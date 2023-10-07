President Erdoğan is holding a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
As Türkiye, our goal is the establishment of an environment where calm and security prevail, in which Israelis and Palestinians can coexist peacefully. I firmly believe that everyone should take responsibility for ensuring a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. (...)
As is known, unfortunately, 13,000 Palestinian children, women, and elderly people have been killed so far. Moreover, there is almost nothing left of Gaza; it has been razed to the ground. (...) These are not [aligned with the principles found] in the Torah; you simply can’t do [any of these]. (...) But, as we see here, how can it be that these children are shot? How can it be that they are killed in hospitals? (...)
If we passively stand by with our hands, arms, and tongues tied, we cannot account for this inaction before history.
Introduction
The assaults carried out by the Israeli government on Gaza since October 2023 have already been recorded in history for their flagrant violations of fundamental human rights and international legal norms. Through these attacks, the Israeli government continues to commit war crimes by breaching the principles outlined in the 1949 Geneva Convention regarding the protection of civilians during wartime, necessitating accountability under international law.
These assaults—targeting hospitals, places of worship, schools, ambulances, aid organizations, UN facilities, and critical infrastructure—have further intensified the long-standing siege on the Gaza Strip. The attacks underscore the urgent need for Israel to withdraw to its 1967 borders in compliance with international law and UN resolutions, and for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Since the onset of the aggression, Anadolu Ajansı (AA) reporters, working under extremely challenging conditions, have documented these war crimes and brought them to the world’s attention. Among the evidence gathered by Amnesty International, which demonstrates that the Israeli army used white phosphorus shells in densely populated civilian areas of Gaza, are also photographs and videos by AA photojournalists. According to French lawyer Gilles Devers, who represents Palestinian victims before the International Criminal Court (ICC), these photos and videos serve as critical evidence, fully exposing the crimes.
The Evidence presents Anadolu Ajansı content that has been incorporated into case files submitted by international legal bodies against the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, and serves as key evidence in numerous cases. It also provides a comprehensive legal definition of these crimes within the framework of international statutes and regulations, along with the criminal sanctions prescribed for such violations.
Now in its ninth edition, The Evidence has been recognized as an important resource for leading legal experts, human rights advocates, and organizations closely following this issue. The visual and documentary evidence included in the book has also been used in the case where Turkey is a party and has served as crucial evidence in other lawsuits filed against Israel.
As part of our ongoing effort to ensure that the Israeli government is held accountable for its war crimes under international law, we reaffirm our commitment to keeping the human rights violations in Gaza at the forefront of global attention.
The War Crimes Committed by Israeli Army in Gaza According to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court
Article 5 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), titled “Jurisdiction, Acceptability, and Applicable Law” in the second section, defines crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the ICC with the following expressions and categories:
Article 5
- a - The crime of genocide;
- b - Crimes against humanity;
- c - War crimes;
- d - Crime of assault.
Article 6
For the purposes of this Regulation, “genocide” includes the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group:
- Killing group members;
- Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group
- Subjecting the group to harsh living conditions with the intent to destroy it in whole or in part physically;
- Forcibly transferring children within the group to another location.
Doctors from Shifa Hospital hold a brief press conference among the injured and dead brought in following the Israeli army’s attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital.
Aerial view of relatives and friends mourning the Palestinians killed in the Israeli army airstrikes on Deir al-Balah.
The lifeless bodies of the children killed in the Israeli military's airstrikes on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in the city of Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on October 24, 2023, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
The Israeli army attacked the home of the al-Jazzar family in Gaza. During the search and rescue operation, lifeless bodies, including those of small children, were found under the wreckage.
A Palestinian man at Shifa Hospital bids a heart-wrenching farewell to his children, victims of the Israeli army’s attacks.
A building was completely destroyed in the attacks launched by the Israeli army on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the western part of Gaza City. During the search and rescue operation, the lifeless bodies of many people were recovered from the rubble.
The lifeless bodies of a baby and children killed in Israeli army attacks. Palestinians, including children, injured and killed in Israeli attacks on the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Children who lost their lives in the attack on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza by the Israeli army have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
The bodies of Palestinian civilians killed in an Israeli army airstrike.
The lifeless bodies of dozens of Palestinians, seized by Israel, were finally laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Rafah.
At least 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli army attack during the morning prayer on Al-Tabaeen School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, where displaced residents had sought refuge.
The Al-Tabaeen School, where at least 100 people were killed in an Israeli army attack.
Body parts of those who died in the attack on the Al-Tabaeen School were placed in plastic bags for burial.
Palestinians are grieving the loss of their family members killed in Israeli army airstrikes.
The bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli military attack have been brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for burial. Relatives of the deceased mourn beside the coffins.
On October 8, 2023, in an airstrike targeting civilians in Gaza by the Israeli army, eight members of the Shamla family lost their lives.
The bodies of those killed in Israeli army attacks were taken by their mourning and grief-stricken relatives from the morgue of the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah for burial.
In an attack by the Israeli military targeting a house in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip, many members of the family of Al-Jazeera television correspondent Wail al-Dahduh (left 6) lost their lives, including his wife, son, and daughter. A funeral ceremony for the deceased was held in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of Gaza.
In a November 4 attack by the Israeli military on the al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, 51 people lost their lives, most of whom were women and children. Numerous Palestinians were also injured. In the attack, Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohammad al-Aloul lost 4 of his children and 3 siblings. Additionally, the journalist's wife, one child, mother, and father were injured. The funeral prayer for his relatives who lost their lives in the attack was led by al-Aloul himself in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city, located in the central part of Gaza.
