'International humanitarian law applies to all parties involved in an armed conflict. Given that many of these rules are customary, it is mandatory for a state or armed group to adhere to the rules of humanitarian law, irrespective of whether it is a party to any international treaty or not.'

The Israeli army’s attacks targeting civilians in the blockaded Gaza Strip constitute war crimes under international law, as they constitute grave breaches of humanitarian law.

A war crime occurs when there is a grave violation of the rules of humanitarian law, also known as the law of war. In other words, not all violations of humanitarian law constitute war crimes; only grave breaches do. In this regard, it is critical to first understand what international humanitarian law is. International humanitarian law includes international treaties and customary rules designed to safeguard conflicting armed parties, civilians, and natural assets. These rules constrain the weapons and methods of conflict that can be employed by the parties to the conflict.

War crimes occur in the event of grave violations of humanitarian law, also known as the “law of war.” For example, the Israeli army’s use of white phosphorus against Palestinians in the Kerame region in northern Gaza, despite its prohibition in conflicts, constitutes a war crime, since it constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law. In this case, Israeli soldiers, commanders, state officials, and government officials who used white phosphorus, ordered its use, and acted in violation of those obligations, despite having an obligation to prevent its use, would be held accountable for war crimes.

What is the distinction between international humanitarian law and the law of war?

While the term “war” was originally used to refer to conflicts between the armies of two states, the phrase “armed conflict” began to be used instead of “war” as armed groups became parties to conflicts. Conflicts wherein one of the parties is not constituted by a state, and only an armed group or groups are involved, are termed “non-international armed conflicts.” On the other hand, the term “international armed conflict” is used when a state, even if only partially, participates in the conflict on both sides.

These two branches of law essentially mean the same thing. This branch of law, previously known as “the law of war” because it was only concerned with war between states and considered military purposes as the most important factor in conflicts, is now referred to as “humanitarian law.” This shift in terminology reflects a focus on the protection of human beings during conflicts, including armed conflicts that extend beyond traditional warfare.

What are the sources of international humanitarian law?

The sources of international humanitarian law comprise unwritten “customary rules for armed conflicts” and written agreements negotiated by states over centuries. Customary rules encompass a broad spectrum of principles also found in Islamic law, including not killing captives, not torturing those who surrender, and avoiding the humiliation of the enemy. In contrast, the written rules of international humanitarian law are divided into two categories: the Hague Conventions and the Geneva Conventions. Commencing with the Geneva Convention of 1864, these conventions essentially define the methods and means of warfare that are injurious to humans and should not be employed.

In response to advancements in weapon technologies, the 1925 Geneva Protocol and the 1949 Geneva Conventions were established to address the need for humanitarian aid, particularly during World War II. Subsequent developments include the additional protocols in 1977, the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, the 1997 Antipersonnel Mine Conventions, and the Rome Statute of 1998, all of which constitute the primary sources of humanitarian law.

Despite the fact that the Israeli administration is not a party to some of the humanitarian law conventions, humanitarian law is considered a legal framework that binds the Israeli administration in its operations against Gaza, as many of these rules are also recognized as part of customary law.

On the other hand, the Israeli administration’s intention to categorize these attacks as a “response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks” is not considered a valid legal reason to exclude them from the definition of humanitarian law. In light of the escalated hostilities culminating in an “armed conflict,” the Israeli administration is bound by humanitarian law, irrespective of its perceived standing as a justifiable or unjustifiable party.

What are the basic rules of international humanitarian law?

International humanitarian law sets forth the fundamental rules applicable in conflicts. These conventions establish global standards for safeguarding civilians, the wounded, the sick, and prisoners of war, in addition to regulating the use of weapons and facilitating humanitarian aid. Moreover, it unequivocally forbids both collective and individual attacks on civilians, emphasizing the necessity for distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The law also requires respect for those who surrender or stay out of hostilities, as well as special protection for the wounded and sick. So much so that a person who is injured in a conflict and is no longer able to fight is treated as a “civilian” rather than a “combatant.” The law further mandates the safeguarding of medical personnel and facilities, along with the requisite respect for the Red Cross or Red Crescent emblem.

