
    Oğuz Karakaş
  • Copyediting - English Translation
    Ömer M. Çolakoğlu
  • Publishing Director
    Hayri Çetinkuş
  • Arabic Translation
    Hişam Şabani
  • Editors
    Fethullah Ceylan, Göksel Ulutabak
  • Photography Editors
    Fatih Yorgancı, Salih Zeki Fazlıoğlu, Tuğba Keskin
  • Infographics Editor
    Mevlüt Eren
  • Web Design
    Ahmet Nebioğlu, Ataberk Kalaycı, Hüseyin Said Demirbaş, Yunus Eş, Yusuf Eş
  • Opening Video
    Montaser Al-Sawwaf
  • Contributors
    Abdullah Sınmaz, Abdullah Veli Uçar, Abdurrahim Kipritçi, Ahmet Kartal, Ahmet Tamkoç, Aslıhan Aktepe, Beraa Göktürk, Burak Topkar, Çağlar Akpınar, Derda Başer, Esra Taşkın, Faruk Tokat, Ferhan Kanca, Feyzullah Yarımbaş, Fırat Yurdakul, Firdevs Bulut Kartal, Gamze Geçer Şahbaz, Goncagül Erşahin, Halil İbrahim İzgi, Hamdi Bedir, Hazal Duran, İbrahim Öztürk, İbrahim Sipahi, İhsan Gürsoy, İrem Taşçı, Mekki Arvas, Mohommad Kara Maryam, Muhammed Durmaz, Muhammed Yusuf, Muhammet Torunlu, Mustafa Fuat Er, Mustafa Kırıkçıoğlu, Nazlı Yüzbaşıoğlu, Nevzat Yıldırım, Nuray Yüksel, Nurcan Yavuzyiğit, Ogün Duru, Oğuz Enis Peru, Onur Ok, Samed Karagöz, Samet Tınas, Sami Sohta, Salih Zeki Fazlıoğlu, Selman Aksünger, Sezgin Erdoğan, Soner Doğan, Şerife Gül Soykan, Şeyma Uzundere, Şuayip Furkan Karaca, Yaser Emre, Yahya Bostan, Yılmaz Yücel, Yusuf Özhan, Zahir Sofuoğlu, Zeyd Karaaslan
© Anadolu Ajansı 2025