The Israeli army continues to launch attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip. In a recent attack on the city of Deir al-Balah, several members of the Qishtan family were killed and their bodies were brought to the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. A Palestinian man who survived the attack came to the hospital to take the body of his child killed in the attack.
People attend the funeral ceremony of Palestinian Christians who lost their lives in Israeli army attacks on the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, Gaza.
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The bodies of 111 Palestinians, killed in Israeli army attacks in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza proper, are being laid to rest in a mass grave in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army bombed and opened fire on Palestinians who were awaiting humanitarian aid at the Nablus Intersection on Al-Rashid Street in the southern part of Gaza City, killing 118 people and leaving over 760 people injured. Footage from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drone videos captures the scene of Palestinians surrounding aid trucks.
The bodies of those killed in the Israeli army's attack on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks on Rashid Street in southern Gaza were brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital.
As a result of an Israeli army attack on a humanitarian aid vehicle in the central part of the besieged Gaza Strip, which has endured destructive attacks and forced starvation for months, nine people died while dozens were injured.
Following an Israeli military strike on the Hassan family's home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, many Palestinians, including children, lost their lives. The bodies of the deceased were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
The Israeli army handed over the bodies that it had seized since the moment it initiated its ground operation in Gaza through the Kerem Abu Salem border. The remains of 80 Palestinians, who could not be identified, were buried in the Tel al-Sultan Cemetery in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Reports indicate that due to concerns about the decay of some of the bodies, which were transported in a container on a truck for burial, and the potential spread of disease in their areas, they were interred in a prepared mass grave.
Government-affiliated health, civil defense, crime scene investigation, and forensic teams in Gaza are collecting the decayed bodies of Palestinians killed during Israeli forces' 14-day assault, which began on March 18. The assault left Al-Shifa Hospital and its surrounding areas completely unusable. The teams are working to identify the victims.
The bodies of Palestinians exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Hospital complex following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
Article 7
- Murder;
- Textermination;
- Deportation or forcible transfer of the population;
- Imprisonment or other deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law;
- The crime of apartheid;
- Cther inhumane acts of a similar nature that intentionally cause serious suffering or serious damage to body or mental or physical health.
A Palestinian man carrying the body of a baby killed in the Israeli attack on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp.
A Palestinian little girl was killed under the debris of a building destroyed in Israeli army attacks. A furious relative cries out helplessly.
The bodies of those who lost their lives in the attacks by the Israeli army were taken for burial from the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah. A father is grieving the loss of his baby.
As a result of an Israeli army attack on the city of Khan Yunis, the building owned by the Muammar family was destroyed. The body of the Palestinian boy Abdurrahman Muammar, who lost his life in the attacks, is buried by his father in a cemetery in Khan Yunis.
Khalid Nebhan bids farewell to his grandchildren at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Rim and Tarik were killed in the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip. Nebhan shares that he now carries the lone earring left by his granddaughter Rim like a “badge” on his lapel.
The bodies of those killed in the Israeli army’s attacks were retrieved by their relatives from the morgue of Khan Yunis’ Al-Nasser Hospital for the funeral prayers and subsequent burial. The families of the deceased experience profound grief.
An infant, likely not even a year old, begins its journey from the Al-Nasser Hospital’s morgue towards its final resting place -- just another heartbreaking scene witnessed amidst the countless tragedies in Khan Yunis.
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
The Israeli army airstrike on the Ashur family’s building in Khan Yunis resulted in both casualties and injuries. The pain, fury, fear, and panic caused by the attack showed on the faces of the residents.
The attacks by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip, carried out from the air, sea, and land, continue relentlessly. The bodies of those who lost their lives in the attacks have been taken by their relatives from the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for burial. The family members of the deceased experience profound sorrow.
The bodies of members of the Al Zinaty family -the father and his three children- who lost their lives in Israeli army attacks, were taken from the morgue of the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis for the funeral prayer and subsequent burial.
The intense bombardment by the Israeli army on the besieged Gaza Strip continues. The bodies of those killed in the attack on the city of Khan Yunis,including children, were brought to the Nasser Hospital. A Palestinian mother and father, who arrived at the hospital, bid a final farewell to their younger son killed in the attack by embracing him one last time.
The Israeli army’s relentless attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip continue. In a recent attack on the Abu el Rus family’s residence in the city of Deir al-Balah in Gaza, several Palestinians were killed and many others were injured. A mother who lost her daughter in the attack experiences profound grief.
A medical professional holds a baby’s lifeless body. Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured in Israeli army attacks on the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp. The deceased and injured were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks in Deir al-Balah mourn their loved ones as they take their bodies from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital’s morgue for the funeral ceremony.
The bodies of Palestinian Mohammad Gouda and his daughter Misk, who were killed in Israeli strikes on the city of Deir al-Balah, have been taken to the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital.
The injured and the bodies of the dead, including children, were brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital following an Israeli army attack on the Al-Huda and Al-Hamama schools in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where displaced Palestinians had taken shelter.
The Israeli army carried out an airstrike on a marketplace in Deir al-Balah, located in the central Gaza Strip, a region previously declared a safe zone. The attack claimed the lives of nine Palestinians, including children.
At least 40 Palestinians were killed in simultaneous heavy attacks by the Israeli military on the Nuseirat, Al- Bureij, and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip. The bodies of those killed were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah..