Respecting the rights of imprisoned soldiers and civilians to life, dignity, personal rights, and communication with their families is also an integral component of this law. Based on a deduction made from related articles, it is considered that international humanitarian law does not impose a categorical prohibition on hostage-taking and the imprisonment of civilians.

The Israeli administration has the option to evacuate the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, which is considered under occupation according to the United Nations as well, provided that it adheres to specific rules within the framework of the law of conflict under the Geneva Conventions. However, it is crucial to note that such evacuation does not imply mass displacement of the people of Gaza with an uncertain future. Even in the event of evacuation, it is essential to ensure that displaced persons relocate to their new places in a healthy, safe, and reasonable manner, with their right of return preserved. All necessary steps should in the meantime be taken to guarantee that these processes proceed as planned. In this context, the Israeli army’s attacks on civilians attempting to move to the south of Gaza constitute a clear war crime. Furthermore, the Israeli administration has not presented a plan for the return of the civilians that it has forcibly displaced.

Furthermore, the explicitly stated intention of the Israeli authorities to deport Gazans out of the country, especially to Egypt, is not considered an evacuation under humanitarian law, standing in contradiction to its fundamental objectives.

Who is bound by humanitarian law?

International humanitarian law applies to all parties involved in an armed conflict. Given that many of these rules are customary, it is mandatory for a state or armed group to adhere to the rules of humanitarian law, irrespective of whether it is a party to any international treaty or not.

As of 2010, 194 countries worldwide were parties to the Geneva Conventions, with 170 joining Protocol I and 165 joining Protocol II. This widespread participation underscores the universality of the conventions. According to the jurisprudence of the tribunal of the former Yugoslavia, a significant portion of these rules also applies to armed conflicts of a non-international nature. In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, all parties involved, including the Israeli army, Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, are bound by the rules of humanitarian law.

On the other hand, the United States, which sent a warship to the Mediterranean, and states such as the United Kingdom and France, which announced their intention to send warships, along with armed groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis, who are considered potential participants in the conflict if the ground operation in Gaza continues for an extended period, are also bound by humanitarian law.

When does international humanitarian law become applicable?

International humanitarian law applies in two situations and provides two distinct protection systems: First, the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I apply in international armed conflicts. Accordingly, wounded or sick soldiers, members of the health services, prisoners of war, and civilians (i.e., foreign civilians on the territory of the warring parties, civilians in occupied territories, civilian detainees, and medical personnel) are all protected in land and sea battles.

As in the case of Palestine, national independence wars are also classified as international armed conflicts. Consequently, because the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas involves the occupation of Gaza and the pursuit of independence, all rules of humanitarian law are applicable to the actions of both the Israeli administration and Hamas.

Second, in the case of non-international armed conflicts, Article 3, common to all four Geneva Conventions, Additional Protocol I, and, in some cases, Additional Protocol II, apply. In such cases, wounded or sick combatant soldiers, individuals deprived of their liberty as a result of the conflict, the civilian population, medical personnel, and clergy must be protected.

What is a blockade and how is it implemented?

In the context of international humanitarian law, a blockade emerges as a method employed by one of the conflicting parties to impede the other side’s relations with third states. This occurs when one of the warring parties encircles the ports of the other side and regulates the passage of all ships and aircraft across the blockade line.

This method seeks to restrict the blockaded side’s access to the high seas as well as its capacity to engage in trade relations. A blockade transgresses humanitarian law when it significantly impacts the essential livelihood of the civilian population—distinct from the warring factions— and reaches a punitive level against them. Consequently, collective punishment, exemplified by the total blockade of Gaza, is forbidden under humanitarian law. The cessation of water and electricity by the Israeli administration, the occupying power in this context, constitutes a clear violation of the law of war and amounts to a war crime.