The bodies of Ahmed Shatali and his 4-year-old son Abdullah, who were killed in an Israeli military strike on their home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
The bodies of those killed in an Israeli military strike on the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis, were brought to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis for funeral prayers and subsequent burial.
The bodies of 2-year-old Jamal Elsayed (right) and his father (left), who were killed in an Israeli military strike on a home in the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza, were brought to the morgue at the Al- Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
In an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, the Abulnamir family home was targeted by bombs. Civil defense teams and local Palestinian residents conducted search and rescue operations in the rubble of the destroyed house. During the effort, the lifeless body of a Palestinian was recovered.
A baby passed away in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, due to malnutrition and lack of water.
Yazan Al-Kafarna, a 10-year-old Palestinian boy, was receiving limited treatment at the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Tragically, he passed away due to the prolonged absence of his medications and inadequate nutrition during the 150-day-long war.
Due to food scarcity and a severe shortage of drinking water resulting from devastating attacks by the Israeli military, a small rainwater puddle in a muddy street in Northern Gaza has become the sole source of drinking water for Palestinian Tamer Keskin’s family.
Due to months of ongoing Israeli military attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the region is experiencing a water crisis. In the southern city of Khan Yunis, the municipality distributed clean water to residents.
Palestinian children, who endure Israeli attacks and all forms of blockade, are struggling to bear the heavy burden placed on their small bodies amidst overwhelming challenges.
Limited humanitarian aid has reached the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has continued its attacks since October 7th. Due to obstacles created by the Israeli army, humanitarian aid has been unable to reach its destination, leaving Palestinians unable to meet their basic needs. As a result, crowds of Palestinians rush to the area near Al-Rashid Street in western Gaza City to obtain flour from the aid trucks.
Amidst relentless Israeli army attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestinians are struggling with hunger due to the all-out embargo imposed on the region. Palestinians who have sought refuge in Rafah city, fleeing the attacks, wait for hours in line to receive meals distributed by charities.
Gazans seeking refuge in the city of Rafah, escaping the attacks of the Israeli army, strive to survive with meals prepared by volunteers.
In the Gaza Strip, where Israeli army attacks continue, thousands of Palestinians are facing the threat of hunger and thirst. Finding food becomes more challenging by the day for the tens of thousands of Palestinians who have sought refuge in the city of Rafah to escape the attacks. Volunteers cook meals over woodfire and distribute them to the Gazans taking shelter in the city.
Gazans seeking refuge in the city of Rafah, escaping the attacks of the Israeli army, strive to survive with meals prepared by volunteers.
Due to the embargo imposed by the Israeli army, Palestinians are struggling with hunger. In the city of Deir al-Balah, Palestinians are trying to obtain meals distributed by charities.
Due to Israel allowing only limited amounts of flour and fuel into Gaza, Palestinians form long lines in front of the city’s sole bakery, struggling to secure bread.
Hundreds of Palestinians wait in harsh conditions outside a bakery in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, hoping for their turn to buy bread. Over a year of Israeli attacks, the closure of border crossings, and restricted access to aid have left Palestinians struggling with hunger.
Due to damage to the infrastructure caused by the Israeli army’s airstrikes, Palestinians use car batteries and solar-powered portable charging stations to charge their phones.
On the fourth day of the humanitarian ceasefire, homeless Palestinians living in tents have lit fires to stay warm. They are grappling with cold weather, extremely limited resources, and challenging conditions as well.
As the hunger and fuel crises deepen in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, pollution from surrounding trash and various types of waste is also increasing. Palestinians are sifting through piles of garbage to collect wood, paper, and cardboard for use as fuel.
The heavy rains, affecting various areas of the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade and ongoing attacks, have led to flooding in tents and shelters where hundreds of thousands of people are seeking refuge. Many tents in the city of Deir al-Balah have also been inundated.
The Nasser Hospital and its surroundings have become a refuge for thousands of Palestinians displaced due to Israeli attacks.
A snapshot taken during a humanitarian ceasefire of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, previously targeted by the Israeli army. It now shelters thousands of injured and displaced Palestinians.
In GaDue to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza for months, Palestinians who have fled their homes and moved to Deir al-Balah are struggling for survival. Living in makeshift tents they have set up there, Gazans are making efforts to meet their families' daily basic needs despite the hot weather.
Palestinian families forcibly displaced by the Israeli army and sheltering in tent camps in Khan Yunis are enduring ongoing attacks as well as harsh weather conditions. Living in makeshift tents, they struggle to withstand the bitter cold while fighting to provide water and food for their children.
Palestinian families are clinging to life amid the rubble of their homes, destroyed in Israeli military attacks on Gaza that have lasted for months. In the Bani Suheila area of Khan Yunis, a Gazan family is giving their children a bath in the bathroom of their demolished home.
Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been carrying out attacks for eight months and has restricted humanitarian aid by closing border crossings, are at increased risk of dying from malnutrition and dehydration. Children suffering from malnutrition are receiving treatment under extremely limited conditions at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.
As Israeli attacks on Gaza pass the one-year mark, thousands of students remain deprived of education. In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, students are continuing their studies with limited resources in a cemetery, as some schools have been destroyed while others have been turned into shelters.
Article 8
- Wilful killing;
- Torture or inhumane treatment;
- ilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health;
- Widespread destruction or appropriation of property;
- Intentional deprivation of a prisoner of war or other protected person of the right to a fair and regular trial;
- Unlawful exile, transfer or imprisonment;
- Taking hostages;
- Intentionally directing attacks against civilian individuals or civilian populations;
- Intentionally launching attacks against non-military, that is, civilian targets that do not have military purposes;
- Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, facilities, materials, units or vehicles assigned to peacekeeping forces or humanitarian aid;
- Deliberate attacks on buildings used for religious, educational, artistic, scientific or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are gathered;
Journalists Saeed Al-Taweel and Mohammad Sobh were killed while documenting the targeting of a residential building by the Israeli army's warplanes in the Rimal area.
Following the Israel army's airstrikes in Gaza, a rescue worker recovers the lifeless body of a young girl from the rubble.
Hundreds of people lost their lives in the Israeli military's bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital Hospital in Gaza. The dismembered lifeless body of a baby was found on the roof.
A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.
A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.
A Palestinian youth, killed in the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza, lies on the ground, covered by the survivors.
On the 33rd day of the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza, two dismembered bodies lie on the ground in Al-Naser Street near Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City.
Amidst the 21st consecutive day of Israeli army attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, several buildings in the al-Shati Refugee Camp were completely demolished, while others suffered extensive damage. Palestinians rescued from the rubble are rushed to the hospital.
The lifeless bodies of 6-year-old Hind Rajab and five of her relatives, who were in a vehicle targeted by an Israeli army tank, could only be retrieved 12 days after their murder. An ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), with two health workers onboard heading to their aid, was also found bombed just a few meters away from the targeted vehicle.
An ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent, carrying two health workers who were en route to aid Hind Rajab and her relatives, was also bombed by the Israeli army.
As the Israeli army's attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip have continued relentlessly for over 130 days, documentation of its war crimes in the region has also persisted. The decomposed bodies of infants and children, who were left in the intensive care unit of the Al-Nasser Children's Hospital in Gaza City, could only be photographed only after the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the area.
Following an Israeli military strike on the home of the Palestinian Arouk family in Gaza’s central Ridwan neighborhood, civil defense teams and local residents have recovered the body of a Palestinian child. More than 10 people were killed in the attack.
Passports of WCK employees who lost their lives in the two vehicles attacked by the Israeli army.
As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.
As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.
As a result of Israeli army attacks on two vehicles belonging to the U.S.-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the city of Deir al- Balah in the Gaza Strip, seven employees of the organization -nationals from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Palestine- lost their lives.
A funeral ceremony is held in the city of Deir al-Balah for Palestinian journalists Sari Mansur and Hasona Saliem, who lost their lives in the attacks by the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip.
On November 3, 2023, a funeral was held for Palestinian TV journalist Muhammad Abu Hatab, who lost his life along with 10 members of his family in an airstrike on his home in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Hatab's colleagues are somberly carrying his body in grief.
In Israeli attacks on the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, which is under occupation and blockade, 23 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed. Among them, six lost their lives in an attack on a house in the city of Deir el-Balah in Gaza.
The Israeli military conducted an attack using a drone near the Kuwaiti Hospital in the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Two Palestinian staff members from the hospital were killed in the attack.
AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was fatally killed by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025, (Working Journalists Day) while reporting from Nuseirat Refugee Camp. His funeral, attended by family and fellow journalists, is held at al-Awda Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Al Jazeera correspondent Talal Al-Aruki, wounded in an Israeli attack, is being rushed to al-Awda Hospital by fellow journalists. Among those carrying him is AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan (second from left), who will later be killed by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025.
Anadolu Ajansı cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was killed by an Israeli sniper while on duty in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. His funeral ceremony is held just outside al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.
Palestinian journalist Areej Shahin and her mother were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza. Their bodies were brought to al-Awda Hospital. AA cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan (far left), who will later be shot dead by an Israeli sniper on January 10, 2025, attends Shahin’s funeral, standing alongside his fellow journalists.
Anadolu Ajansı cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan was killed by an Israeli sniper while on duty in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. His funeral ceremony, held just outside al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, is attended by relatives, colleagues, and friends.
In the aftermath of an Israeli army attack on the Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, rescue efforts are immediately underway to save those trapped under the debris. A mother, carrying her young daughter, is trying to figure out what to do as she reels from the shock of the explosions.
The sorrowful gaze of a young child, brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital after being injured in the attacks by the Israeli military.
Following the Israeli army's airstrike on the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023, 6-month-old Palestinian baby Sama Alwadia was rescued from the rubble.
On the 17th day of relentless Israeli army attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, the injured, including children, were rushed to the Al-Shifa Hospital in the aftermath of the attacks.
On the 32nd day of the Israeli military's attacks on the Gaza Strip, a child brought to the Nasser Hospital for treatment in the city of Khan Yunis cries out in pain.
Following an Israeli army airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, in which more than 500 people were killed, numerous injured individuals were transported to the Al-Shifa Hospital.
Palestinians, including children, were brought to the Nasser Hospital for treatment after an Israeli army attack in Khan Yunis.
The Israeli army continues its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip. An attack on the al-Maghazi Refugee Camp in the central part of Gaza has resulted in casualties and injuries. The deceased and injured, including children, have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.
Following an Israeli army airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, in which more than 500 people were killed, many wounded people were transported to the Al-Shifa Hospital. Among them were a wounded Palestinian mother and her wounded child.