The fact that Hamas also utilizes these electricity and water infrastructures does not justify punishing more than two million people in Gaza. Depriving Gaza’s entire population of more than two million civilians of basic humanitarian facilities in order to deny Hamas access to electricity and water is a war crime that violates humanitarian law’s principles of proportionality and necessity.

Is there an obligation to provide humanitarian assistance to victims in armed conflicts?

States are required by humanitarian law to provide essential supplies for the survival of victims of armed conflicts. The scope of this right was further expanded by the Additional Protocol of 1977. In an international armed conflict, the right to receive assistance includes the free passage of supplies necessary for the survival of the civilian population.

There is also a duty to provide basic materials to people in occupied territories. In the current situation in Gaza, Israel’s obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, constitutes a war crime as it is a clear violation of the law of war.

What happens if humanitarian law is not observed?

For the implementation of international humanitarian law, it is necessary to scrutinize the conflicting parties. In the event of a violation of humanitarian law, war crimes occur, and prosecutions for these crimes can be conducted by both local and international courts.

Does every civilian casualty amount to a war crime?

Although civilian casualties in armed conflicts do not constitute war crimes in all cases, they may do so when civilians are directly targeted.

In particular, a war crime may occur if there is no realistic evidence that a civilian target allegedly used for military purposes was actually used for the declared military purpose.On the other hand, civilian casualties that may occur as a result of an attack on a military target should be calculated. If the potential civilian loss exceeds the military advantage anticipated from the attack, the attack should be avoided.

For example, in the case of the Israeli army’s attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of people, even if it was suspected that the hospital was used by Hamas, the Israeli administration’s military benefit from the attack was insufficient justification. However, the attack was a violation of humanitarian law because the building was a hospital, the people there were injured and undergoing treatment, and almost all of them were civilians. In other words, the killing of hundreds of civilians in order to destroy a location belonging to a warring group is considered a war crime because it is a grave violation of humanitarian law.

How are war crimes investigated?

States are obligated to enact the necessary legislative measures to prosecute individuals suspected of committing grave breaches of humanitarian law. Those who commit such violations, regardless of their place of defense or nationality, should be investigated and punished in accordance with the principle of universal jurisdiction. For example, individuals who violated humanitarian law during Syria's civil war were tried for war crimes in countries such as Finland, Sweden, Germany, Austria, and France, where they sought refuge.

Moreover, trials can be conducted by international courts established for war crimes and other international offenses committed in Rwanda, the former Yugoslavia, and Cambodia.

In this context, the International Criminal Tribunals established by the UN Security Council for Yugoslavia and Rwanda played a crucial role in prosecuting those held responsible for war crimes in these countries.

What is the role of the International Criminal Court?

Today, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the administrative capital of the Netherlands, is actively investigating war crimes. Since Palestine is a party to the court, the ICC has the authority to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide crimes committed in the Palestinian territories consisting of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, regardless of where the perpetrators are from. The court can impose prison sentences on high-ranking government officials who are found to have committed one of these crimes.

However, while the ICC acted quickly in the Russia-Ukraine incident, issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is taking a different approach in the Palestine issue. As a result of the investigation process initiated against Israel on March 3, 2021 (taking June 13, 2014, as a beginning point for the investigation), no lawsuit has been filed against any Israelis, nor has an arrest warrant been issued.

Acts committed in Gaza meet the definition of genocide

When we examine the Israeli army’s isolation practices, which collectively punish and seek to destroy the people of the Gaza Strip through the lens of international legal norms, we discover that the acts being committed meet the criteria for the crime of genocide.

In comparison to the genocides known to have taken place in Rwanda (1994) and especially in Srebrenica (1995) in recent history, the forced displacement of more than one million people in Gaza today, the cutting off of their access to food, water, energy, and medicine, the existence of the Israeli administration’s plans to deport Gazans to the Sinai Desert with the dream of establishing a Jewish state in the Middle East, and the massacre of nearly 15 thousand civilians so far clearly demonstrate the existence of more severe consequences than those of the Srebrenica genocide.

The Israeli army’s attacks on civilians in the blockaded Gaza Strip, as well as the Israeli authorities’ hate speech against Gazans, clearly reveal their genocidal intentions.

The origin of the term ‘genocide’

The term genocide, formed by the combination of the Greek word genos, meaning “race, nation, or ancestry,” and the Latin suffix cide, meaning “killing,” first entered international legal literature with the book “Axis Rule in Occupied Europe,” written by Polish lawyer Raphael Lemkin in 1944.

Although the concept of “genocide” as such was not explicitly defined as a crime in the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal Charter, which commenced in 1945 and during which Nazi officers and German National Socialist Party officials were tried, it is known that the concept of genocide was referenced as a “crime against humanity” in the indictment and opening speeches of the prosecutors.

How is genocide outlined in international law?

Genocide was first included in international documents with the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide in 1948.

Article 2 of the Genocide Convention states: “Any of the following acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group [constitutes the crime of genocide], as such: a) killing members of the group; b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

While the Genocide Convention, which came into force in 1951 and serves as the foundation of genocide law, mandates parties to criminalize the act of genocide in their national legislation and prosecute the committed crimes, the convention itself is not a penal code that can be directly applied.

The Statute of the International Criminal Courts established for Rwanda and the Former Yugoslavia, where the crime of genocide is included as a penal code article, and the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), precisely employed the definition outlined in the UN Genocide Convention.

The crime of genocide is regulated in Article 6 of the Rome Statute as follows: “Genocide includes the following acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group: a) killing members of the group; b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

The most prominent factor in determining this crime is establishing the perpetrator’s “specific intent for genocide.” Actions that seek to destroy one of the four groups listed “without any other reason than simply because they are members of that group” indicate genocidal intent. The definition of genocide, also known as the “crime of crimes”, involves the intent to destroy a specific group of people by targeting them.

Have the components of genocide materialized in Gaza?

When examining the definitions in the primary international conventions used to assess the situation in Gaza, it becomes evident that those killed in the Israeli army’s attacks belonged to the same nation—Palestinian citizens—shared the same ethnicity—Arabs—and practiced the same religion—Muslims. Consequently, Palestinians of the same ethnicity, religion, and nation meet the criteria for a “group” in the definition of the crime of genocide.

The numerous attempts to relocate people from other nations, religions, and ethnic groups out of the Palestinian territories since the conflict’s beginning underscore that the attacks specifically target Palestinians. Furthermore, the fact that those who lost their lives include individuals from other nations, religions, ethnic groups, or races does not alter the fundamental fact that the primary targets are Palestinians. This does not negate the classification of the acts as a crime of genocide in this context.

While the commission of any one of the five prohibited acts is sufficient to establish the existence of the crime of genocide, the Israeli army’s practices align with at least three acts in the definition of this crime. Firstly, according to the government in Gaza, the death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has now totalled 15,000, with the majority made up of women and children. These killings are indicative of the act of “killing members of a group” as defined in the crime of genocide.

Secondly, the tens of thousands of injuries sustained by Palestinians in Gaza also demonstrate the infliction of “serious physical or mental harm” as outlined in the definition of genocide.

Thirdly, the cessation of electricity, water, food, and all other essential human needs, coupled with the displacement of 1.5 million people, meets the condition of deliberately making living conditions difficult for the purpose of causing physical harm to the members of the group.

Consequently, it is evident that the attacks and practices in Gaza encompass multiple elements of the crime of genocide.

Is there the intent to commit genocide in Gaza?

The occurrence of the crime of genocide in Gaza does not necessitate the complete extermination of its people. Moreover, there is no specific death toll requirement; the mere presence of the intent to commit genocide is sufficient for the crime to be realized. Typically, the determination of intent is based on an examination of the orders, statements, and actions of the officials of the group or state committing the crime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his address to the Israeli soldiers involved in the attacks on the Gaza Strip, has portrayed Palestinians as objects of hatred by invoking the term “Amalekites” for them in his quotations from the Torah, a term that represents the height of evil in Jewish tradition.