Following the attacks by the Israeli army on the city of Khan Yunis, a mother and her daughter, injured in the assault, Among them are a wounded Palestinian mother and her wounded child. await treatment at the Al-Nasser Hospital in the city.
Wafaa Hamad, a young girl who lost her entire family in an Israeli airstrike on their home, fights for her life at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. The attack left her without her right leg, blind, and with severe burns and wounds covering much of her body. She is receiving treatment under extremely limited resources.
The casualties from the attacks by the Israeli army on Khan Yunis were brought to the Al-Nasser Hospital.
Three-year-old Palestinian child Ahmed Shabat, who survived three different Israeli attacks, cries in agony at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on November 17, 2023. After losing his parents and four siblings in the initial attack on October 7, Shabat began living with his father's relatives. Following the assault on Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where he lost those relatives, Shabat sought refuge in a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in Nuseirat Refugee Camp with his maternal uncle. Tragically, they were not spared from the subsequent attack there, either. Shabat lost both of his legs under the knees, while his uncle lost his life.
A young child, wounded in an Israeli military attack, is receiving treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Due to ongoing power outages, medical staff are forced to treat the child using the light from their cell phones.
At the Nasser Hospital, a Palestinian mother waits by her older daughter, who sustained injuries during an Israeli army attack, accompanied by her younger daughter.
Following Israeli army attacks on Al-Huda and Al-Hamama schools, where displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the wounded—including children—and the bodies of those killed were taken to the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital.
A young Palestinian girl, Saja Junaid, is fighting for her life in agonizing pain after suffering severe burns to her face and body when Israeli forces targeted her family’s home in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza. Little Saja endured a second attack by Israeli forces while receiving treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital. Her father, fearing for her safety, was forced to transfer her to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah to continue her burn treatment.
Some of the injured Palestinians who were transferred to the Al-Shifa Hospital after the Israeli army struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023, killing more than 500 people.
Babies injured in the attack on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp are being treated at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
A Palestinian severely injured in an Israeli army bombing has been brought to the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.
Emergency service and civil defense teams heading to areas under bombardment were targeted by the Israeli army's planes on Al-Jala Street. A heavily wounded civil defense officer receives chest compressions on a stretcher as he is taken inside the Al-Shifa Hospital.
The Israeli army's intense bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip continues. Those injured in the attacks, including children, have been brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah.
A child injured in Israeli army attacks is treated at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza..
Reports indicate that over 100 people lost their lives, and hundreds were injured during the Israeli army’s attacks on the city of Rafah in Gaza, near the Egyptian border. These individuals had sought refuge there, promised safety. The casualties, including children, were transported to the Kuwait Hospital in the city, alongside the bodies of those who lost their lives.
In an Israeli military airstrike in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city, the Al Astal family’s building was destroyed, leading to many civilian deaths. In the search and rescue operations by civil defense teams and local residents, a young girl was rescued from the rubble.
Following an Israeli strike on a house belonging to the Abu Salih family in Khan Yunis, local residents and civil defense teams rescued a Palestinian trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.
Many homes have been razed to the ground in the ongoing Israel army airstrikes in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city. A small Palestinian child has taken refuge at the Nasser Hospital with what is left of her family.
Palestinians are moving to the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip due to the Israel army's attacks that caused serious damage in the northern part.
On the fourth and final day of a four-day “humanitarian pause” in the conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas, Palestinians displaced from northern and central Gaza crossed roads designated by the Israeli army as “safe passage corridors.”
Palestinians, who were exposed to severe attacks by the Israeli army, migrated to the southern regions.
Gazans, facing intense attacks from the Israeli military, are migrating to secure areas.
Following a false rumor that women and children under 14 were allowed to cross from the south to the north, thousands of Palestinians gathered on Rashid Street in an attempt to head north. However, Israeli soldiers stationed along the road prevented them from crossing.
The United Nations (UN) reported that the Israeli military has asked 1.1 million civilians in Gaza to leave their homes and move to the southern part of the region. Gazans are migrating south in large numbers.
The southward migration for Gazans forced to leave the area under Israeli military attacks has turned into a 'path of affliction.' Among those migrating on foot are the injured, those being transported in wheelchairs, and those attempting to walk with crutches.
After the Israeli army targeted tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, which had been designated as 'safe,' Palestinians who had previously been forcibly displaced to this area began to flee again, carrying whatever belongings they could to seek safety elsewhere.
Following the Israeli army's attack on tents in the 'safe' zone of Rafah, Palestinians in the city fled to other areas they believed to be safer.
After the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning, Palestinians in the eastern part of Khan Yunis fled to areas they believed to be safer.
Following an evacuation warning issued by the Israeli army to Palestinians in the eastern part of Gaza's Khan Yunis, numerous Gazan families have relocated to the western areas of the city.
A Palestinian family leaving the Hamad area in Khan Yunis following an evacuation order by the Israeli army.
United Nations employees wounded in Israel army attacks in Khan Yunis in Gaza have been brought to the Nasser Hospital.
A Gaza Health Ministry vehicle has been rendered inoperable in an Israel army airstrike.
The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that an ambulance was targeted by the Israel army in the Gaza Strip and rendered inoperable.
A health worker, injured in the ongoing Israel army airstrikes on the 10th day in Gaza, receives initial treatment at a hospital in Khan Yunis.
The Israeli army launched an attack on the civil defense headquarters located in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza. The assault resulted in the deaths of three civil defense personnel and left 12 others injured. Funeral prayers for those killed in the attack were held at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
A Palestinian employee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was killed in an Israeli military strike on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp. The body of the deceased was taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
The bodies of Palestinian civil defense members killed in an Israeli attack on Sabra neighborhood have been brought to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza.
Smoke rises from buildings targeted by the Israeli army's airstrikes in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.
As a result of the Israeli army's attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, dense smoke rose from Gaza city.
Plumes of smoke drift over the ruins of buildings in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, following Israeli army airstrikes on November 21, 2023, as viewed from Sderot, Israel.
As the Israeli military continues to pound residential areas in Gaza with airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, civilian casualties have reached 232 in just two days.
On the 24th day of Israeli air, sea, and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, flames and smoke are rising from the Tel al-Hawa area in western Gaza City.
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Gaza.
The Israeli military launched flares into the Shati Refugee Camp ahead of their intended assault.
Smoke billows from different points along Salahaddin Street in the town of Deir al-Balah as a result of Israeli army attacks.
In the past 24 hours, dozens of people were reported dead and wounded in the second bombardment by the Israeli army on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Civil defense teams and unaffected residents initiated search and rescue efforts.
Israeli warplanes have reduced Gaza’s Rimal neighborhood to rubble.
Hundreds of people were killed in the Israeli army’s airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital. The vehicles in the hospital’s courtyard were also rendered inoperable in the attack.
A string of vehicles were wrecked near the destroyed Al-Gharbi Mosque, following aerial attacks by the Israeli army on the Al- Shati Refugee Camp.
A building was completely destroyed in the attacks carried out by the Israeli army on the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the west of Gaza city. Civil defense teams and local residents started a search and rescue operation. A Palestinian is crying out in anger and frustration.
Following the Israeli army’s air strikes on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza on November 12, 2023, a crater formed.
Smoke and dust engulf the surrounding area after an Israeli airstrike on Al-Farouq Mosque in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza Strip.
Following the Israeli warplanes' bombing raid, large craters formed in the courtyard of Mamounia Girls' High School in Gaza City.
The Israeli army’s attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip persist. In an attack on the residence of the al-Vawi family in the Az-Zawayda area in the central part of the Gaza Strip, several Palestinians were killed while many others were wounded. A Palestinian child was rescued alive from the debris by the unscathed residents.
The Israeli army continued its attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive day. In the attack on Gaza's al-Zahraa neighborhood, three buildings were completely destroyed, while many surrounding structures sustained significant damage.
The Israeli forces destroyed the Al-Gharbi Mosque in western Gaza during air assaults, increasing the total number of mosques destroyed in Israeli military bombings in the Gaza Strip to six.
As a result of the attacks carried out by the Israeli army in the city of Beit Lahia in Gaza, many buildings were destroyed or severely damaged.
The Burj al-Nada and Burj al-Awda buildings, destroyed in Israeli army attacks in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun area on the fourth day of the humanitarian break between Israel and Hamas.
The housing complex in the village of “Wadi Gaza,” which now resembles a ghost town after being destroyed in an Israeli army bombardment, was captured from the air. The complex, located in the southern part of Gaza City and known locally as Juhar ad-Deek, consisted of 320 units built in 2017 for impoverished families whose homes were previously destroyed in Israeli attacks. The devastation of the complex became visible only after the cessation of Israeli army bombardment due to a “humanitarian pause.”
The Israeli army conducted an airstrike on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in Gaza, killing many Palestinians. Survivors from the local residents are conducting search and rescue operations following the attack.
The intense bombardment by Israeli warplanes has reduced the Rimal neighborhood in the Gaza Strip to a pile of rubble.
In an airstrike by the Israeli military on civilian homes in the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, 70 people were killed. While some buildings were completely destroyed, others sustained severe damage.
The residential buildings in the al-Zahra neighborhood of Gaza were completely ruined in Israeli military airstrikes.
The lifeless body of a budgerigar is seen among the rubble after the Israeli army airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza.
The streets and alleys of Khan Yunis were left unrecognizable after the Israeli military withdrew, leaving behind massive destruction. Some Palestinian residents have begun returning to their homes. Dr. Adila Hassim, one of the lawyers representing South Africa, included this photo in her presentation during the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing, where South Africa's request for additional measures against Israel was discussed.
he city of Khan Yunis in Gaza, abandoned by the Israeli army, was left in complete ruin after weeks of bombardment. With nearly no building remaining intact, returning Palestinians were met with the wreckage of their homes. In addition to homes, the city’s roads, businesses, and infrastructure suffered extensive destruction.
All that remains of Khan Yunis after weeks of Israeli bombardment is rubble.
The heartbreaking sight of Khan Yunis, reduced to ruins after weeks of relentless attacks by the Israeli military.
Israeli warplanes carried out an attack on the Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army hit the Al-Maghazi building located in the Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip.
An Israeli army attack on a home belonging to the Abu Aisha family in the city of Deir al-Balah resulted in deaths and injuries.
The Israeli army targeted tents sheltering Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah. The attack resulted in at least 5 deaths and numerous injuries.
Israeli warplanes bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in the northwest of Rafah. The attack claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians, including children.
Dozens were killed as the Israeli army bombed a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah.
Casualties were reported in an attack by the Israeli army on a tent city next to the UNRWA building in Rafah, Gaza.
Casualties were reported in an attack by the Israeli army on a tent city next to the UNRWA building in Rafah, Gaza.
An Israeli strike targeting tents of displaced civilians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least three people and injuries to 40 others, according to initial reports.