Despite facing criticism from some Israeli officials, and subsequent withdrawal of his statement, Israeli far-right Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu’s remarks asserting that “the use of nuclear bombs is one of the possibilities” and claiming “there is no such thing as civilians in Gaza who are not involved (in conflicts)” indicate the presence of genocidal intent against Gazans.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s assertion that his country’s conflict with Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip is “deadly” and “will change the situation forever” suggests that the Israeli administration has permanent plans against those in Gaza. Gallant’s remark characterizing Palestinians in Gaza as “animals,” Israeli Health Minister Moshe Arbel’s statement that injured Palestinians from an attack on Israel would not be treated in Israeli hospitals, Israel’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Dan Gillerman’s use of the phrase “horrible, inhuman animals” for Palestinians, Israeli MP Ariel Kallner’s declaration that “the enemy must be put to an end,” and another Israeli Deputy Moshe Saada’s speech stating that “this story must end now” and “no more surgical operations, humanitarian corridors, and door-clicking operations” all point towards clear genocidal intent.

In addition, the presence of actions impeding basic vital activities with the aim of broadly punishing Gazans has prompted Israeli MP Zvi Sukkot to liken Hamas to “Nazis” and declare, “We will kill the Nazis and their helpers; we will not settle for anything less.” Additionally, Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s attempt to justify civilian casualties by asserting that all Gazans are “responsible” for Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel once again suggests genocidal intentions.

On the other hand, 95-year-old Israeli Ezra Yachin, who is reported to have joined the Israeli army as a reservist, wore military camouflage, and indoctrinated Israeli soldiers, has called for a massacre of Palestinians. His words in English translation in a video posted on a social media platform serve as clear evidence of genocidal intent: “Be triumphant and finish them off as quickly as possible until there is no memory of them. Erase them, their families, mothers, and children. These animals can no longer live. We have no excuse today. Tomorrow, Hezbollah could send airstrikes on us and all the Arabs in the land here may rise against us. So, in these days, we have no excuse. Every Jew with a weapon should go out and kill them. If you have an Arab neighbor, don’t wait until he comes into your house. Enter his house and shoot. Don’t wait for them to conduct air strikes on us and for the Iron Dome to activate. Enter before that. We are preparing to enter, not like before. To destroy and move forward; to destroy and move forward. With cannons, with bombs. Enter a house and destroy it.”

Finally, retired General Giora Eiland, former head of Israel’s National Security Council, wrote an article for the Yediot Ahronot newspaper. Eiland states in the article that the Israeli administration has no choice but to make Gaza temporarily or permanently uninhabitable, and said, “The Israeli administration is fighting not only against terrorism, but also against all of Gaza. Gaza will turn into a place where no human being can exist.” Eiland’s words also indicate the presence of genocidal intent.

What happened in Srebrenica?

The death toll from the Israeli army’s attacks on Gaza (15,000+) has surpassed the Srebrenica genocide of July 1995, where Serbian troops massacred over 8,000 Bosniak civilians. Notably, in both cases, perpetrators claim the death toll is exaggerated, attributing casualties to mere “collateral damage.”

The Serbs also claimed that the death toll in Srebrenica was around 2,000, and that the majority of the dead were “collateral damage,” meaning that civilians were not directly targeted and were simply killed alongside Bosnian Muslim soldiers during the war.

Similarly, Israeli officials claim that the Palestinian death toll is exaggerated, contending that Gazans who are killed in the attacks are not directly targeted but are simply the “collateral damage” of the conflict with Hamas.

While civilian victims of the Srebrenica genocide hoped to survive by seeking refuge in the UN-protected “safe zone,” many Gazans fleeing the Israeli army’s bombardments sought refuge in UN schools and refugee camps, only to perish as a result of Israeli military attacks on these locations.

Genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes: What are the differences?

The Rome Statute classifies genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes as distinct types of offenses. Article 6 defines genocide, Article 7 covers crimes against humanity, and Article 8 pertains to war crimes.

If the aforementioned acts are not committed with genocidal intent but occur “as part of a widespread or systematic attack on any civilian,” they are considered a crime against humanity. Unlike genocide, crimes against humanity do not necessitate a specific “intent” and encompass atrocities committed against all civilians, not limited to specific “national, ethnic, racial, or religious groups.”

Article 8 of the Rome Statute outlines war crimes, which share similarities with genocide or crimes against humanity. War crimes do not require a specific intent and can be committed against any civilian group. In contrast to war crimes, which can only occur during armed conflicts, genocide encompasses atrocities committed both during wartime and peacetime.

The distinction between war crimes and crimes against humanity lies in the fact that war crimes are committed over a shorter period and do not require the “systematicity” or “prevalence” demanded by crimes against humanity.

Which courts have ruled on genocide crimes?

On September 2, 1998, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda convicted Jean-Paul Akayesu for his role in the genocide during his tenure as mayor of the city of Taba. This marked the first international court verdict on the charge of genocide.

Just two days after the Akayesu verdict, the Rwandan court found former Rwandan Prime Minister Jean Kambanda guilty of genocide, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

On August 2, 2001, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia determined that the killing of Bosnian Muslim men in Srebrenica involved the intent to partially exterminate the Bosnian Muslim group, classifying it as genocide. In this decision, the court found Radislav Kristic guilty of genocide.

On June 10, 2010, the Yugoslav Tribunal acknowledged the massacres perpetrated by members of the Bosnian Serb Forces against the Muslims of Eastern Bosnia as genocide. The tribunal found Vujadin Popovic and Ljubisha Beara guilty of various crimes, including genocide. Simultaneously, Drago Nikolic was convicted of aiding and abetting the genocide.

The genocide in Srebrenica was also recognized by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ determined that Serbia had violated the Genocide Convention by not preventing the genocide and subsequently failing to fulfill its obligation to punish it. This historic decision marked the first instance in history where a state was convicted under the Genocide Convention.

Who can be prosecuted for genocide?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has the authority to try only natural persons, and anyone, regardless of position, can be tried for genocide before the ICC. This person could be a head of state or a government official who planned and ordered the genocide, a commander who committed the crime, or an ordinary citizen who simply turned a blind eye to it.

There is no statute of limitations for the crime of genocide, according to Article 29 of the Rome Statute, and obedience to the orders of high-ranking officials is not accepted as a legal defense against the accusation of genocide, according to Article 33.

Responsibility for the crime of genocide: Those who instigate or help are also considered criminals

According to the provisions of Article 25 of the ICC’s Rome Statute, anyone who commits or attempts to commit genocide, orders the commission of this crime, or encourages or incites the crime is also guilty of genocide. Furthermore, according to the provisions of Article 23, a person’s direct and open incitement of others to commit genocide constitutes genocide.

Those who aid and abet those who commit or attempt to commit genocide are also considered criminals. According to the Statute’s Article 25 (3)(c), anyone who assists or encourages another person to commit or attempt to commit genocide is guilty of genocide.

In addition, Article 25 (3)(f) states that anyone who attempts to commit the crime of genocide is considered guilty of genocide.

The Rome Statute’s Article 25, subparagraph (3)(e), regulates the act of “directly and openly inciting others to commit genocide” as a criminal case, specifically for the crime of genocide.

In light of Israeli officials’ statements, it is evident that Israelis are encouraged to commit genocide against Palestinians. This being the case, the Israeli officials in question could face genocide charges even if they did not become directly involved in any shooting or bombing.

Accordingly, the acts of participation of Israeli officials and individuals in the crime of genocide against Gazans, such as attempting, aiding and abetting, instigating, and all types of planning activities, may fall within the scope of the crime of genocide.