The destruction in the area of tents belonging to displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which was bombed by the Israeli army.
The Israeli army targeted residential areas in the Nuseirat Camp, resulting in deaths and injuries. The attack caused extensive damage to buildings.
The Jabaliya area of the northern Gaza Strip has been left in severe destruction after nearly 20 days of relentless assault by the Israeli army. Despite the ever-present risk of being bombed, Palestinians checked on the condition of their homes, only to find ruins and rubble where their beloved homes once stood.
After an 8-day operation, the Israeli army withdrew from the northern part of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp. With the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the extent of the destruction in the area became apparent. Palestinians returning to their homes were met with extensive devastation and experienced deep sorrow.
The Israeli army’s ground assault on the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, launched on May 7, resulted in extensive destruction.
The Israeli army launched attacks on several buildings in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.
The moment of the Israeli army's attack on a building in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.
The impact of Israeli army attacks extends to both people and animals.
The Israeli army withdrew from the eastern part of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, where it had been carrying out ground attacks since July 22 despite declaring it a safe zone earlier.
The Israeli army withdrew from the eastern part of Khan Yunis, leaving behind extensive destruction after conducting ground attacks for over a week despite declaring it a safe zone. Hundreds of Palestinians who had fled the city following the onset of the attacks on July 22 began returning to their homes early in the morning.
The Israeli army withdrew from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, leaving behind massive destruction. During the raid, homes inside and around the hospital were demolished or heavily damaged.
A view of the Arab Orthodox Cultural and Social Center in Gaza’s Tel al-Hawa District after being destroyed by an Israeli army airstrike.
The Israeli army does not spare historical landmarks in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, either. The Pasha Palace Museum in Gaza City (right), considered the sole remaining example of palaces in Gaza, was destroyed by Israeli warplanes.
After fourteen days of occupying the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest healthcare complex, the Israeli forces withdrew, leaving behind dozens of dead. Many sections of the hospital were destroyed due to the occupation, while nearby buildings sustained substantial damage.
Israeli warplanes targeted a humanitarian aid distribution warehouse located in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza.
The legendary leader of the Palestinian cause and former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat’s home in Gaza, where he lived for six years, was destroyed by the Israeli army. Arafat was world- famous for championing Palestinian rights against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.
Despite attacks on civilian targets being classified as war crimes, the Israeli army continues to perpetrate these atrocities. The Ahmed Yasin Mosque in western Gaza City lies in ruins, while the surrounding homes have become uninhabitable.
The Palestinians in the city of Rafah, Gaza, perform the Friday prayer amidst the rubble of the Al-Farouq Mosque, a.k.a. the Great Omari Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli attack.
During its bombardments on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military destroyed the historic 14-century- old Al-Omari Mosque in the city of Gaza. The mosque, with architectural characteristics from both the Mamluk and Ottoman periods, was also known as the “Grand Mosque of Gaza” and held the distinction of being the third- largest mosque in Palestine.
As a result of the Israeli military's attacks on the city of Sheikh Zayed in northern Gaza, the historic Sheikh Zayed Mosque, with its blue domes, now lies in ruins.
The Salim Abu Muslim Mosque and its surroundings in the Beit Lahia area have been reduced to rubble by an Israeli army bombardment.
A view from the surroundings of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which was struck by the Israeli military on October 18, 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 500 people.
The intensive bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip by the Israeli army continues. Palestinians, including children, who were wounded in the attacks, have been brought to of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City for treatment. Due to the partial destruction of the hospital, patients are being treated in the hospital's courtyard.
The Israeli army targeted the pediatric section of the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis.
View of the badly damaged historic Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City after the Israel army's air raid on October 20, 2023. At least eight people lost their lives in the overnight Israeli army airstrikes on the church.
Israeli warplanes bombed a cemetery in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians killed in previous attacks were collectively buried. Civil defense teams made intensive efforts to re-bury the bodies unearthed from underground due to the impact of the bombing. As the massacre has been ongoing for months, the people of Gaza, unable to find space in cemeteries for the thousands killed, are forced to bury their loved ones in mass graves.
The Israeli army launched an attack on the Khalifa Bin Zayed School in Beit Lahia, located in the northern part of the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing significant destruction.
Israeli warplanes bombed a cemetery in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians killed in previous attacks were collectively buried. Civil defense teams made intensive efforts to re-bury the bodies unearthed from underground due to the impact of the bombing. As the massacre has been ongoing for months.
In the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, which was subjected to a ground offensive by the Israeli army starting on May 7, extensive destruction occurred. The ground and air attacks by the Israeli army resulted in significant damage to the Al-Riyad School, with much of the building being destroyed.
Israeli warplanes bombed the Al Taqwa Mosque in the Al-Buraij Camp, located in the central Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in partial destruction of the mosque and damage to nearby structures.
Due to the Israeli army's ground and air attacks, the Taiba Mosque in the city sustained severe damage.
The Al-Sabra Health Center, operated by UNRWA in Gaza City, was rendered unusable after being targeted by the Israeli army.
The Red Cross building was also destroyed in Israeli army airstrikes.
The Israeli military targeted the central facility belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis. As a result of the Israeli tank shelling, a fire broke out at the center.
The devastation in Gaza’s Rimal Neighborhood by the Israeli army has come to light after its withdrawal from the area. Numerous buildings lie either demolished or damaged, and roads have been destroyed. A UNRWA building also fell victim to the attacks by the Israeli army.
The Israeli army attacked the headquarters of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) located on Universities Street in Gaza City. UNRWA provides vital assistance to millions of Palestinians.
Evidence of the Use of White Phosphorus Bombs, Prohibited Under the Third Protocol of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW)
- a) It is prohibited under all circumstances to make the civilian population, individual civilians, or civilian objects the object of attack with incendiary weapons.
- b) Turning any military objective located in a concentration of civilians into a target of attack with air-delivered incendiary weapons is prohibited under all circumstances.
Among the evidence collected by Amnesty International regarding the use of white phosphorus artillery shells by the Israeli army in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza is a photograph taken by AA Photojournalist Mustafa Al-Kharouf on October 9. The photo shows D528-labeled M825 and M825A1 artillery shells, which are identified by the U.S. Department of Defense Identification Code for “white phosphorus-based munitions.”
The Israel army is committing a war crime by using white phosphorus bombs in attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Israel army used phosphorus bombs in its attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.
The Visual Evidence Indicating that the Israeli Army has Used Phosphorus Bombs in the Gaza Strip
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Israel army used white phosphorus bombs in its attacks on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.
The Israel army used white phosphorus in attacks on densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.
The instances in which the Israeli military employs white phosphorus munitions during its continuing offensives.
Israeli warplanes targeted a UNRWA school in a refugee camp west of Gaza City with smoke bombs. The Al-Aqsa channel reported that white phosphorus was used in the attack.
The official news agency of Lebanon (NNA) reported that the Israeli army launched attacks, including artillery shelling, on the southern town of al-Duhayra overnight. It was stated that white phosphorus bombs were used against civilians during the attacks.
The Israeli army launched attacks on the southern border areas of Lebanon with white phosphorus bombs and heavy artillery fire.
The Israeli army used white phosphorus in artillery attacks on areas near the Lebanon border.
Destruction inflicted by the Israeli military in Rafah, where displaced Gazans have sought refuge
Drag the button to view the changes caused by the destruction in the area.
Between October 2023 and January 2025
Palestinians killed, injured, or victimized by the Israeli military
massacres
people missing
people killed
people injured
babies born in Gaza after Oct.7 died in Israeli attacks
children face the risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortages
pregnant women at risk due to lack of healtcare
children one or both parents killed
children killed
children died of starvation
women killed
medical workers killed
civil defense workers killed
journalists killed
cases of arrest of healthcare personnel
journalists detained or arrested
government offices destroyed
schools and universities completely destroyed
schools and universities partially destroyed
mosques completely destroyed
mosques partially destroyed
archaeological and heritage sites destroyed
churches destroyed
housing units completely destroyed
housing units partially destroyed
hospitals out of services
tons of explosives dropped on Gaza
Articles
From 1948 to 2023: A Legal Analysis of Israel’s Actions in Gaza and Its Continual Violations of International Law
The Best Response to Violence is Justice
A Short History of the Palestine Issue
A Legal Assessment of Israeli Military Actions in Gaza: Civilian Massacres, War Crimes, and Genocide
Where is the Evidence?
Interview with Doctor Mads Gilbert
Copyright Page
- Publishing Owner On Behalf Of Anadolu Ajansı,
President, Chief Executive OfficerSerdar Karagöz
- Publishing CoordinatorOğuz Karakaş
- Copyediting - English TranslationÖmer M. Çolakoğlu
- Publishing DirectorHayri Çetinkuş
- Arabic TranslationHişam Şabani
- EditorsFethullah Ceylan, Göksel Ulutabak
- Photography EditorsFatih Yorgancı, Salih Zeki Fazlıoğlu, Tuğba Keskin
- Infographics EditorMevlüt Eren
- Web DesignAhmet Nebioğlu, Ataberk Kalaycı, Hüseyin Said Demirbaş, Yunus Eş, Yusuf Eş
- Opening VideoMontaser Al-Sawwaf
- ContributorsAbdullah Sınmaz, Abdullah Veli Uçar, Abdurrahim Kipritçi, Ahmet Kartal, Ahmet Tamkoç, Aslıhan Aktepe, Beraa Göktürk, Burak Topkar, Çağlar Akpınar, Derda Başer, Esra Taşkın, Faruk Tokat, Ferhan Kanca, Feyzullah Yarımbaş, Fırat Yurdakul, Firdevs Bulut Kartal, Gamze Geçer Şahbaz, Goncagül Erşahin, Halil İbrahim İzgi, Hamdi Bedir, Hazal Duran, İbrahim Öztürk, İbrahim Sipahi, İhsan Gürsoy, İrem Taşçı, Mekki Arvas, Mohommad Kara Maryam, Muhammed Durmaz, Muhammed Yusuf, Muhammet Torunlu, Mustafa Fuat Er, Mustafa Kırıkçıoğlu, Nazlı Yüzbaşıoğlu, Nevzat Yıldırım, Nuray Yüksel, Nurcan Yavuzyiğit, Ogün Duru, Oğuz Enis Peru, Onur Ok, Samed Karagöz, Samet Tınas, Sami Sohta, Salih Zeki Fazlıoğlu, Selman Aksünger, Sezgin Erdoğan, Soner Doğan, Şerife Gül Soykan, Şeyma Uzundere, Şuayip Furkan Karaca, Yaser Emre, Yahya Bostan, Yılmaz Yücel, Yusuf Özhan, Zahir Sofuoğlu, Zeyd Karaaslan